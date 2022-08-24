ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Alex Andrade defeats Karr, Litton in Florida primary

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Alex Andrade will move on to Florida's general election after claiming victory in Tuesday's primary. Andrade was challenged by Republican candidates Jordan Karr and Greg Litton for the Florida House District 2 seat. Andrade spoke to Channel 3 early Tuesday and said he really enjoyed the...
Crist defeats Fried, will face off with DeSantis for Florida Governor

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Charlie Crist will now face off with Republican Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor in November's General Election. The Associated Press called the race for Crist just after 7 p.m. CT. Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election. Crist is a former Republican who served...
DeSantis flexes muscle after learning of Governor race opponent

HIALEAH, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. Charlie Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election, earning 60% of the vote. Crist is a former Republican who served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011. DeSantis wasn’t facing a...
Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family

TAMPA, Fla. -- A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in Pinellas...
How Waffle House locations help FEMA track the severity of a hurricane

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As Northwest Florida enters peak hurricane season, there is one seemingly unusual metric some may not know about that lets the Federal Emergency Management Agency understand the destructive power of a storm. The "Waffle House Index" is one of the metrics used to help interpret where a...
