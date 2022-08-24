UPPER MARION, Pa. (AP)-- Authorities say a dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety. Police reported no injuries and no shots were fired Thursday at the King of Prussia mall in Upper Merion. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute, though a witness said the woman told police it stemmed from a disagreement over who was or wasn’t in line at the restaurant. The woman also reportedly told officers she felt threatened. The woman was handcuffed and taken into custody. It's not clear what if any charges she faces.

MARION, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO