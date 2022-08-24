ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Police identify Bridgeport pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

BRIDGEPORT — Authorities have released the identity of a city man killed last weekend in what police said was a hit-and-run motor crash. Police on Thursday identified the pedestrian who was killed as 76-year-old Michael E. Crocker. Bridgeport police were notified of a hit-and-run crash near a gas station...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
longisland.com

Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Crash

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a man in Babylon tonight. Viktor Velcoff was driving a 2002 Chevrolet eastbound on West Main Street when he swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid rear-ending a vehicle at approximately 1:35 p.m. The Chevrolet struck a 2003 Saturn traveling westbound on West Main Street, being driven by Brian McHugh.
BABYLON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe, CT
Monroe, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Monroe, CT
Accidents
WTNH

Danbury man dies in crash involving tractor-trailer in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury man was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-84 West in Waterbury Thursday night. State police said a tractor-trailer and Chevrolet Silverado were on I-84 West near exit 23 in Waterbury around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the driver of the Silverado didn’t slow down due to traffic, […]
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Cops: Report of suspicious car in East Haven leads to two arrests

EAST HAVEN — Police say two men were arrested early Thursday morning after a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood and the occupants trying to open the doors of cars parked on the street. East Haven police said investigating officer Jayqwan Wilkins saw a black 2011 Honda...
EAST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Major Fire Collapses Orange Building

A three-alarm fire tore through a building in Orange overnight. Flames burned through a Mitchell Street building around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, collapsing the building. No injuries were reported. The cause remained under investigation. to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.
ORANGE, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Signs#Traffic Accident#Ct#Light Stream Finance#Midwest Title Loans Inc#Bank Of America
PIX11

Car crashes into kitchen of Long Island home: cops

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A car slammed into the kitchen of a Long Island house early Thursday, according to police, who arrested the driver for allegedly fleeing the scene. The 2019 Volkswagen Golf launched off of Hempstead Turnpike and into a home on Stratford Green around 2:25 a.m. in Farmingdale, crashing through a kitchen wall, […]
FARMINGDALE, NY
darientimes.com

New Canaan police ID Norwalk man, 71, who was found dead near Waveny Park

NEW CANAAN — Police have identified the body of a man whose burning remains were found this month in the woods near the town mulch pile adjacent to Waveny Park. On Thursday, New Canaan police said the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner had positively identified the man who died as 71-year-old Howard Alan Fletcher, of Norwalk.
NEW CANAAN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTNH

18-year-old dies in Route 8 motorcycle crash: state police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon, according to Connecticut state police. Just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, a lone motorcycle was traveling on Route 8 North near Exit 30. For unknown reasons, police said the motorcycle veered to the left, […]
WATERBURY, CT
PIX11

Utility worker falls 20 feet from truck on Long Island, dies: police

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (PIX11) – A PSEG Long Island subcontractor clipping trees around utility lines on Park Avenue in Huntington Station fell about 20 feet from his bucket truck and died on Tuesday, police said. Edis Rene Maldonado, 40, of Copiague, was in the extended truck when he fell around 1:55 p.m. According to officials, he […]
HUNTINGTON, NY
Register Citizen

Car and truck went into Connecticut River in Rocky Hill by accident, fire chief says

ROCKY HILL — A car and a pickup truck that ended up in the Connecticut River over the weekend were driven into the water by accident, the town’s fire chief said Monday. No one was injured during the incident, and both vehicles have been removed from the water, Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. He said firefighters were able to contain the vehicles’ gasoline leaks by setting up booms in the river to absorb the fuel, which floated to the surface.
ROCKY HILL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy