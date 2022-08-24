ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Rolling Stone

GOP Senate Campaign Arm Is Pulling Ads in Three Key Races

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling $10 million worth of fall advertising reservations in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — three states at the center of the GOP’s push to regain control of Congress. The New York Times, which reported the news on Monday, notes Republicans have been struggling to raise money as of late, as well as that the decision to pull ads for some of its top candidates could be tied to the party’s financial troubles.
POLITICO

Meet the GOP's future king of Biden investigations

FANCY FARM, Ky. — Don’t know the name James Comer? Prepare to hear it a lot more if the GOP flips the House in November. The third-term Kentucky Republican poised to head the House Oversight Committee next year has two major investigations top of mind: the business dealings of Hunter Biden and the origins of Covid. With that powerful gavel, Comer will be one of the most pivotal figures in directing the party’s pent-up frustration and aggression toward Democrats after years in the minority.
thecentersquare.com

Priola flips parties from Republican to Democrat

(The Center Square) – State Sen. Kevin Priola is flipping his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, the lawmaker announced on Monday. Priola, who represents Senate District 25 in Adams County, cited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and 2020 election conspiracies as reasons for switching parties in a letter announcing his decision.
The Independent

Mitch McConnell suggests GOP ‘candidate quality’ could blow party’s chances of winning Senate

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a grim forecast for his party’s chances to flip control of the upper chamber, pointing to “candidate quality” as a key factor in critical races that could determine the balance of power in Congress.He suggested that the GOP is more likely to win a majority in the House of Representatives rather than the Senate with midterm elections this fall, an election cycle that historically boosts the minority party but has sagged several Republican candidates in tight Senate races in a handful of states.“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips...
The Hill

Mullin clinches Oklahoma GOP Senate nod

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin is projected to win the state’s Republican Senate runoff on Tuesday, advancing to November’s general election. The Associated Press called the race at 8:35 p.m. EDT. Mullin defeated former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon in the runoff after neither candidate received 50 percent of...
Axios

Romney: Cheney will lose if she seeks 2024 Republican nomination

If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, the outgoing congresswoman's bid will end in another defeat, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) predicts. Driving the news: After losing her primary this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.
deseret.com

Perspective: Don’t bet the farm on a GOP takeover of the Senate

With President Joe Biden’s popularity remaining low and inflation remaining high, some Republicans have been talking about what they will do “when” they retake the U.S. Senate in November, not “if.”. Outrage over news that the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act contained approval of an army of...
POLITICO

Democrats are not ready to cede North Carolina as they seek to expand their Senate map. There's a new ad hitting Ted Budd.

What happened: Even as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are seen as the best pickup targets for Senate Democrats this cycle, the party is not taking North Carolina off the board. We got a glimpse of a new ad from a group associated with the Democratic-led Senate Majority PAC, a $750,000 buy that follows roughly $2 million in previous spending.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

