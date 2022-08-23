ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

thecoastlandtimes.com

Albemarle Regional Health announces new director

Albemarle Regional Health Services has announced that Ashley H. Stoop, MPH has been named health director for the regional health district. Stoop will be taking the reins from recently retired health director R. Battle Betts Jr. Stoop has been with ARHS since 2005 and has served the agency in key...
odu.edu

Early Campus Closure Next Friday

Old Dominion University will close at noon on Friday, September 2, 2022. Beginning at noon next Friday, classes will not meet, and offices will be closed. The University will resume normal operations the following day (Saturday, September 3, 2022). In addition to the noon closure next Friday, the following parking...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Businesses Encouraged to Apply for Free Cigarette Waste Receptacles

Cigarette butts are the most littered item in America and across the world. When smokers leave cigarette butts on the ground, it creates an unsightly mess that damages your business’s curb appeal and contributes to community litter and water pollution. Providing a safe disposal option for smokers is one of the best ways to combat cigarette litter. While supplies last, askHRgreen.org is offering FREE cigarette waste receptacles through a regional grant program. If your Hampton Roads retail store, restaurant, or office is committed to preventing litter, consider applying to receive a free receptacle. The grant program is part of the #NoButtsAboutIt cigarette litter prevention initiative taking place across Hampton Roads.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Community Invited to the Allied Forces Family Day & Community Giveaway on Sunday

The annual Allied Forces Family Day and Community Giveaway event takes place this Sunday, Aug. 28, from 1 – 5 p.m. at King-Lincoln Park, 600 Jefferson Avenue. Sponsored by the African American Historical Society of Newport News and the Jenkins Donelson Foundation, the event honors local veterans and their families.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Newport News Shipyard Hosts Enterprise Keel-Laying Ceremony

As America recognizes the 100-year legacy of aircraft carriers, Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of HII, will host a ceremonial keel-laying for the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80) in Newport News this Saturday, Aug. 27, at 10 a.m. The historic event will include the ship’s sponsors, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, Newport News shipbuilders, representatives from the U.S. Navy, and local officials. While the ceremony is private, all are invited to watch via livestream. Visit HII.com/cvn80 or watch on HII’s Facebook and YouTube pages. CVN 80 is the third ship in the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-class and will be the first aircraft carrier designed and built digitally. The new Ford-class carriers replace the Nimitz-class and feature a new nuclear power plant, a redesigned island, electromagnetic catapults, improved weapons movement, an enhanced flight deck capable of increased aircraft sortie rates, and growth margin for future technologies. CVN 80 will be the ninth Navy vessel to bear the name Enterprise. It carries on the name of the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier in history, CVN 65, which was commissioned in 1961 and built at Newport News Shipbuilding. In fact, all nuclear-powered aircraft carriers now operating in the U.S. Navy fleet today were built at Newport News Shipbuilding.
Furniture Today

Former Paramount chairman, president Arthur Diamonstein dies at 92

NORFOLK, Va. – Arthur Diamonstein, the former president and chairman of third-generation Paramount Sleep Co. who led the company through a significant period of growth, has died. He was 92. Diamonstein joined the family mattress manufacturing business co-founded in 1935 by his father upon his honorable discharge from the...
13newsnow.com

Proposal to expand GI Bill would include veterans' business opportunities

NORFOLK, Va. — The Post-9/11 GI Bill is an educational assistance program enacted by Congress for individuals with active duty service after September 10, 2001. It provides up to 36 months of education benefits at colleges, universities, trade schools, and for on-the-job training, apprenticeships, and flight schools. But what...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Multi-Location Investment by DroneUp, Creating 655 Jobs in Virginia

Company to expand corporate headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center in Dinwiddie County. RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that DroneUp, LLC, a leading drone flight services innovator and aviation technology provider, will invest a total of $27.2 million to expand its headquarters in the City of Virginia Beach and establish a testing, training, and R&D center at Richard Bland College in Dinwiddie County. Virginia successfully competed with Arizona, New York, North Carolina, and Texas for the projects, which will create 655 total new jobs.
Literary Hub

The book-banning lawsuit against Barnes & Noble is moving forward in Virginia.

Two Virginia lawsuits that are seeking to restrict young people’s access to books with sexual content will move forward with a hearing this Tuesday, August 30, raising the possibility that Barnes and Noble could require parental consent to sell such books to minors—or that the books could be pulled from bookstores in the state entirely.

