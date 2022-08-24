ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Do you like exercising in 90-115 degree heat? Try Zen Den yoga studio in Lafayette.

By WaTeasa Freeman, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKXbB_0hSiQaXg00

Over the past two decades, yoga has become a popular method for exercise and general wellness. This traditional Indian practice focuses on breathing, flexibility, and strength. At Zen Den in Lafayette, there is not only a push for maximizing the capabilities of your physical body but also your inner being.

Emoni Harbor is the owner and an instructor at Zen Den hot yoga studio off Johnston Street. Harbor is a Lafayette native and a serial entrepreneur, she has been operating the studio for just over a year. She's owned other businesses previously, but feels she has found purpose in teaching yoga. Harbor began her journey with yoga about 10 years ago and has loved it ever since.

When the idea and opportunity to run this business was presented Harbor really wanted to create a safe space for her community.

"[Teaching yoga] has brought more power into my life than I could have imagined," Harbor explains. " I feel like I get more recognition than I ever intended because I am a woman of color, I'm really young, and I'm also part of the LGBTQ community. So I kind of have all these minorities, on my shoulders.

"The people who come here, they're so appreciative of me, and the community that I'm building, they're so grateful. It's so empowering. It's benefited my life and the way that I feel about purpose. Like I have a reason to wake up in the morning because there are people that see me for who I am."

Harbor has made it her goal as a business owner and teacher to help those around her with self awareness. She sees yoga in a holistic manner catering to the needs of each class and providing every student with tools to maximize their mind, body, and spiritual experience.

Zen Den offers classes daily. Every class is heated between 90 and 115 degrees unless otherwise stated in the description. The studio offers memberships with subscription periods ranging from two weeks to six months. One day passes are also available. She hopes to eventually operate multiple locations in Acadiana.

If you are a new yogi or a mediation master Zen Den has a class for you. Zen Den Hot Yoga is located at 135 A Arnould Blvd. in Lafayette for information on classes and pricing visit zendenlafayette.com. You can connect with them on www.facebook.com/zendenlafayette and www.instagram.com/zen_den_lafayette

Connect with WaTeasa Freeman by email at wfreeman@theadvertiser.com, Twitter @wateasaf TikTok @theadvertisereats

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, LA
KLFY.com

Acadiana Kings of Comedy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana Kings of Comedy is happening this Saturday. This show full of fun and laughter will feature Uncle Luck, Rev. James Walker, Chris Jones, and Nick Stine the Entertainer. Doors will open at 6 p.m. at Feed & Seed Lafayette. The show starts at 7. Pre-order tickets are $25 on Eventbrite. Admission is $30 at the door.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Yoga#Yoga Class#Zen Master#Indian#Zen Den
wbrz.com

Community fridge targeted by vandals again

BATON ROUGE - There was little activity Monday at the usually busy community fridge and pantry located in Mid-City on Government Street. It's been locked since vandals decided to steal its power source over the weekend. "I saw that someone pulled off the panel that secures the cord in there...
BATON ROUGE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

The journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls: A class act from 1969 to 2022

Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Yoga
brproud.com

Weather rolls through and trees fall in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rain, wind and wet ground may have helped contribute to some trees toppling over on Wednesday morning. The latest example of a tree falling in the area happened around 5 a.m. on Perkins Rd East. Firefighters with the St. George Fire Department responded and cleared the tree from the road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

32nd Annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce is holding the 32nd annual World Championship Gumbo Cookoff on October 8 & 9. The cookoff helps lower membership fees in the Chamber of Commerce. The event is free for entry. Food tickets are an additional cost. There are already 75 teams signed up to compete.
NEW IBERIA, LA
kadn.com

LUS’s Share the Light Program

Lafayette, La (KADN)- After Entergy offered $150 credits for struggling customers, many with other utility providers asked, what about me? Lafayette Utilities System is answering that question. Air conditioners are working overtime due to the impacts of the heat on finances, making it tough on families. Lafayette Utilities System's "Share...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Eunice News

Collier clothed many in Eunice

It was a morning to celebrate Friday because Eunice Manor resident Mary Collier would turn 100 years old on Sunday. Collier, born on Aug. 21, 1922, in Ville Platte, is last surviving child from her family. Mary Tate Collier had an older sister Ethel Tate, and an older brother Kearney Tate, who was an attorney in Eunice. According to family friend Margaret Frey, “Mary had two other sisters, Margie…
EUNICE, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

CYPREMORT POINT, La. (WVUE) - Cypremort Point State Park has one of the few beaches in Southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for Lafayette-area residents looking to spend a day at the beach. It features a half-mile, manmade beach along with access to water activities...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy