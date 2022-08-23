Read full article on original website
Changes and continuations: Local schools prepare for VDH COVID protocols
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — School preparation isn't complete without yet another plan to tackle COVID-19. The virus is sure to impact the learning environment for a third school year. "Holy moly, let me tell you, it was crazy," said Newport News Schools Nursing Supervisor Nancy Carlson. "Everything else truly...
Hampton University graduate creates doll line promoting HBCUs
A Hampton University graduate is making moves in the toy industry, by creating a line of African-American dolls with an HBCU theme. That line got picked up by Target.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Albemarle Regional Health announces new director
Albemarle Regional Health Services has announced that Ashley H. Stoop, MPH has been named health director for the regional health district. Stoop will be taking the reins from recently retired health director R. Battle Betts Jr. Stoop has been with ARHS since 2005 and has served the agency in key...
Virginia Beach superintendent weighs in on learning loss and how the division plans to bounce back
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After the state's most recent Standards of Learning results for the 2021-22 academic year, it's unclear when learning levels will return to what educators like Dr. Aaron Spence saw before the COVID-19 pandemic. “There was no question students fell behind in their learning. Our jobs...
‘I feel like it’s unfair’: NSU students react to staying in hotels not on-campus
Roughly 300 upperclassmen at NSU are staying in nearby hotels after the university says it had a high demand for on-campus housing and because one of its freshmen dorms is closed for renovations.
'Distraction is the enemy of education' | Virginia Beach School Board votes to ban cellphones in class
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Students in Virginia Beach are now limited when and where they can use their cellphones. Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence said the goal is to cut down on distractions in the classrooms. "We can see in the research we need to eliminate that. But beyond that,...
VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside classrooms
In a unanimous vote, the Virginia Beach school board has banned cell phone usage inside classrooms ahead of the upcoming school year.
Growing number of students across Virginia switch to homeschooling
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As many students return to classrooms, others are going to be learning from home this year. Many parents have decided that homeschooling could be a better option. Kristine Caalim and her son Ezequiel sat on their couch. Ezequiel is on one side of his mother,...
odu.edu
Early Campus Closure Next Friday
Old Dominion University will close at noon on Friday, September 2, 2022. Beginning at noon next Friday, classes will not meet, and offices will be closed. The University will resume normal operations the following day (Saturday, September 3, 2022). In addition to the noon closure next Friday, the following parking...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Free Cigarette Waste Receptacles
Cigarette butts are the most littered item in America and across the world. When smokers leave cigarette butts on the ground, it creates an unsightly mess that damages your business’s curb appeal and contributes to community litter and water pollution. Providing a safe disposal option for smokers is one of the best ways to combat cigarette litter. While supplies last, askHRgreen.org is offering FREE cigarette waste receptacles through a regional grant program. If your Hampton Roads retail store, restaurant, or office is committed to preventing litter, consider applying to receive a free receptacle. The grant program is part of the #NoButtsAboutIt cigarette litter prevention initiative taking place across Hampton Roads.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Community Invited to the Allied Forces Family Day & Community Giveaway on Sunday
The annual Allied Forces Family Day and Community Giveaway event takes place this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 – 5 p.m. at King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Avenue. Sponsored by the African American Historical Society of Newport News and the Jenkins Donelson Foundation, the event honors local veterans and their families.
NSU professor creates ‘barbers against domestic violence’ survey
NSU Professor Dr. Stephenie Howard hopes more barbers become allies and speak out against abuse before it's too late.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Newport News Shipyard Hosts Enterprise Keel-Laying Ceremony
As America recognizes the 100-year legacy of aircraft carriers, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, will host a ceremonial keel-laying for the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80) in Newport News this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The historic event will include the ship’s sponsors, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, Newport News shipbuilders, representatives from the U.S. Navy, and local officials. While the ceremony is private, all are invited to watch via livestream. Visit HII.com/cvn80 or watch on HII’s Facebook and YouTube pages. CVN 80 is the third ship in the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-class and will be the first aircraft carrier designed and built digitally. The new Ford-class carriers replace the Nimitz-class and feature a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned island, electromagnetic catapults, improved weapons movement, an enhanced flight deck capable of increased aircraft sortie rates, and growth margin for future technologies. CVN 80 will be the ninth Navy vessel to bear the name Enterprise. It carries on the name of the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in history, CVN 65, which was commissioned in 1961 and built at Newport News Shipbuilding. In fact, all nuclear-powered aircraft carriers now operating in the U.S. Navy fleet today were built at Newport News Shipbuilding.
Furniture Today
Former Paramount chairman, president Arthur Diamonstein dies at 92
NORFOLK, Va. – Arthur Diamonstein, the former president and chairman of third-generation Paramount Sleep Co. who led the company through a significant period of growth, has died. He was 92. Diamonstein joined the family mattress manufacturing business co-founded in 1935 by his father upon his honorable discharge from the...
13newsnow.com
Proposal to expand GI Bill would include veterans' business opportunities
NORFOLK, Va. — The Post-9/11 GI Bill is an educational assistance program enacted by Congress for individuals with active duty service after September 10, 2001. It provides up to 36 months of education benefits at colleges, universities, trade schools, and for on-the-job training, apprenticeships, and flight schools. But what...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia
Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
Newport News police to hold active shooter training at Christ United Methodist Church
NORFOLK, Va. — The Newport News Police Department will provide active shooter training at the Christ United Methodist Church on Sept. 10. The free training will take place from 10 a.m. to noon that day. Breakfast and childcare will be provided at the church, located at 133 Deep Creek...
1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns to Ft. Monroe
This weekend, the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton will host a series of events.
Literary Hub
The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.
Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.
Virginia Beach outperformed local divisions in preliminary SOL test scores
All 82 testing sites at Virginia Beach City Public Schools are projected to earn state accreditation again for the upcoming school year according to newly released preliminary SOL scores from the Virginia Department of Education.
