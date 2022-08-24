ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
CBS News

25-year-old Maxwell Frost could become first member of Gen Z elected to Congress after Florida primary win

A 25-year-old Florida man with Cuban roots running on a platform of more gun laws, better health care and an improved focus on environmental justice might be headed to Congress. CBS News projects that Maxwell Frost, who ran for a House seat in Florida's 10th Congressional District, dominated a crowded Democratic primary with more than 34% of the votes.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

STEPHEN MILLER: We are being lectured by Biden's 'lockdown party'

Former Trump adviser Stephen Miller weighed in on the Democratic Party's midterm playbook on "The Ingraham Angle," calling it the "lockdown party." STEPHEN MILLER: Can you imagine getting democracy lectures from the lockdown party, democracy lectures from the people that stole the childhood of millions of students and wouldn't even let them go to school, and is still not letting them go to school?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. ban on smoking in public housing is upheld

Aug 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a ban on smoking in federally subsidized public housing. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said the Department of Housing and Urban Development ("HUD") properly enacted a 2016 rule requiring state and local public housing agencies to ban cigarettes, cigars and pipes inside housing units and indoor common areas, and outside within 25 feet of those spaces.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

