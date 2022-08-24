Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Demi Lovato's Boyfriend Jute$ Celebrates Her 30th Birthday With Romantic Post
Demi Lovato got some sweet birthday wishes from her boyfriend, Jute$. On Saturday, the musician rang in his lady’s 30th birthday with a romantic Instagram post. “happy birthday baby. ur a 30 year old minx and i’m the luckiest schmuck in the world cuz i get to call u mine. making u laugh has become my new obsession cuz ur smile literally cures my depression (there’s a song lyric in there somewhere),” he captioned the carousel of pictures and videos featuring the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer.
Selena Gomez on Meeting Demi Lovato: ‘I Thought the World of Her’
Selena Gomez can pretty much pinpoint exactly when her friendship with Demi Lovato began. How did the pair initially meet?
Demi Lovato’s boyfriend Jutes: Everything to know about the musician
Demi Lovato’s mystery boyfriend has been revealed.The 29-year-old singer recently confirmed that she is in a “happy and healthy” relationship with a fellow musician. "It’s a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People last week. "He’s a super great guy."Following the news, Lovato was spotted on Tuesday with her boyfriend Jutes in New York City. The pair were seen holding hands as they left dinner at LAVO Italian Restaurant. The two coordinated their looks for the evening – Lovato wearing a black leather jacket splashed with white paint, and Jutes showing off his neck tattoos in a...
Demi Lovato Claims Her Team ‘Barricaded’ Her in Hotel Room to Control Eating Disorder
Demi Lovato opened up about how she came to experiment with opiates as a teenager and described how her management team exacerbated her eating disorder in a new interview on the Spotify podcast Call Her Daddy. Lovato — who just released a new album, Holy Fvck — explained that she started “experimenting” with drugs when she was 12 or 13, after a doctor prescribed her opiates following a car accident. “My mom didn’t think she would have to lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter but I was already drinking at that point,” Lovato said. “I had been bullied...
Demi Lovato’s ’29’ Inspires TikTokers to Call Out Much Older Exes
DON’T LET THIS FLOPIS RELEASED WEDNESDAYS ON ALL AUDIO STREAMING PLATFORMS, INCLUDING APPLE PODCASTS, SPOTIFY, AMAZON MUSIC, STITCHER AND MORE. One thing about Demi Lovato is they’ve always maintained brutal honesty in their music. Their latest album Holy Fvck maintains that tradition, while seeing Lovato return to the rock sound of some of their early releases (this time a little less sanitized than the Disneyfied singles). The most shocking song on the album has been “29.” Lovato, who now uses both she/her and they/them pronouns, teased the song just before releasing it in full and many were quick to point out the allusions to her relationship with ex Wilmer Valderrama,...
People
Sylvester Stallone's Wife Jennifer Flavin Said 'Marriage Keeps Getting Better' 3 Months Before Divorce
Three months before Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone, she marked their silver wedding anniversary with an emotional post on Instagram that she has since deleted. "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! 🥰❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family!" the 54-year-old...
Ben Affleck is selling his mansion for $30 million to continue building a new life with Jennifer Lopez
Suppose your dream is to move to Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood in the Westside region of Los Angeles, California. In that case, you might be able to buy Ben Affleck’s mansion for $30 million. The 49-year-old actor listed the home he purchased in 2018 to continue building a...
People
Sylvester Stallone Says He and Jennifer Flavin Didn't 'End' Their Relationship Because of a Dog
Sylvester Stallone is clearing the air after Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce last week. After 25 years of marriage, Flavin, 54, filed for "dissolution of marriage and other relief" from the Rocky star at a court in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Friday. Stallone, 76, addressed reports that their breakup...
People
Nicki Minaj's Son: Everything to Know
Nicki Minaj proudly takes on the "most fulfilling job" of her life: motherhood. The "Super Freaky Girl" rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty on Sept. 30, 2020. Minaj had previously told Complex that she intended to get married before starting a family. "I definitely...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
Casey Affleck Shared An Odd Reason For Missing Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Celebration
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have kept their initial wedding a private affair, tying the knot in an "emotional" ceremony in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, but an encore performance with friends and family was always in the plans. Bennifer made it official (again) on Saturday, August 20, at Affleck’s 87-acre estate in Savannah, Georgia — the very place they had originally planned their nuptials back in 2003 — but there was a prominent member of the Affleck clan apparently missing from the festivities. Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, was seen Saturday morning still in Los Angeles, and he gave a strange explanation for being on the wrong coast.
Ben Affleck jets off with Matt Damon after Jennifer Lopez wedding
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are giving “The Departed” a whole new meaning. The longtime best friends jetted off together Sunday instead of Affleck honeymooning with Jennifer Lopez after the couple’s second wedding. Affleck, 50, and Damon, 51, were spotted piling into a private jet with the “Argo” star’s three children at an airport in Georgia. Affleck looked exhausted following the three-day wedding celebration as he loaded his friends and family onto the aircraft. The “Gone Girl” star rocked a scraggly beard and was dressed casually in jeans and a T-shirt. Meanwhile, his “Good Will Hunting” co-star tried to keep a low profile, wearing...
Sylvester Stallone’s Wife Just Filed For Divorce After 25 Years of Marriage—Here’s How He Reacted
The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
ETOnline.com
Trace Cyrus Shows Off Body Transformation After Being 'Mentally Destroyed'
Trace Cyrus has revealed a dramatic body transformation, and in the process he's taken care of something that was "destroyed" last year. His mindset. Miley Cyrus' older brother took Twitter earlier this week and posted before and after photos. In the picture on the left, Trace said it's what he looked like at the end of last year. The picture on the right shows what he looks like today, slimmer and toned. Trace said he was "mentally destroyed" and that also resulted in also letting his body go.
People
'Jersey Shore' : Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Wants Angelina Pivarnick to Admit Leaking Viral Wedding Speech Audio
The Jersey Shore crew's fun-filled vacation reaches a breaking point as Anjelina Pivarnick and Jenni "JWoww" Farley choose to address the "elephant in the room." In PEOPLE's exclusive look at Thursday's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Angelina, 36, has a discussion with Jenni, 37, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese about how she allegedly leaked audio from their now-viral speeches at her November 2019 wedding to Chris Larangeira. Vinny Guadagnino, unfortunately, is a bystander to it all.
People
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Are Married! Inside the 'Vanderpump Rules' Couple's Mexico Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Scheana Shay and Brock Davies!. The Vanderpump Rules stars tied the knot on Tuesday in front of their closest family and friends at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancún, Mexico, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. "I just wanted us to have a good time...
Khloé & Tristan Just Welcomed Their 2nd Baby Together Via Surrogate After His Cheating Scandal
Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity babies of 2022 include kids born with parents like Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan and other stars. The celebrity babies of 2022 come after a year of births in 2021, which saw stars like Scarlett Johansson, Cardi B, Halsey, Meghan Markle and more famous names welcome children. The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, announced in a statement in June 2021 that they had welcomed their second child, a baby daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke...
NFL・
Garcelle Beauvais' Son Speaks Out About Hateful Online Comments: 'I Just Want to Be a Normal Kid'
Garcelle Beauvais is sharing a powerful message from her teenage son after he faced harassment from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers online. In an Instagram Story shared on Wednesday, Garcelle reposted a message from Jax, one of her 14-year-old twins, in response to the harsh comments he's been receiving online as the show's 12th season continues to air.
People
