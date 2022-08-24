Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
SCORES to air Sidney, Lehman games this weekend
ScoresBroadcast.com will stream an online doubleheader this weekend as both Sidney high schools are featured during the play-by-play offered by the free Internet service. On Friday at 6:25 p.m., Sidney (0-1), under 12th-year head coach Adam Doenges, hosts Tippecanoe (1-0), guided by fourth-year head man Matt Burgbacher. Conversations with both coaches can be heard in the pregame segment.
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Fort Loramie volleyball rallies, beats Minster
Fort Loramie’s Summer Hoying spikes as Minster’s Megan Fortman, left, and Lydia Mescher try to block during a nonconference match on Tuesday in Fort Loramie. Minster won the first two sets 28-26 and 26-24 but the Redskins battled back and won the last three 25-16, 25-16, 15-11 to win the match. Hoying led the Redskins with 16 kills while Avery Brandewie had 10. Skyler Albers had five aces, Katie Luthman had 17 digs and Jenna Barhorst had 33 assists. In the below image, Minster’s Kayla Lamm puts the ball over as Brandewie, left, and Victoria Mescher try to block. Lamm had five kills for the Wildcats. Lilly Barhorst led Minster with 15 kills, four aces and 17 digs.
Sidney Daily News
Cross country: Botkins boys, Fort Loramie girls 1st at Shelby County Preview
SIDNEY — Botkins’ boys and Fort Loramie’s girls cross country squads finished first in the Shelby County Preview on Tuesday at Sidney High School while Jackson Center and Anna each had athletes finish first individually. Jackson Center senior Kellen Reichert finished first individually in the boys race...
Daily Advocate
Week Two high school football preview
Week one is now in the books and week two is on the horizon. There weren’t a lot of one-score games in the area, but teams got to show what their current team is all about. For some schools, week two marks the start of conference play. Some have non-conference games to play.
Sidney Daily News
Football notes: Sidney to face another tough opponent, QB
SIDNEY — Sidney may not be facing a future Division I collegiate quarterback this Friday, but the squad will be facing another of the best QBs it’ll see this season in Tippecanoe senior Liam Poronsky. Poronsky, who is in his second year as a starter, had a solid...
Van Wert, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Celina Senior High School football team will have a game with Van Wert on August 25, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— Assistant State Engineer Buchtell, of Columbus, and John O’Conner, of Dayton, superintendent of the Miami and Erie Canal, were in Sidney yesterday afternoon, conferring with the county commissioners in reference to installing a hoist bridge over the canal on Court Street. 100 years. August 26,...
flyernews.com
UD welcomes two rookies for the 2022-23 season
Pictured is Baker (left) and Sharavjamts (right). Photos courtesy of UD Athletics. As the new school year rolls around, new faces are stepping onto the community’s favorite basketball team. Mike Sharavjamts and Tyrone Baker are joining the Flyer family and gearing up to show out at UD arena this...
Sidney Daily News
Troy High School holds second annual Freshman Focus Day
TROY — There may be no more daunting task for a teenager than walking through the front doors of high school the first day of their freshman year and finding it filled with upperclassmen. Troy High School is making that transition a little easier for freshmen, however. For the...
Sidney Daily News
Events in Sidney, Troy celebrate Recovery Month
SIDNEY — Events in Sidney, Troy and Piqua are planned to celebrate National Recovery Month in September, beginning with Overdose Awareness Day kickoff events on Aug. 31. Memorial services and candlelight vigils will take place Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at the Shelby County Courthouse courtsquare in Sidney, and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Miami County Courthouse Plaza in Troy. Participants are asked to bring a picture of a loved one lost to addiction or overdose for the memorial service.
Ada Herald
Kicking it in Ada
ADA — The Made in Ada Wilson Football Festival will kick-off this Saturday at both Depot Park and ONU’s Dial Robertson Stadium. The event being held at the stadium is an “official” Punt, Pass & Kick USA competition for boys, and girls, ages six through 15. Ada Chamber of Commerce Director Linda Walden said this is the first year the contest will actually be “sanctioned.”
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
tippnews.com
Made In Miami County
Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Kaleb Huffman and Sarah Cole, both of Lima; Kevin Alderman of Butler County and Stacy Taff of Delphos; Mark Verroeo and Angel Colasanti, both of Lima; Ruebens Augustin and Mataya Tennant, both of Lima; Jeffrey Spencer Schrader and Kenzie Burke, both of Lima; Nathan Hilvers and Alana Meihls, both of Lima; Brad Botteron and Ashley Quinn, both of Spencerville; Joshua Hanna and Jessica Risner, both of Lima; Kevin Markward and Olivia Grove, both of Delphos; John Willamowski Jr. and Shelby Core, both of Spencerville; and James Woodhouse and Constance Sims, both of Lima.
countynewsonline.org
Light is a proven winner at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it all comes to a head, 4-H exhibitors at the Darke County fair, coming in second is never a option. The same can be said for Tri-Village freshman, Alexa Light. So what was her first thought, when she had the Grand Champion market meat goat. “It was a...
WSYX ABC6
Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend
Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
Sidney Daily News
Ready for school
Kamdyn Snow, left, 9, has his photo taken by his dad, Dustin Snow, both of Sidney, in front of a Mary statue at Holy Angels Catholic School on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Kamdyn was about to attend the first day of school at Holy Angels Catholic School with his sister, Eden Snow, 11.
Sidney Daily News
Gill to portray Confederate Medical Corps surgeon
SIDNEY — When Newark, Ohio resident Doug Gill sets up his tent at Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend, it will be his third appearance in Sidney portraying a Confederate Medical Corps surgeon. Gill also attended the inaugural 2016 event and returned again in 2018. He’s been...
Sidney Daily News
Troy anticipates PorchFest 2022
TROY — Troy anticipates the 2022 Troy, Ohio PorchFest on Saturday, Sept. 10. The music festival features 40 bands on 40 porches in the Southwest Historic District. This neighborhood celebration of regional music features a wide variety of musical types and instrumentation. Enjoy rock with Rusted Reserve and Camarillo;...
