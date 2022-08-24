Read full article on original website
Related
Muscadine Bloodline’s New Single “Evinrudin'” Is A Straight Up JAM
Now that’s a COUNTRY song right there. Muscadine Bloodline has been teasing this new single “Evinrudin'” all week long, and needless to say, I thought it had the potential of being their best work yet, and today is finally the day… And boy, it’s lived up to the hype. Muscadine Bloodline has always prided themselves as being one of the few independent groups in Nashville, that never has to answer to a major label, and has been able to put […] The post Muscadine Bloodline’s New Single “Evinrudin'” Is A Straight Up JAM first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
AdWeek
Thursday Stir
-A new campaign for Canadian restaurant chain Jack Astor’s, by Toronto-based agency The Garden, promises that people can work from their patio while enjoying drinks and food. In a series of social videos for TikTok and Instagram, consumers pretend to be all over their work, when they’re really working on a plate of nachos or sipping a beer. The “Work From Patio” campaign promotes a way to slack off with your Zoom with its new “Work From Patio” pod—a custom-built, soundproof booth, complete with a fake living room backdrop and “Best Employee” mug.
Comments / 0