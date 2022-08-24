Read full article on original website
Related
Pacific Conference football preview: 10 questions, projected order of finish
By René Ferrán Here are 10 questions for the Class 6A Pacific Conference entering the 2022 Oregon high school football season. At the bottom is René Ferrán’s predicted order of finish. Sherwood Bowmen photo by Taylor Balkom — 1. Who are the favorites for conference offensive player of ...
Greyhounds Football Blanked in Season Opener at Santa Ynez
ATASCADERO — The Atascadero High Greyhounds opened their 2022 football season on Friday, Aug. 19, with a tough loss against Santa Ynez, falling to the Pirates by a 35-0 score. Though it was clear both teams may have been dealing with first-game jitters, the Santa Ynez Pirates dominated in...
2A Oregon high school football: Players, teams to watch in 2022
By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander A look at some of the top returning players and teams to watch in Class 2A Oregon high school football — Defending championsDistricts: Knappa (7-2 Special District 1); Toledo (6-4 Special District 3); Heppner (11-1 Special District 5) Teams to ...
Lebanon-Express
High school football: Crescent Valley looks to improve with help of multi-sport athletes
A group of talented skill players and some athletes who have experienced success in other sports have Crescent Valley High football hopeful for some improved results this fall. Junior quarterback Rocco McClave enters his second season as a varsity starter surrounded by teammates such as Luey Campos, Gabe Lareau, Walker...
Comments / 0