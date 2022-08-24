ATASCADERO — The Atascadero High Greyhounds opened their 2022 football season on Friday, Aug. 19, with a tough loss against Santa Ynez, falling to the Pirates by a 35-0 score. Though it was clear both teams may have been dealing with first-game jitters, the Santa Ynez Pirates dominated in...

SANTA YNEZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO