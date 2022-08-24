Rising Sun man gets three years in storage facility burglary case

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
firststateupdate.com
Police: 15-Year-Old Facing Murder 1 In Fatal Shooting Earlier This Month
A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with an August 14 murder. Officials said on August 14 at approximately 9:44 p.m., police responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street in response to a shooting that had occurred. Police located a male gunshot victim, identified as 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who succumbed to his injuries.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN SPRING CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, DE 19702) Yesterday (Aug 24) patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the entrance of Spring Crossing Apartments for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. When the officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male victim who was suffering from a...
Police searching for suspect wanted for fatally shooting security guard in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Berks County are searching for a man wanted for killing a security guard. The deadly shooting happened on Saturday, Aug. 6 in Morgantown. Investigators believe the man was stealing catalytic converters when he shot a private security guard in the area of Quarry Road and Mineview Drive.The suspect drove away in a dark blue minivan.Call the police if you have any information about the case.
BB-Gun Wielding Hotel Guest In Aberdeen Busted For Armed Robberies Near Neighboring Businesses
The investigation into a pair of armed robberies on the same block in Aberdeen led to the apprehension of a wanted suspect from Baltimore, authorities announced. Baltimore resident Eric Lamont Porter, Jr., 43, is facing charges following the investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department into a pair of reported robberies over the past week.
Man allegedly asked for gas money before robbing victim in Lancaster County
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are investigating a robbery that involved a man in a vehicle who asked for gas money before a back-seat passenger brandished a gun and demanded more.
Woman pulls gun during argument in King of Prussia Mall food court: Police
Officials said the woman pulled the gun after an argument near the Five Guys. The gun never went off.
Driver charged with murder in wrong-way crash that left woman dead in Chester County
Luke Gallucci of Rising Sun, Maryland, is charged third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle while DUI.
Juvenile charged with rape, robbery after Owings Mills assaults
BALTIMORE -- A juvenile has been charged in connection with two sexual assaults this week in Owings Mills, Baltimore County Police said. The suspect, whose age has not been disclosed, is charged as an adult with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, kidnapping and armed robbery. Police said the first assault occurred Sunday at 11:45 p.m. and the second happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday.The suspect arrested Tuesday morning by officers who were canvassing the area. An investigation is ongoing.
3rd person charged with setting fire that caused a half-million dollars in damage to barn
A 21-year-old man is charged with arson and agricultural vandalism in connection to an April barn fire in Lancaster County, police said. East Earl Township police said Charles J. Newswanger, of New Holland, helped set a barn on fire around 2:25 a.m. April 8, 2021, on the 200 block of Bridgeville Road.
Baltimore Police charge 15-year-old in connection to August shooting
Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month.
Victim Details Released Following Baltimore Mass Shooting
Police have released the conditions and ages of the victims involved in a mass shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. As previously reported by Daily Voice, Seven people were shot in the 4000 block of Park Heights Avenue just after 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to Baltimore police. Five of...
Airbnb Assault In Central Pennsylvania Has Police Searching For Woman
The police are searching for the woman pictured after an assault at an Airbnb in central Pennsylvania. The East Earl Township police are "attempting to identify the pictured female in reference to an assault," the department announced in a release on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Officers were called to an...
Shooting victim drives to Torresdale Wawa for help, Range Rover struck at least 7 times: Police
Police said the victim was shot inside his Range Rover, which he drove to the Wawa for help.
Police nab wanted carjacking suspect in Baltimore
Police arrested 24-year-old Treverrick Jamal Robinson on August 19 in the 6800 block of Sturbridge Drive.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Two Children Charged In Attempted Carjacking Tuesday
Delaware State Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an attempted carjacking that occurred Tuesday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 23, 2022, at approximately 6:37 p.m., in...
Philly Truck Driver Who Struck, Killed NJ Bicyclist Gets Charges Dropped: Report
A vehicular homicide charge has been dropped against a Philadelphia truck driver who fatally struck a bicyclist from Central Jersey five years ago, NJ Advance Media reports. Jorge Fretts, 31, had faced charges in a crash that killed 2011 East Brunswick High School graduate Emily Fredricks, the outlet says. Fredricks,...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Crash Turns Into Gunfight In Cheswold,16-Year-Old Shooter Hit, Man, 18, Wanted
Cheswold Police are investigating an auto accident turned shooting. Officials said on 08/15/2022 at 3:12 PM Cheswold Police were dispatched for the report of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Boggs Run in Cheswold, DE. The first police unit was on scene at 3:14 PM and quickly blocked off the area, locating a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and rendered medical assistance as other police units and EMS arrived and transported the male to the hospital.
Ocean City Today
Toddler struck by vehicle in Ocean City
An 18-month child was struck by a vehicle in Ocean City on Monday near a parking lot downtown. Police responded to a parking lot near 25th Street and Baltimore Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on Monday after reports of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When police arrived, they discovered an 18-month-old...
Man shot multiple times, expected to survive in Harford County
Police are investigating a shooting in Aberdeen. The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of Mayberry Drive.
Murder charge dropped against York man in shooting death of his brother after wedding
YORK, Pa. — York County prosecutors have dropped a criminal homicide charge against a York man accused of shooting his brother during a post-wedding altercation earlier this summer. Nathaniel Cutchall, 24, was initially charged with criminal homicide after a June 18 shooting that killed his brother, 22-year-old Logan Cutchall.
Cecil Whig
