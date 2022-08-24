Now that’s a COUNTRY song right there. Muscadine Bloodline has been teasing this new single “Evinrudin'” all week long, and needless to say, I thought it had the potential of being their best work yet, and today is finally the day… And boy, it’s lived up to the hype. Muscadine Bloodline has always prided themselves as being one of the few independent groups in Nashville, that never has to answer to a major label, and has been able to put […] The post Muscadine Bloodline’s New Single “Evinrudin'” Is A Straight Up JAM first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO