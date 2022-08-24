Read full article on original website
Related
kusi.com
City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
KPBS
San Diego Unified superintendent prepared for a school year of 'belonging and equity'
Students in the San Diego Unified District go back to school Monday. The fall semester marks the beginning of the first full year as superintendent for Lamont Jackson, Ph.D. In an interview with KPBS, Jackson spoke about his plans for California’s second-largest school district. “This year will be about...
Mexican fruit fly discovery prompts quarantine in parts of North County
The California Department of Food and Agriculture is urging anyone growing or packing “host” fruit in Valley Center and surrounding areas to not move fruit off their properties due to the agricultural pest known as Mexican fruit flies.
San Diego guaranteed income program gives families $500 a month for two years
Inflation is taking its toll on family budgets, nowhere more so than high-cost San Diego. Fortunately, a guaranteed income program developed and managed by San Diego for Every Child and Jewish Family Service has relieved some of that financial strain for 150 families in the San Diego area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SDG&E: Bird responsible for power outage in east San Diego, parts of East County
Equipment damaged by a bird led to an outage that left at least 14,000 customers in the eastern part of the City of San Diego and parts of the East County without power Wednesday morning.
kusi.com
Chula Vista considers closing Harborside Park due to out-of-control homeless situation
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista is now considering closing the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
Dolche Cafe Closing in Solana Beach, Relocating to Chula Vista
Latin Fusion Cafe to Close by End of Week Then Heads South
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC San Diego
Valley Center, Surrounding Areas in Quarantine After Discovery of Invasive Mexican Fruit Fly
The discovery of several Mexican Fruit Flies has caused a quarantine in the Valley Center and surrounding areas, the California Department of Food and Agriculture said. The quarantine is effective Aug. 19 and the quarantine boundary is 77 square miles from Pauma Valley south to Lake Wohlford and from Moosa Canyon east to the Rincon Reservation.
San Diego Channel
Water main break causes street closure in Vista, San Diego sheriff says
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A water main break nearby the intersection of Oak Drive and Monte Mar Road has caused a street closure in Vista, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. The department tweeted about the water line break at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. A sheriff watch commander...
State urges SANDAG to adopt plan that would charge drivers for miles driven
State officials are urging the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) to adopt the controversial "road usage charge," which opponents have dubbed the "mileage tax."
Wrapped Body Found in Elfin Forest Area Near Lake Hodges
A body turned up under suspicious circumstances Thursday in a rural community near Lake Hodges. The discovery off the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in the Elfin Forest area was reported shortly after 7 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The body, which was lying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lonesome Rider Coffee Opening First Location in El Cajon
Online Coffee Retailer Goes Brick and Mortar in Parkway Plaza
pacificsandiego.com
Top events and things to do in San Diego for the weekend of August 25 through 28
Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Aug. 25 to Sunday, Aug. 28. "Ragtime”: Moonlight Stage Productions presents this epic, Tony Award-winning musical about life in New York at the turn of the 20th century for the clashing communities of upper-class Whites, striving but oppressed Blacks and newly arrived immigrants, featuring a cast of 38 actors and a 25-piece orchestra. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays. Through Sept. 3. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Moonlight Amphitheatre, Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista. $17-$61. (760) 724-2110. moonlightstage.com.
News 8 KFMB
San Diego student will receive full refund after squalor BLVD63 apartment
Since the CBS 8 story aired, there is some good news to share. Kaylie Herzberger will receive a full refund and is looking for a new place to live.
osidenews.com
CSU San Marcos auxiliary receives federal grant of more than $200K
McNair program aims to improve disadvantaged students’ preparation for doctoral study. San Marcos CA— The California State University San Marcos Corp., a self-supporting auxiliary to CSU San Marcos, recently received more than $200,000 in federal funds geared toward helping disadvantaged students seeking doctoral degrees, the U.S. Department of Education announced Thursday, Aug. 18.
City of San Diego demands California Theatre demolition due to safety concerns
SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is demanding for the downtown California Theatre to be torn down after deeming it a hazard to the public. The venue on the corner of Fourth Avenue and C Street has been shut down for more than three decades. It's now painted with graffiti and boarded windows.
First patient undergoes new ‘BEAR’ procedure for torn ACL in San Diego County
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Scripps Clinic is now the first in San Diego County to perform a groundbreaking new procedure to fix ACL tears. CBS 8’s Brian White sat down with Jenna Richardson, who underwent the procedure on Monday after tearing her ACL in July while mountain biking at Whistler Mountain in Canada.
NBC San Diego
Wrapped Body Found Along Road in Elfin Forest Near Escondido: San Diego County Homicide Detectives
A wrapped body was found Thursday on the side of a road in the Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve in an unincorporated area of Escondido, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. Construction workers on their way to a project spotted a body wrapped in "some sort of material we don't...
Comments / 0