San Diego County, CA

kusi.com

City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
CHULA VISTA, CA
Water main break causes street closure in Vista, San Diego sheriff says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A water main break nearby the intersection of Oak Drive and Monte Mar Road has caused a street closure in Vista, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. The department tweeted about the water line break at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff watch commander...
VISTA, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Top events and things to do in San Diego for the weekend of August 25 through 28

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 28. "Ragtime”: Moonlight Stage Productions presents this epic, Tony Award-winning musical about life in New York at the turn of the 20th century for the clashing communities of upper-class Whites, striving but oppressed Blacks and newly arrived immigrants, featuring a cast of 38 actors and a 25-piece orchestra. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Through Sept. 3. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $17-$61. (760) 724-2110. moonlightstage.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
osidenews.com

CSU San Marcos auxiliary receives federal grant of more than $200K

McNair program aims to improve disadvantaged students’ preparation for doctoral study. San Marcos CA— The California State University San Marcos Corp., a self-supporting auxiliary to CSU San Marcos, recently received more than $200,000 in federal funds geared toward helping disadvantaged students seeking doctoral degrees, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday, Aug. 18.
SAN MARCOS, CA

