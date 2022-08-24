ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold predictions for Vanderbilt football in 2022 include backup QB battle, NFL prospects

By Aria Gerson, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

Outsiders don't expect much from Vanderbilt football in 2022, with the win total set at 2.5 in the sportsbooks. But the Commodores believe they will be improved this year, even if it doesn't show up in the record, and it very well could in individual performances.

In that vein, here are three bold predictions for Vanderbilt football's standout performers in 2022:

1. AJ Swann is the backup QB by the end of the year

Managing Swann will be difficult for Vanderbilt, which must decide if it's worth burning the redshirt in order to get him work. Because of that, it's possible he doesn't get into games much until later in the season, barring an injury to Ken Seals or Mike Wright. But his potential is difficult to ignore and he throws the prettiest deep ball on the team, albeit alongside some poor decision-making expected of a freshman.

Swann seems like the quarterback of the future, so it would behoove the Commodores to get him reps when they can. He's flashed enough both in the spring and summer that, when he does get into a game, it may be impossible to hold him out.

2. Vanderbilt leads the SEC in interceptions forced per game

In 2021, the Commodores were third in the SEC in this stat, forcing 1.1 interceptions per game. That was behind just Georgia and South Carolina. Turnovers were the strength of the defense last year; the pass rush was lacking but the secondary and linebackers were fundamentally sound and adept at getting in the right place at the right time. This year, those two position groups should be improved, which could wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

Veterans Ethan Barr, Max Worship and Jaylen Mahoney combined for seven interceptions in 2021. Those three, plus linebackers Anfernee Orji and Kane Patterson and corners BJ Anderson and Jeremy Lucien, form a solid group fundamentally, even if it lacks the speed of most SEC squads.

GAME BY GAME PREDICTIONS: Can Vanderbilt football win an SEC game in 2022? Here are our predictions

THREE UNANSWERED QUESTIONS: Three unanswered questions for Vanderbilt football as game week arrives

MOST IMPORTANT PLAYERS: Ranking Vanderbilt football's most important players in 2022

3. Vanderbilt has a player drafted by the NFL

Orji is the most likely candidate here, as he's gotten NFL Draft buzz for a while. According to David Hale , Orji is one of four returning Power 5 linebackers with at least 90 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and no touchdowns allowed in coverage. Six others who hit that mark were drafted.

Orji could be one of the top linebackers in the SEC, and if the Commodores projected to be better, he could even have All-SEC potential. But it's very hard for players from a bad team to earn all-conference honors, so it's a safer bet that Orji could be noticed by the NFL than the conference voters.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Bold predictions for Vanderbilt football in 2022 include backup QB battle, NFL prospects

