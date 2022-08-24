Read full article on original website
Democrats' Chances of Flipping North Carolina's GOP-Held Senate Seat: Polls
New polling data by a conservative group shows a tied race to replace retiring Republican Senator Richard Burr.
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Josh Brecheen wins GOP runoff to replace Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin
Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen defeated Oklahoma state Rep. Avery Frix in the GOP runoff election to replace Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who vacated the seat to pursue a seat in the Senate.
GOP Senate Campaign Arm Is Pulling Ads in Three Key Races
The National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling $10 million worth of fall advertising reservations in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — three states at the center of the GOP’s push to regain control of Congress. The New York Times, which reported the news on Monday, notes Republicans have been struggling to raise money as of late, as well as that the decision to pull ads for some of its top candidates could be tied to the party’s financial troubles.
Another Republican who backed Trump's impeachment concedes defeat
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot, conceded Tuesday to a challenger backed by the former president. NBC News has not yet projected the second candidate who will advance the general election in the state's 3rd...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
People
Third House Republican Who Voted to Impeach President Trump Loses Primary Race
Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, 43, who voted in favor of former President Donald Trump's second impeachment, conceded in her congressional primary race Tuesday night after a Trump-backed challenger overtook her in the polls. Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role...
Eric Trump said the Republican Party is 'actually the Trump party,' claiming his father changed how the GOP operates
Eric Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican party should be called "the Trump party." He referred to his father's endorsement record as a sign of his influence in the GOP. He said Donald Trump had "redefined" the Republican party and how it operates. Eric Trump said on Wednesday that...
Trump made 30 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won.
The former president backed a slew of Republicans running unopposed in their primaries Tuesday.
POLITICO
Meet the GOP's future king of Biden investigations
FANCY FARM, Ky. — Don’t know the name James Comer? Prepare to hear it a lot more if the GOP flips the House in November. The third-term Kentucky Republican poised to head the House Oversight Committee next year has two major investigations top of mind: the business dealings of Hunter Biden and the origins of Covid. With that powerful gavel, Comer will be one of the most pivotal figures in directing the party’s pent-up frustration and aggression toward Democrats after years in the minority.
Markwayne Mullin Wins Oklahoma Republican Primary To Succeed GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe
The five-term House member is known as a staunch President Biden critic and loyal Donald Trump supporter.
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
thecentersquare.com
Priola flips parties from Republican to Democrat
(The Center Square) – State Sen. Kevin Priola is flipping his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, the lawmaker announced on Monday. Priola, who represents Senate District 25 in Adams County, cited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and 2020 election conspiracies as reasons for switching parties in a letter announcing his decision.
Mitch McConnell suggests GOP ‘candidate quality’ could blow party’s chances of winning Senate
Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell offered a grim forecast for his party’s chances to flip control of the upper chamber, pointing to “candidate quality” as a key factor in critical races that could determine the balance of power in Congress.He suggested that the GOP is more likely to win a majority in the House of Representatives rather than the Senate with midterm elections this fall, an election cycle that historically boosts the minority party but has sagged several Republican candidates in tight Senate races in a handful of states.“I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips...
Mullin clinches Oklahoma GOP Senate nod
Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin is projected to win the state’s Republican Senate runoff on Tuesday, advancing to November’s general election. The Associated Press called the race at 8:35 p.m. EDT. Mullin defeated former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon in the runoff after neither candidate received 50 percent of...
Romney: Cheney will lose if she seeks 2024 Republican nomination
If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, the outgoing congresswoman's bid will end in another defeat, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) predicts. Driving the news: After losing her primary this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.
Kelly’s Kansas GOP emissaries laud her bipartisanship, question Schmidt’s loyalty to Trump
Trio of former Kansas Republican legislatorss affirm endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's campaign for reelection against GOP nominee Derek Schmidt. The post Kelly’s Kansas GOP emissaries laud her bipartisanship, question Schmidt’s loyalty to Trump appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
deseret.com
Perspective: Don’t bet the farm on a GOP takeover of the Senate
With President Joe Biden’s popularity remaining low and inflation remaining high, some Republicans have been talking about what they will do “when” they retake the U.S. Senate in November, not “if.”. Outrage over news that the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act contained approval of an army of...
POLITICO
Democrats are not ready to cede North Carolina as they seek to expand their Senate map. There's a new ad hitting Ted Budd.
What happened: Even as Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are seen as the best pickup targets for Senate Democrats this cycle, the party is not taking North Carolina off the board. We got a glimpse of a new ad from a group associated with the Democratic-led Senate Majority PAC, a $750,000 buy that follows roughly $2 million in previous spending.
McConnell makes grim prediction about Republicans in Senate races, references 'candidate quality'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., thinks that Republicans have a lukewarm chance of flipping the Senate in November, citing "candidate quality" as a factor. The senator made the honest prediction at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Thursday afternoon. "I think there's probably a greater likelihood the...
