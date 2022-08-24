ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Sun, MD

Rising Sun man gets three years in storage facility burglary case

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghOTh_0hSiQV4v00

ELKTON — A man who faced 140 criminal charges in connection with burglaries at approximately 25 units at a Rising Sun-area storage facility during a six-day period in December 2020 has received a three-year sentence after accepting a plea deal,…

CBS Baltimore

Juvenile charged with rape, robbery after Owings Mills assaults

BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection with two sexual assaults this week in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The suspect, whose age has not been disclosed, is charged as an adult with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, kidnapping and armed robbery.  Police said the first assault occurred Sunday at 11:45 p.m. and the second happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.The suspect arrested Tuesday morning by officers who were canvassing the area. An investigation is ongoing.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Daily Voice

Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting

Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland's Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

