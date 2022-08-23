Read full article on original website
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food DistributionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets
The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so. Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close […] The post The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future
On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets released a statement from General Manager Sean Marks about their decision to move forward with Kevin Durant. The 12-time NBA All-Star signed with Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 after previously playing for the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder.
NBC Sports
What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future
Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
5 most likely players to be traded after Kevin Durant makes up with Nets
With Kevin Durant now remaining with the Brooklyn Nets, here are the five most likely players to be traded. On the very first day of NBA free agency, Kevin Durant shocked the world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Even with all of the reported list of preferred destinations for Durant and discussions between the Nets and various teams, nothing transpired. After over a month, there is finally some clarity.
deseret.com
Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is one of Southern California’s biggest water wasters
Drought-stricken Southern California is home to some of the country’s most famous celebrities, who also appear to be the state’s worst water hogs. That’s according to a report released Monday by the Los Angeles Times, which listed Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone and Kevin Hart among 2,000 Las Virgenes Municipal Water District customers who exceeded their monthly water budgets at least four times in the last year.
Yardbarker
GM Sean Marks: Nets, Kevin Durant Meet, Agree To Stay Together
After everything, Kevin Durant is returning to the Nets, and that comes straight from general manager Sean Marks. Per the Brooklyn GM, Marks, coach Steve Nash, Nets owner Joe Tsai and Durant and representative Rich Kleiman all met in Los Angeles, hashing out the following arrangement: Durant will remain with the Nets.
deseret.com
Why Stephen A. Smith said ‘We can’t trust Danny Ainge’
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, host of the morning show “First Take,” really wants the Knicks to trade for Donovan Mitchell. But he’s also wary of Jazz CEO Danny Ainge’s history of trades that end up looking like larceny. “We know that we can’t trust Danny...
deseret.com
Who is new Utah Jazzman Talen Horton-Tucker?
On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz agreed to a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers that sent Patrick Beverley to the Lakers before he ever played a game for the Jazz. In return, the Jazz received guard Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson. Who is Horton-Tucker?. Age: 21 (Nov. 25, 2000).
deseret.com
Gail Miller family selling more of its Utah Jazz ownership stake
When Ryan Smith bought majority ownership of the Utah Jazz in October 2020, it was announced that the Gail Miller family, owners of the franchise since the 1980s, would retain a minority stake. On Wednesday, the family announced that it is selling “a portion of our remaining ownership.”. The...
deseret.com
Flashback Friday: The night Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray made history together
Note: This story is part of the Deseret News sports team’s Flashback Friday series, which revisits memorable moments involving Utah teams. Two years ago this week, during a delayed — and socially distanced — NBA Playoffs at Walt Disney World, Donovan Mitchell and Jamal Murray made history together.
deseret.com
Patrick Beverley trade likely foreshadowing more moves to come
Finally there was movement. The Utah Jazz made a trade. No, it wasn’t the one that we’ve all been waiting on and it wasn’t something that at first glance moves the needle significantly, but on closer inspection, this move looks to be the precursor of many more things to come.
deseret.com
Utah Jazz are trading Patrick Beverley to Los Angeles Lakers
The Utah Jazz will trade Patrick Beverley before he plays a game in a Jazz uniform. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that Utah is in “advanced talks” to trade Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. The Deseret News’...
deseret.com
Former Jazz Summer League player Tacko Fall has a new team
Following a stint with the Boston Celtics and time with the Utah Jazz on the Jazz’s Summer League team, Tacko Fall is headed overseas to continue his basketball career. Fall is signing a one-year deal with Xinjiang of the Chinese Basketball Association, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The...
