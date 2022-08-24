Fort Loramie’s Summer Hoying spikes as Minster’s Megan Fortman, left, and Lydia Mescher try to block during a nonconference match on Tuesday in Fort Loramie. Minster won the first two sets 28-26 and 26-24 but the Redskins battled back and won the last three 25-16, 25-16, 15-11 to win the match. Hoying led the Redskins with 16 kills while Avery Brandewie had 10. Skyler Albers had five aces, Katie Luthman had 17 digs and Jenna Barhorst had 33 assists. In the below image, Minster’s Kayla Lamm puts the ball over as Brandewie, left, and Victoria Mescher try to block. Lamm had five kills for the Wildcats. Lilly Barhorst led Minster with 15 kills, four aces and 17 digs.

FORT LORAMIE, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO