Monterey, CA

Grand Tour Nation

James Bond: Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 Sells For Ridiculous Money In Recent Auction

While James Bond’s original car was actually a Bentley, it was the Aston Martin DB5 which made its mark, especially when it was solidified into the history books when Daniel Craig’s Bond died with it in his ownership. But going back further, the legendary Sir Sean Connery owned one until he died in 2020. This DB5 has now sold at Monterey Car Week, and it’s safe to say it turned heads as it reached the lofty heights of almost $2.5 million.
MotorBiscuit

4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT

The Ford Mustang GT is a performance bargain with a lot to offer. However, cars like the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 will outrun it with ease. The post 4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorAuthority

Ferrari 288 GTO, an '80s icon, heads to auction

The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO wasn't sold in the U.S. when new, but thanks to the 25-year rule this example will be offered for sale during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. It's scheduled to go under the hammer on Aug. 20. The 288 GTO was the...
Robb Report

This Collector Created a Museum-Worthy Showroom for His ‘Library’ of Ferraris, Porsches and Aston Martins

Could this ultra-luxe private showroom be the ultimate man cave? Though the bi-level space centered around an automobile collection, it goes far beyond cars.  The 6,120-square-foot multi-level showroom was created for a Hong Kong-based car collector and was designed by A Work of Substance, a design firm that operates in Hong Kong, Paris, and Bali. Their goal was to create a full sensory experience that celebrated each car in a thoughtful way. His curated car “library” operates more like a museum, with eight contemporary and vintage cars that includes a Ferrari F40, Mercedes 300SL, and Aston Martin DB5, among other impressive...
