Tulsa, OK

The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
James Lankford
Rolling Stone

GOP Senate Campaign Arm Is Pulling Ads in Three Key Races

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling $10 million worth of fall advertising reservations in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — three states at the center of the GOP’s push to regain control of Congress. The New York Times, which reported the news on Monday, notes Republicans have been struggling to raise money as of late, as well as that the decision to pull ads for some of its top candidates could be tied to the party’s financial troubles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Kelly holds 8-point lead over Masters in Arizona Senate race

Republican candidates have some convincing to do among their base, as Democrats hold the early advantage in battleground Arizona. The latest Fox News Poll of Arizona registered voters finds incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly with an 8 percentage-point lead over Republican Blake Masters (50% to 42%) in the U.S. Senate race. That’s outside the poll’s margin of error.
Axios

Romney: Cheney will lose if she seeks 2024 Republican nomination

If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, the outgoing congresswoman's bid will end in another defeat, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) predicts. Driving the news: After losing her primary this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.
POLITICO

Senate Dems brace for a red wave — of cash

Senate Democrats are coming off a summertime high, clinching legislation on everything from climate to gun safety as their candidates outpolled and outraised Republicans in key battlegrounds. Now comes the post-Labor Day GOP surge. The Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC aligned with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is set...
thecentersquare.com

9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts

(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
