ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State football upsets Georgia? Three bold predictions for 2022 season.

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 2 days ago

STARKVILLE — August is an odd and blissful time for college football . As excitement builds for the season, fans begin to convince themselves of the good ahead for their team.

Even fans of struggling programs sense the excitement and don't want to be left out, so they talk themselves into positive predictions. Some of those wind up true but most fall flat. Ultimately, Alabama, Georgia, Clemson or Ohio State wind up with the last laugh.

But what's the fun in expecting the norm? Mississippi State football fans have high expectations for an experienced team, and Mike Leach tends to have a flare for dramatics. With that in mind, here are some bold predictions for the 2022 season.

NO POLK: Could Mississippi State be deeper at receiver after losing its top guy?

SCRIMMAGE NO. 2: Observations from another week of MSU camp

PREVIOUSLY: Mississippi State football reveals alternate uniforms honoring Frank Dowsing, Robert Bell

Mississippi State upsets Georgia

Leach has a tendency to pick up a win nobody expects. Last season, Mississippi State walked out of Texas A&M with a win. In his first season, MSU took down defending champion LSU in Death Valley.

Perhaps winning at No. 21 Kentucky or No. 24 Ole Miss is more likely, but that's not bold enough. How about Leach picking off another defending champ?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z86ub_0hSiQe4a00

No. 3 Georgia will take a step back defensively and questions surround quarterback Stetson Bennett. It'll be an electric environment on Nov. 12 at Davis Wade Stadium featuring the biggest potential upset of the Bulldogs' season.

ESPN's College Gameday could have a Magnolia State dilemma with Ole Miss hosting Alabama the same day.

The Bulldogs drop a nonconference game

The flipside to Leach's knack for a stunning upset? He'll often lose a game he shouldn't.

Last season, Mississippi State should've beaten Memphis, Arkansas and LSU. This season's schedule features few SEC games MSU is certain to win, so there are few upset losses. But the nonconference slate should hold four wins for State, which causes concern.

Week 2 at Arizona feels eerie. The Wildcats are not good, but Leach's return to Pac-12 After Dark is sure to be wacky.

Will Rogers will have 500 passing yards against Auburn

Will Rogers' career-high is 440 passing yards in a single game (Nov. 2020 at Ole Miss). He threw for 415 yards at Auburn last season in a 25-point comeback win.

K. J. Costello threw for 623 yards in State's win at LSU two seasons ago, so if it's the right day, Leach's offense offers the potential for massive numbers.

Auburn had one of the SEC's worst passing defenses last year, and by Nov. 5 things could be ugly for Bryan Harsin and the Tigers. Look for Rogers to take advantage.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football upsets Georgia? Three bold predictions for 2022 season.

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

In The Trenches: Noxubee County Tigers

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) -- After back to back trips to the state finals, Noxubee County got bounced in the 2nd round in 2021. The Tigers are hungry to get back to the championship.
MACON, MS
Fast Casual

Slim Chickens flying into Tupelo, Mississippi

Slim Chickens is opening this week in Tupelo, Mississippi, at 3937 N. Gloster St., with multi-unit operating group Southern Partners at the helm. "Our mouthwatering chicken and diverse offerings of hand-made dipping sauces to make each meal unique will quickly become a local favorite," Jackie Lobdell, vice president of franchise development at Slim Chickens, said in a company press release. "We are thankful to Southern Partners for their dedication to Slim Chickens and serving communities throughout the state. As we continue to grow across the country, talented operators, like Southern Partners, are who we aim to grow with."
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Okolona High School students earn highest scores in Mississippi on Algebra I state test

OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Okolona High School learned in June that its students earned the highest test scores in Mississippi on the Algebra I State Assessment. There are teachers at Okolona High School, like Barbara Lucas, who still remember 2010 when the state had to step in and take conservatorship of the Okolona Separate School District after getting a failing rating.
OKOLONA, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Starkville, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Starkville, MS
Sports
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Football
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Starkville, MS
State
Alabama State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
panolian.com

North Mississippi offers creative cuisine

Finishing up my list of some of the state’s best dishes served at my (and friends’) favorite restaurants, a trip to the northern region of the state is in order. Filled with miles of scenic countryside highlighted by stunning Delta sunrises and sunsets, quaint downtown areas and bustling cities, historic homes and active college towns, the area is one everyone needs to explore at some point in life.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#Ohio State#American Football#Clemson#Msu#Texas A M#Lsu In Death Valley#Davis Wade S
wcbi.com

The shopping center in Starkville is almost open for the public

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Many people have passed it on highway 12 in Starkville watching and waiting. Triangle Crossing is almost ready to open; some stores are closer to Opening Day than others. Triangle Crossing will open soon, and developers expect the parking lot, and highway 12 to be full. The...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

County wrestling with retention, pay, inflation

Lowndes County is like any other employer, Board of Supervisors President Trip Hairston told the Rotary Club of Columbus on Tuesday afternoon. It’s struggling to find people to fill vacant positions and feeling the bite of higher prices for just about everything. Those struggles are especially relevant now, as...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

New Clay County bar owner upset with security ordinance

PHEBA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County bar owner said his business was open for only a week before the sheriff's department shut it down. Herschel Moss owns Miss Loni's Bar in Pheba. He opened the bar last week. "They've [county] got some new ordinance that you've got to have...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
wcbi.com

4-County Electric Power Association reported power outages Tuesday

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 300 electric customers were lights out this morning. 4-County Electric Power Association says the outage happened in the Mashulaville community of Noxubee County. It appears a tree fell on a power pole and broke it. Crews have also been battling the elements while...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Highway 16 at Edinburg flooded

Highway 16 west at Edinburg is flooded, according to social media reports, and Highway 19 north is down to one lane at the Pearl River, the authorities said. MDOT was not showing the road closed as of 8:44 a.m. Wednesday, but officials were urging caution. Neshoba County remains under a...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Many Major Drug Arrests in Neshoba

LARHONDA BOSWELL, 40, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0, $0. JEAN C BOYKIN, 30, of Union, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Trafficking of a Controlled Substance, Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0, DENIED, $0.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police release video in hopes of reducing gun crimes

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is taking steps to cut down on gun violence, especially among young people. The department has released a video featuring family members whose loved ones were killed during a party last year. “All actions have consequences, so when these age group,...
TUPELO, MS
WTOK-TV

Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
532K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy