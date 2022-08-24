Read full article on original website
NEW YORK - Police are investigating a violent robbery by a group of suspects in the Bronx.It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.Surveillance video shows four suspects chasing down a 67-year-old man and beating him on East 151st Street in the Melrose section.The suspects allegedly took the victim's backpack and $300 in cash.As he tried to get back up, they can be seen coming back and beating him again. Police say they then took his cell phone.The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries to his head and face.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
An off-duty NYPD officer is recovering from a fractured skull following an attack Tuesday morning in the Bronx.
Support for the family of a Bronx cab driver who was fatally attacked in Queens continues to come from the community, and now a part of the NYPD.
The unidentified victim was gunned down at NYCHA’s Morrisania Air Rights housing project at Park and Morris avenues in Concourse Village around 9:30 p.m.
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
The NYPD says another off-duty officer was robbed in Manhattan following the string of robberies in the Bronx and Queens.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two unidentified men sought for questioning in connection with an alleged felony scam targeting a 67-year-old woman at her local grocery store. The woman was approached Aug. 9 around 3:30 p.m. by two strangers inside...
A 73-year-old woman became another bystander-turned-victim of the city's gun violence, as she was struck by a stray bullet in the Bronx as she was on her way to vote in Tuesday's primaries, she said. The woman was sitting on a bench right in front of her home in the...
Cops are looking for an alleged sex fiend who purportedly groped a teenage girl in a Queens elevator, and then offered to her money to spit on him. The bizarre incident happened Aug. 8, though the NYPD just released details on Friday. According to police, on that afternoon a 14-year-old girl got into an elevator in a residential building in Flushing. A man who had followed her inside then began asking if she was a model.
A 56-year-old Brooklyn man was arrested Tuesday for fatally shooting his girlfriend in the lobby of her apartment building, authorities said.
The MTA confirmed Wednesday that a Queens man who was arrested earlier this week after police discovered a massive arsenal of illegal guns at his home is a supervisor for the transit agency.
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed another rider in the stomach after harassing other passengers at a midtown Manhattan station. The suspect was aboard a southbound D train as it approached the station at Rockefeller Center on Sixth Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Monday, police said. Law enforcement sources said he was harassing passengers when he was approached by another man.
Police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for reckless endangerment in Brooklyn.
The New York City sucker-punch attack suspect released from custody on a downgraded attempted murder charge before being re-arrested for an alleged violation of parole as a convicted sex offender is expected back in court on Wednesday morning in the highly followed criminal case. The initial release of Bui Van...
The NYPD announced Tuesday that a 13-year-old girl has been arrested in connection to the death of a Bronx taxi driver. Video shows a group of five people attacking cab driver Kutin Gyimah after police say they refused to pay for their fare when he drove them to Far Rockaway, Queens.
A three-time ex-con has been arrested for the murder of his estranged girlfriend — who he shot six times in her Brooklyn building lobby after she threatened to report he violated her order of protection and should be sent back to prison, police said Wednesday. Israel Elves was arrested...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (August 25, 2022) — Enterprise Rent-A-Car Miami asked the New Rochelle to help get one of its cars back on Wednesday afternoon. Why it matters: This is the second high profile of suspects at Huguenot 360 since last summer. Police Narrative:. On August 24th, 2022, at...
