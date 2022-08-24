Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Farms in Jefferson, Jackson counties compete for 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Jefferson County farm specializing in the marketing and sale of turfgrass sod and a Jackson County cow/calf operation, which have both implemented best management practices to protect soil and grasses on their farms, will compete this week to be named the 2022 West Virginia Conservation Farm of the Year.
WVNews
Middleport (Ohio) paving work will start Sept. 1 but is dependent upon good weather
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio — Middleport Mayor Fred Hoffman told the Middleport Village Council at its regular session Aug. 22 that milling and paving work in the village would begin around Sept. 1, but the state date was dependent upon the weather. The council met at village hall, with Hoffman presiding....
WVNews
Ripley aims for turnaround in 2022 campaign
RIPLEY, W. Va. (WV News) – It wasn’t what anyone wanted in 2021.
WVNews
New Ripley High band directors are ready to take the field
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The Ripley High School Viking band will be marching to a new drummer, or rather a new director. In fact, the band for the first time in many years will be under completely new leadership with Director Randall Miller and Assistant Director Hilary Groves.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Mason County Memories… Presidential visits
In an era of fast-paced big-city politics, it can seem a bit odd to us younger folks that presidential campaigns regularly visited small towns across America. Prior to the Civil War, it was uncommon for a presidential candidate to personally campaign. This was partially due to a notion that campaigning was not becoming of a candidate, that it was a dirty job best left to party leaders.
WVNews
Summer 2022 WVU Parkersburg graduates announced
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University at Parkersburg awarded certificates and associate and bachelor’s degrees to August 2022 graduates. Graduates who attained a 3.50 to 4.00 grade point average (GPA) earned academic honors, as follows: 3.50-3.749, Cum Laude; 3.75-3.99, Magna Cum Laude; and 4.0, Summa Cum Laude. The August WVU Parkersburg graduates include:
WVNews
Large crowd watches Music in the Park, in Mason (West Virginia)
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — Mason Mayor Kristopher Clark was elated to see a large turnout during Saturday’s Music in the Park. According to Clark, about 150 people attended at Lottie Jenks Memorial Park to see The StringBenders perform live — “the biggest crowd we have had.”
WVNews
Larry Knopp
Larry Eugene Knopp, 68, of Ravenswood, WV, and Grundy, VA, passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV, following an extended illness. He was born March 10, 1954, in Ripley, WV, a son of the late Otho Wesley and Naomi Marie (Litton) Knopp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Rock concert scheduled for October 22 at Riverfront Park
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Among the many issues discussed at the Point Pleasant City Council meeting Aug. 15 was the scheduling of a rock concert in Riverfront Park. That has now been set for Oct. 22. City Councilman Cody Greathouse met Brian Francis of the Threshold Entertainment...
WVNews
Meigs Health Matters: Employee spotlight on Michelle Marcum
Hello, everyone, my name is Michelle Marcum and I presently am working as a public health nurse at the Meigs County Health Department (MCHD). I have been a Registered Nurse (RN) for 10 years and graduated from Marshall University with my Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in 2012. I...
WVNews
Good things happen around the table
I recently recalled at the church I currently pastor in Middleport, Ohio, an incident that took place 40 years ago. It occurred during the time of my first pastorate at the Trinity Baptist Church close to Marlinton, WV. Trinity was a new church work. There were 17 members attending when...
WVNews
Point Pleasant Writers Guild visits local eatery
As a summer treat, members of the Point Pleasant Writers Guild met at Village Pizza for their recent meeting. While waiting for their food to be served, they took turns sharing their responses to the question, “What is the dumbest thing you’ve ever done?” A couple of the members made a game of it by writing more than one account and then asking which was true and which was not true.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
1972 team to be honored in Devil Hall of Fame
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – They won it all in 1972. Fred Taylor’s crew of 50 years ago waltzed through the regular season with a 10-0 record and then captured victory in two playoff games, including the Class AA state championship contest.
WVNews
Phat Llama food truck serves up comfort food with a twist
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Sandy Schuessler fell in love in May 2021. The love was not for a person, but a dream and a place in the beautiful hills of West Virginia. That dream was to find a place that was close to the ‘good ole days’ while doing what she loves, waiting on people and serving them her type of comfort food. And so, the unique food truck, Phat Llama, was born.
WVNews
Ravenswood Recycled Teenagers
We had our birthday dinner last Thursday. The winners of our birthday drawing are Ralph Dennis and Lloyd Burdette. Congratulations to both of you!. On Tuesday we had our 90s party. We celebrated our members who are over the age of 90. Our oldest person was Ruby Jean Gandee. She was born in 1925. Our next oldest was Ralph Dennis. He was born in 1928. Edie Dow was born in 1929. Emma Jean Buffington was born in 1930. Lloyd Burdette was born in 1931. We had three that were born in 1932, Hazel Brammer, Gene Brown, and Mary Lou Robinson. Each one received a gift from the center and from Mari Jo Tadesco of the RSVP.
WVNews
Viking Football HOF to induct six new members
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – There’s always plenty of excitement of a new high school football season. And one thing Ripley fans look forward to is the induction ceremonies that take place prior to each home game for Hall of Famers.
WVNews
A Look Back: Ravenswood football captured first state title 65 years ago
RAVENSWOOD, W. Va. (WV News) – Ravenswood labels itself the “City of Champions.”
WVNews
Ripley Alumni Association will be tailgating this season
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) – When it comes to football, there’s nothing like some great tailgating prior to kickoff. And the Ripley High School Alumni Association will offer just that before each home game in the 2022 Viking football campaign.
WVNews
Man ordered to pay restitution in WVa romance fraud scheme
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who admitted to his role in a romance fraud scheme in West Virginia has been ordered to pay more than $156,000 in restitution. Banabas Ganidekam, 25, of Ghana, also was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Huntington to three years of probation for his March guilty plea to wire fraud.
WVNews
Bowling excited about third Devil season
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) – With his last name being Bowling, it’s rather fitting Jacob Bowling became an athlete. He admits, though, the sport of bowling really isn’t his thing.
Comments / 0