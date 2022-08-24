While James Bond’s original car was actually a Bentley, it was the Aston Martin DB5 which made its mark, especially when it was solidified into the history books when Daniel Craig’s Bond died with it in his ownership. But going back further, the legendary Sir Sean Connery owned one until he died in 2020. This DB5 has now sold at Monterey Car Week, and it’s safe to say it turned heads as it reached the lofty heights of almost $2.5 million.

