Jazz strongly interested in RJ Barrett

 2 days ago
The Jazz continue to have strong interest in Knicks’ wing RJ Barrett, per SNY sources. Evan Fournier’s name has also come up in discussions, sources say. The Jazz are seeking at multiple first-round picks. Utah would want at least one of the trio of Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley in a trade if Barrett is included, per sources.

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Still trying to get a firm handle on who is in camp/playing/not playing for Canada on Thursday. Cory Joseph is practicing today (did not Monday) so presume he’s a go. Kyle Wiltjer is not in Victoria, so out. RJ Barrett here but not playing as he awaits his contract extension. /1 – 1:56 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The deal Shams reported is Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, salary filler*, five firsts, including two unprotected.

*Have to understand salary filler is the phrase being used to hide which of RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Quentin Grimes, or Immanuel Quickley would be included. – 3:26 PM

Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald

I just turned on the TV and immediately a buzzer-beater from RJ Barrett from last season came on. Is that a sign????? – 9:47 PM

Last month, SNY reported that people in touch with the Knicks early in the free agency period were under the impression that the club had no interest in trading the former No. 3 pick. That stance has shifted. Some New York decision-makers are open to including Barrett in a trade for Mitchell, sources say. -via SportsNet New York / August 23, 2022

Stefan Bondy: Team Canada has a World Cup qualifying game against Argentina this week but RJ Barrett won’t play. …He wanted to compete this summer (his father is national team GM) but not coming to agreement on extension presumably holding back RJ. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / August 23, 2022

There is belief around the league Tom Thibodeau would prefer to give up RJ Barrett in a deal than shooting guard Quentin Grimes, who is coming off a solid rookie year, and a summer league in which he looked quicker and more sculpted. Grimes is a better defender and 3-point shooter than Barrett. Ainge is hot to acquire Grimes for his Jazz rebuilding plan. One individual believes Grimes would likely be amenable to joining Utah since a Brunson-Mitchell backcourt would a roadblock to ever becoming a Knicks starter. -via New York Post / August 20, 2022

