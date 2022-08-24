Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in FindlayMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
Related
sent-trib.com
BG school board criticized for ‘Management by Crisis’
The condition of BG schools has been known to previous and present school board members. Our tax dollars have been available for maintenance and modernization, yet — with the exception of the middle school — they have been neglected. All present sites have adequate land for expansions as...
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg approves $250,000 in utility upgrades
PERRYSBURG — Council has approved $250,000 in utility purchases, with concerns remaining for future upgrade needs from the water purification equipment manufacturer. Council last week approved the purchase of $178,041 in replacement equipment needed by the department of public utilities for new purification and support equipment involved in water treatment.
Sylvania stakeholders' meeting poses ideas for downtown improvement
SYLVANIA, Ohio — The city of Sylvania held its first shareholders' meeting to talk about improving the downtown area. "Everything's very new," Inside the Five Brewing Company owner Katie Fields said. "It's the very first meeting. I'm sure everyone has a lot of ideas, all different ideas, hopefully some of the same ideas. It's something exciting to look forward to, but it's just the beginning."
sent-trib.com
Turnpike modernization continues with lane conversions, removal of toll plaza gates
BEREA – Drivers who travel on the Ohio Turnpike are beginning to see a glimpse of the new Toll Collection System — from the lane conversions and the removal of gates at toll plaza interchanges to the new construction and renovation of four mainline toll plazas that will permit E-ZPass open road tolling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg honors Mercy Health for immunization partnership
PERRYSBURG — As part of immunization month, the mayor, on behalf of the city, honored the staff of Mercy Hospital with a special proclamation at the Aug. 16 meeting, for their efforts in the vaccination campaign they began, in conjunction with the city, in June 2021. Several staff members...
Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
Maumee rail crossings on Conant, Kingsbury to close Monday for 5 to 7 days
MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to Conant Street construction projects that aired on June 27, 2022. Maumee police announced the closure of railroad crossings on Conant Street and Kingsbury Road, beginning as early as Thursday, Aug. 25. Transportation company Norfolk Southern...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Farm and Dairy
Two solar projects in Ohio approved
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
Springfield Twp. intersection to close for 45 days for roundabout improvement
HOLLAND, Ohio — The Springfield Township intersection of Angola Road and South King Road will close on Monday for 45 days for a roundabout improvement. Beginning Monday, a detour will be established that takes drivers north around the construction. Heading east on Angola Road, the detour will take drives north on South Centennial Road, east on Hill Avenue and south on South McCord Road to reconnect with Angola Road.
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 8-26-2022
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday in Bowling Green. A Bowling Green Police Division officer was were called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue. A BGPD spokesperson said there were two other thefts. Those reports were not immediately available. OVI...
Lucas County townships opting out of sheriff's department coverage; sheriff says cost to patrol too high
BERKEY, Ohio — In a letter to eight townships last year, Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre said they need to pay for policing there because the cost of patrolling them is too high compared to other areas that need it more. The eight townships are: Richfield, Spencer, Harding, Swanton,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seneca County opens its first inclusive playground at Opportunity Center
TIFFIN, Ohio — Northwest Ohio's latest inclusive playground, Opportunity Park, was officially opened on Wednesday at Seneca County's Opportunity Center. "In 32 years I've seen a lot of changes, and this is one of the best," Opportunity Center vocational teacher Laura Miller said. With a momentous first slide into...
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee City Schools Welcomes New 2022-23 Staff
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — New staff members joining Maumee City Schools were given a tour of the school district during a welcoming event on August 11. The new staff members visited all of the schools in the district, met with city officials and had lunch together.
High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown
LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
sent-trib.com
BG pay-to-participate fees going directly to athletics
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has approved moving high school athletic pay-to-participate fees to be under the direction of the athletic director. The action took place at the regular board meeting on Tuesday with a motion from board vice president Ryan Myers, and seconded by board member Norman Geer, which passed by a vote of 4-1, with board member Tracy Hovest voting against the change.
sent-trib.com
Transfers: 8-25-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 128 and 0 Meeker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Todd and Mary Canedy, to Mary Pollock, $150,000. 315 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Kevin Alexander, to Brennen and Victoria Williams, $225,000. 25319 W. River Road, Middleton...
sent-trib.com
OVI checkpoint in Wood County on Friday night
The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on Friday night. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes in which 720...
Big changes underway along Ohio Turnpike: What you can expect amid removal of gates at toll plazas, lane conversions
BEREA, Ohio — Changes are currently in progress along the Ohio Turnpike in what is being called “the largest construction project” in the roadway’s history since the years leading up to its completion in 1955. It’s a project that involves lane conversions, the removal of gates...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Aug. 15. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic,...
Comments / 0