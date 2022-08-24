Cleveland entering Donovan Mitchell trade sweepstakes?

The Knicks are among several teams with interest in trading for Donovan Mitchell. The Cavs touched base with Utah about a Mitchell trade in recent days, per SNY sources. Cleveland’s level of interest in Mitchell is unknown but the Cavs have the young players and picks to put together a competitive package. The Wizards and Hornets are among the other teams interested in Mitchell, as The Athletic reported.

Source: SportsNet New York

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

Does Kevin Durant staying with the Nets change Donovan Mitchell trade talks? https://t.co/ZgBR1s2edP pic.twitter.com/nw52cyBpgx – 8:53 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Iona coach and basketball legend Rick Pitino says his former player Donovan Mitchell would “treasure” being a Knick. – 4:50 PM

Sam Yip @samyip__

Here is a depth chart of the New York Knicks if they don’t get Donovan Mitchell for @Jorge Sierra hoopshype.com/lists/projecte… – 3:20 PM

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Outside of Donovan Mitchell, who’s the next NBA star who could get traded? – 12:24 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Now that we’ve moved on from the Kevin Durant talk, here’s my story on why Memphis Grizzlies fans should be paying close attention to what happens with Donovan Mitchell next. 👀

Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/2… – 12:12 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Something to watch: With the Kevin Durant trade market no longer in existence, a team that was holding onto pieces to use in a Durant trade could choose to use those same players/picks to enter the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. – 11:13 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The cheese stands alone…

Now we wait to see if Donovan Mitchell is traded or not before the season. – 11:05 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

With Kevin Durant staying in Brooklyn, we’ll see if a Donovan Mitchell trade is the next domino to fall. – 11:05 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2020, Donovan Mitchell (51) and Jamal Murray (50) became the first opposing players in NBA postseason history to each record a 50-point game.

Mitchell became the third player to record multiple 50-point games in a single series, a feat Murray would later match. pic.twitter.com/C82EAyajhi – 10:01 AM

The Jazz continue to have strong interest in Knicks’ wing RJ Barrett, per SNY sources. Evan Fournier’s name has also come up in discussions, sources say. The Jazz are seeking at multiple first-round picks. Utah would want at least one of the trio of Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley in a trade if Barrett is included, per sources. -via SportsNet New York / August 23, 2022

Last month, SNY reported that people in touch with the Knicks early in the free agency period were under the impression that the club had no interest in trading the former No. 3 pick. That stance has shifted. Some New York decision-makers are open to including Barrett in a trade for Mitchell, sources say. -via SportsNet New York / August 23, 2022

Knicks president Leon Rose has a chance to right the wrong by trading for Donovan Mitchell, but he is in a stalemate with Utah team president Danny Ainge over the number of unprotected draft picks to include in a deal. Ainge is telling confidants two other teams have made offers he likes. -via New York Post / August 23, 2022