Bowling Green, OH

sent-trib.com

BG school board criticized for ‘Management by Crisis’

The condition of BG schools has been known to previous and present school board members. Our tax dollars have been available for maintenance and modernization, yet — with the exception of the middle school — they have been neglected. All present sites have adequate land for expansions as...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg approves $250,000 in utility upgrades

PERRYSBURG — Council has approved $250,000 in utility purchases, with concerns remaining for future upgrade needs from the water purification equipment manufacturer. Council last week approved the purchase of $178,041 in replacement equipment needed by the department of public utilities for new purification and support equipment involved in water treatment.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Sylvania stakeholders' meeting poses ideas for downtown improvement

SYLVANIA, Ohio — The city of Sylvania held its first shareholders' meeting to talk about improving the downtown area. "Everything's very new," Inside the Five Brewing Company owner Katie Fields said. "It's the very first meeting. I'm sure everyone has a lot of ideas, all different ideas, hopefully some of the same ideas. It's something exciting to look forward to, but it's just the beginning."
SYLVANIA, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg honors Mercy Health for immunization partnership

PERRYSBURG — As part of immunization month, the mayor, on behalf of the city, honored the staff of Mercy Hospital with a special proclamation at the Aug. 16 meeting, for their efforts in the vaccination campaign they began, in conjunction with the city, in June 2021. Several staff members...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Lucas County to set up sobriety checkpoints Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County officials will conduct sobriety checkpoints Friday night. The Lucas County Operating Vehicles Intoxicated Task Force will set up checkpoints at 3 Turtle Creek Road in Swanton Township and 2105 North McCord Road in Springfield Township. The checkpoints will operate from 8 p.m. Friday through...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: House on Tracy Street stockpiling tires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Tracy Street are fed up with a house that has a stockpile of tires in both the front and back yard. It isn’t the first, as it was just last year that the tenant was ordered to remove a different tire stockpile. According to the neighbors it took two semi-trucks to haul all of the tires away and the current stockpile is even larger.
TOLEDO, OH
Farm and Dairy

Two solar projects in Ohio approved

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Springfield Twp. intersection to close for 45 days for roundabout improvement

HOLLAND, Ohio — The Springfield Township intersection of Angola Road and South King Road will close on Monday for 45 days for a roundabout improvement. Beginning Monday, a detour will be established that takes drivers north around the construction. Heading east on Angola Road, the detour will take drives north on South Centennial Road, east on Hill Avenue and south on South McCord Road to reconnect with Angola Road.
HOLLAND, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 8-26-2022

Three catalytic converters were reported stolen Wednesday in Bowling Green. A Bowling Green Police Division officer was were called about a theft from a 2002 Honda Accord in the 400 block of Thurstin Avenue. A BGPD spokesperson said there were two other thefts. Those reports were not immediately available. OVI...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee City Schools Welcomes New 2022-23 Staff

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — New staff members joining Maumee City Schools were given a tour of the school district during a welcoming event on August 11. The new staff members visited all of the schools in the district, met with city officials and had lunch together.
MAUMEE, OH
The Lima News

High-speed chase puts Lima schools on lockdown

LIMA — A Dayton man was taken into custody in Shelby County Wednesday after leading law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase through the streets of Lima at speeds reportedly in excess of 75 miles per hour. At 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Freedom Elementary, Liberty Arts Magnet, Lima Senior, South...
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

BG pay-to-participate fees going directly to athletics

The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education has approved moving high school athletic pay-to-participate fees to be under the direction of the athletic director. The action took place at the regular board meeting on Tuesday with a motion from board vice president Ryan Myers, and seconded by board member Norman Geer, which passed by a vote of 4-1, with board member Tracy Hovest voting against the change.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Transfers: 8-25-2022

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 128 and 0 Meeker St., Bowling Green, residential, from Todd and Mary Canedy, to Mary Pollock, $150,000. 315 Breckman St., Walbridge, residential, from Kevin Alexander, to Brennen and Victoria Williams, $225,000. 25319 W. River Road, Middleton...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

OVI checkpoint in Wood County on Friday night

The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Wood County on Friday night. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. “Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI related fatal crashes in which 720...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Raymond J. Glaze, 53, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to passing bad checks, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 180 days in jail and $1,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 19. Aug. 15. Dustin C. Morman, 45, Leipsic,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH

