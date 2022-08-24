Read full article on original website
Colorado Democrats call for new national monument in Rockies
DENVER (AP) — Top Colorado Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to declare a new national monument in the heart of the state's Rocky Mountains. The monument would be called Camp Hale - Continental Divide National Monument. It would be centered on Camp Hale, which is an old military camp near Vail. A letter the state's two Democratic senators, governor and Rep. Joe Neguse wrote Biden says it would incorporate some of the surrounding Tenmile Range, but it's unclear how much. Legislation to preserve the area has stalled in Congress amid Republican objections. Presidents can unilaterally create national monuments.
NC transgender inmate's suit may be likely to proceed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has indicated that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care may be likely to proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense Zayre-Brown’s prescribed hormones and has denied her request for surgical procedure to construct a vagina. The Charlotte Observer reports that U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn said Tuesday that he may issue an order to reject the state’s motion to dismiss and says he intends to hear arguments in the case. Cogburn says the case is important to deciding whether people in custody have a right to gender affirming surgery and care.
Lawmakers pass flood-relief legislation for eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have passed a measure injecting nearly $213 million into a flood-ravaged region of Appalachia. The votes came during a special session devoted to assisting portions of eastern Kentucky with the mammoth challenge of recovering from the disaster. The House passed the measure 97-0 Friday. It sent the assistance package to the Senate, which passed the bill a short time later. The measure now goes to Gov. Andy Beshear, who convened the special session. The relief measure is seen as an initial installment of support until lawmakers reconvene in January, when they will assess the region's ongoing needs.
Dispute at Pennsylvania mall ends when woman pulls out gun; no injuries
UPPER MARION, Pa. (AP)-- Authorities say a dispute between women in the food court of one of the nation’s largest shopping malls ended when one pulled out a gun, sending crowds of shoppers scurrying for safety. Police reported no injuries and no shots were fired Thursday at the King of Prussia mall in Upper Merion. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute, though a witness said the woman told police it stemmed from a disagreement over who was or wasn’t in line at the restaurant. The woman also reportedly told officers she felt threatened. The woman was handcuffed and taken into custody. It's not clear what if any charges she faces.
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment
CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the s school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001. The punishment would be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their students to be spanked. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.
