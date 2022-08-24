Read full article on original website
Related
James Bond: Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 Sells For Ridiculous Money In Recent Auction
While James Bond’s original car was actually a Bentley, it was the Aston Martin DB5 which made its mark, especially when it was solidified into the history books when Daniel Craig’s Bond died with it in his ownership. But going back further, the legendary Sir Sean Connery owned one until he died in 2020. This DB5 has now sold at Monterey Car Week, and it’s safe to say it turned heads as it reached the lofty heights of almost $2.5 million.
'Lemon' Paul Newman Rolex Daytona Expected To Fetch Up To $1.18 Million At Auction Next Month
The Rolex watch named after legendary actor Paul Newman is considered one of the fanciest of its kind, thanks to its revamped dial, the Cosmograph Daytona. Rolex Daytona watches have long been popular among race car drivers and other motorsports persons, thanks to their utmost precision and accurate start and stop functions and timekeeping.
4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang GT is a performance bargain with a lot to offer. However, cars like the Chevy Camaro ZL1 and Toyota GR Supra 3.0 will outrun it with ease. The post 4 New Cars Faster Than a Ford Mustang GT appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
MotorAuthority
Ferrari 288 GTO, an '80s icon, heads to auction
The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO wasn't sold in the U.S. when new, but thanks to the 25-year rule this example will be offered for sale during RM Sotheby's auction coinciding with 2022 Monterey Car Week. It's scheduled to go under the hammer on Aug. 20. The 288 GTO was the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Collector Created a Museum-Worthy Showroom for His ‘Library’ of Ferraris, Porsches and Aston Martins
Could this ultra-luxe private showroom be the ultimate man cave? Though the bi-level space centered around an automobile collection, it goes far beyond cars. The 6,120-square-foot multi-level showroom was created for a Hong Kong-based car collector and was designed by A Work of Substance, a design firm that operates in Hong Kong, Paris, and Bali. Their goal was to create a full sensory experience that celebrated each car in a thoughtful way. His curated car “library” operates more like a museum, with eight contemporary and vintage cars that includes a Ferrari F40, Mercedes 300SL, and Aston Martin DB5, among other impressive...
Comments / 0