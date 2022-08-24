We had our birthday dinner last Thursday. The winners of our birthday drawing are Ralph Dennis and Lloyd Burdette. Congratulations to both of you!. On Tuesday we had our 90s party. We celebrated our members who are over the age of 90. Our oldest person was Ruby Jean Gandee. She was born in 1925. Our next oldest was Ralph Dennis. He was born in 1928. Edie Dow was born in 1929. Emma Jean Buffington was born in 1930. Lloyd Burdette was born in 1931. We had three that were born in 1932, Hazel Brammer, Gene Brown, and Mary Lou Robinson. Each one received a gift from the center and from Mari Jo Tadesco of the RSVP.

RAVENSWOOD, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO