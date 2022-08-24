ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney Daily News

SCORES to air Sidney, Lehman games this weekend

ScoresBroadcast.com will stream an online doubleheader this weekend as both Sidney high schools are featured during the play-by-play offered by the free Internet service. On Friday at 6:25 p.m., Sidney (0-1), under 12th-year head coach Adam Doenges, hosts Tippecanoe (1-0), guided by fourth-year head man Matt Burgbacher. Conversations with both coaches can be heard in the pregame segment.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Photos: Fort Loramie volleyball rallies, beats Minster

Fort Loramie’s Summer Hoying spikes as Minster’s Megan Fortman, left, and Lydia Mescher try to block during a nonconference match on Tuesday in Fort Loramie. Minster won the first two sets 28-26 and 26-24 but the Redskins battled back and won the last three 25-16, 25-16, 15-11 to win the match. Hoying led the Redskins with 16 kills while Avery Brandewie had 10. Skyler Albers had five aces, Katie Luthman had 17 digs and Jenna Barhorst had 33 assists. In the below image, Minster’s Kayla Lamm puts the ball over as Brandewie, left, and Victoria Mescher try to block. Lamm had five kills for the Wildcats. Lilly Barhorst led Minster with 15 kills, four aces and 17 digs.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Daily Advocate

Week Two high school football preview

Week one is now in the books and week two is on the horizon. There weren’t a lot of one-score games in the area, but teams got to show what their current team is all about. For some schools, week two marks the start of conference play. Some have non-conference games to play.
GREENVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Football notes: Sidney to face another tough opponent, QB

SIDNEY — Sidney may not be facing a future Division I collegiate quarterback this Friday, but the squad will be facing another of the best QBs it’ll see this season in Tippecanoe senior Liam Poronsky. Poronsky, who is in his second year as a starter, had a solid...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

———— Assistant State Engineer Buchtell, of Columbus, and John O’Conner, of Dayton, superintendent of the Miami and Erie Canal, were in Sidney yesterday afternoon, conferring with the county commissioners in reference to installing a hoist bridge over the canal on Court Street. 100 years. August 26,...
SIDNEY, OH
flyernews.com

UD welcomes two rookies for the 2022-23 season

Pictured is Baker (left) and Sharavjamts (right). Photos courtesy of UD Athletics. As the new school year rolls around, new faces are stepping onto the community’s favorite basketball team. Mike Sharavjamts and Tyrone Baker are joining the Flyer family and gearing up to show out at UD arena this...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Troy High School holds second annual Freshman Focus Day

TROY — There may be no more daunting task for a teenager than walking through the front doors of high school the first day of their freshman year and finding it filled with upperclassmen. Troy High School is making that transition a little easier for freshmen, however. For the...
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Events in Sidney, Troy celebrate Recovery Month

SIDNEY — Events in Sidney, Troy and Piqua are planned to celebrate National Recovery Month in September, beginning with Overdose Awareness Day kickoff events on Aug. 31. Memorial services and candlelight vigils will take place Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse courtsquare in Sidney, and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza in Troy. Participants are asked to bring a picture of a loved one lost to addiction or overdose for the memorial service.
SIDNEY, OH
Ada Herald

Kicking it in Ada

ADA — The Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival will kick-off this Saturday at both Depot Park and ONU’s Dial Robertson Stadium. The event being held at the stadium is an “official” Punt, Pass & Kick USA competition for boys, and girls, ages six through 15. Ada Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Walden said this is the first year the contest will actually be “sanctioned.”
ADA, OH
tippnews.com

Made In Miami County

Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region

A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Kaleb Huffman and Sarah Cole, both of Lima; Kevin Alderman of Butler County and Stacy Taff of Delphos; Mark Verroeo and Angel Colasanti, both of Lima; Ruebens Augustin and Mataya Tennant, both of Lima; Jeffrey Spencer Schrader and Kenzie Burke, both of Lima; Nathan Hilvers and Alana Meihls, both of Lima; Brad Botteron and Ashley Quinn, both of Spencerville; Joshua Hanna and Jessica Risner, both of Lima; Kevin Markward and Olivia Grove, both of Delphos; John Willamowski Jr. and Shelby Core, both of Spencerville; and James Woodhouse and Constance Sims, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Light is a proven winner at the fair

GREENVILLE- When it all comes to a head, 4-H exhibitors at the Darke County fair, coming in second is never a option. The same can be said for Tri-Village freshman, Alexa Light. So what was her first thought, when she had the Grand Champion market meat goat. “It was a...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend

Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Sidney Daily News

Ready for school

Kamdyn Snow, left, 9, has his photo taken by his dad, Dustin Snow, both of Sidney, in front of a Mary statue at Holy Angels Catholic School on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Kamdyn was about to attend the first day of school at Holy Angels Catholic School with his sister, Eden Snow, 11.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Gill to portray Confederate Medical Corps surgeon

SIDNEY — When Newark, Ohio resident Doug Gill sets up his tent at Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend, it will be his third appearance in Sidney portraying a Confederate Medical Corps surgeon. Gill also attended the inaugural 2016 event and returned again in 2018. He’s been...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Troy anticipates PorchFest 2022

TROY — Troy anticipates the 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 10. The music festival features 40 bands on 40 porches in the Southwest Historic District. This neighborhood celebration of regional music features a wide variety of musical types and instrumentation. Enjoy rock with Rusted Reserve and Camarillo;...
TROY, OH

