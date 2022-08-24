Read full article on original website
Alex Andrade defeats Karr, Litton in Florida primary
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rep. Alex Andrade will move on to Florida's general election after claiming victory in Tuesday's primary. Andrade was challenged by Republican candidates Jordan Karr and Greg Litton for the Florida House District 2 seat. Andrade spoke to Channel 3 early Tuesday and said he really enjoyed the...
Crist defeats Fried, will face off with DeSantis for Florida Governor
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Charlie Crist will now face off with Republican Ron DeSantis for Florida Governor in November's General Election. The Associated Press called the race for Crist just after 7 p.m. CT. Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election. Crist is a former Republican who served...
DeSantis flexes muscle after learning of Governor race opponent
HIALEAH, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. Charlie Crist defeated fellow Democrat Nikki Fried in Tuesday's Primary Election, earning 60% of the vote. Crist is a former Republican who served as Florida's governor from 2007 to 2011. DeSantis wasn’t facing a...
Joel Rudman defeats Calkins in GOP Primary for Florida House District 3
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Joel Rudman defeated Mariya Calkins in the Republican Primary for the Florida House District 3 seat. District 3 covers all but the coastal stretch of Santa Rosa County. Rudman has spent a life in public service as a physician. He does not support government shutdowns...
Preliminary results show nearly half of Florida's voters voted by mail during 2022 primary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WEAR) -- Nearly half of all voters voted by mail during Tuesday's Florida primary, according to preliminary election results from the Secretary of State. Preliminary results show more than 3,697,530 voters voted during the primary with 1,732,680 voters voting by mail. The same results show 613,864 voters submit...
Florida man found guilty of racially-motivated attack of Black family
TAMPA, Fla. -- A Florida man was found guilty of committing a racially-motivated attack against a Black man who was traveling down a public roadway with his family. The U.S. Department of Justice announced 29-year-old Jordan Leahy's guilty verdict on Thursday. The incident happened on August 8, 2021, in Pinellas...
TRACKING THE PRIMARY: Live Northwest Florida election results
Polls for the Florida Primary close at 7 p.m. tonight. You can follow along with live election results on our website here: ELECTION RESULTS. Be sure to tune into Channel 3 at 10 p.m. tonight for all the latest developments and results.
4 oz. Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches sold in Florida recalled due to mislabeling
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WEAR) -- A recall has been issued for specific pouches of Great Value branded Walnuts sold at Walmart stores in Florida. South Georgia Pecan Co. is recalling certain 4 oz. Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to mislabeling. The company says the recall was initiated due to the...
How Waffle House locations help FEMA track the severity of a hurricane
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As Northwest Florida enters peak hurricane season, there is one seemingly unusual metric some may not know about that lets the Federal Emergency Management Agency understand the destructive power of a storm. The "Waffle House Index" is one of the metrics used to help interpret where a...
