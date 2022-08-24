Read full article on original website
The GOP-Held Senate Seats Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Recent polling and forecasts show Democrats are favored to maintain control of the Senate, and possibly expand their majority, in the November 8 election.
Democrats' Chances of Flipping North Carolina's GOP-Held Senate Seat: Polls
New polling data by a conservative group shows a tied race to replace retiring Republican Senator Richard Burr.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Candidates in Arizona: Polls
Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters have embraced Trump's 2020 election claims, but recent polling suggests that strategy isn't paying off.
Fox News Power Rankings: GOP House majority shrinks as Democrats score key victories
Republicans are expected to win the House this November but on a slimmer margin than previously forecast, while neither party can yet claim a majority in the Senate. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, the GOP suffers a net loss of six seats in the House as polling improves for the Democrats, plus shifts in almost a dozen Senate and governor's races.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule
In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
Josh Brecheen wins GOP runoff to replace Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin
Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen defeated Oklahoma state Rep. Avery Frix in the GOP runoff election to replace Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who vacated the seat to pursue a seat in the Senate.
GOP Senate Campaign Arm Is Pulling Ads in Three Key Races
The National Republican Senatorial Committee is canceling $10 million worth of fall advertising reservations in Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — three states at the center of the GOP’s push to regain control of Congress. The New York Times, which reported the news on Monday, notes Republicans have been struggling to raise money as of late, as well as that the decision to pull ads for some of its top candidates could be tied to the party’s financial troubles.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Mullin wins US Senate GOP runoff in deep-red Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin won Tuesday's GOP primary runoff for one of Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seats, making him a likely favorite to win the seat U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving early after nearly 30 years in office. Mullin, a citizen of the...
Mitch McConnell Gives Downbeat Forecast On GOP Winning Senate
The Senate GOP leader cited "candidate quality" as a factor in whether Republicans can win control in the November election.
Liz Cheney faces Republican voters in Wyoming: A timeline of her metamorphosis from rising GOP star to anti-Trump conservative
Many Republicans once saw Cheney as a future House speaker. Now, she is in serious risk of losing her seat over her sustained criticism of Trump.
Fox News Poll: Kelly holds 8-point lead over Masters in Arizona Senate race
Republican candidates have some convincing to do among their base, as Democrats hold the early advantage in battleground Arizona. The latest Fox News Poll of Arizona registered voters finds incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly with an 8 percentage-point lead over Republican Blake Masters (50% to 42%) in the U.S. Senate race. That’s outside the poll’s margin of error.
McConnell offers dour midterm forecast, cites 'candidate quality' as GOP Senate hopefuls struggle
The top Senate Republican's words come amid a rough summer for the party in some key races that will determine the majority.
Romney: Cheney will lose if she seeks 2024 Republican nomination
If Liz Cheney seeks the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024, the outgoing congresswoman's bid will end in another defeat, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) predicts. Driving the news: After losing her primary this month to a Trump-backed challenger, Cheney has indicated she will begin laying the groundwork for a potential run for the White House as an alternative for anti-Trump Republicans.
Senate Dems brace for a red wave — of cash
Senate Democrats are coming off a summertime high, clinching legislation on everything from climate to gun safety as their candidates outpolled and outraised Republicans in key battlegrounds. Now comes the post-Labor Day GOP surge. The Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC aligned with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is set...
Masters changes tune on McConnell, says he's hopeful GOP leader will offer financial support in Arizona
Blake Masters, the Arizona Republican nominee for Senate, has changed his tune on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he now hopes the Kentucky Republican will offer financial support for his campaign. Masters vowed to "find a way to work together" with McConnell to defeat incumbent Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark...
GOP Senate Candidates Are Getting Crushed Online
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. As the old saw goes, it takes money to make money. And there’s an obvious corollary: It also takes money to spend money. Those truths have recently...
9 Congressional House seats up for grabs in Massachusetts
(The Center Square) – In just two weeks, primary voters in Massachusetts will finalize candidates for November’s general election. On Sept. 6, voters will be making decisions on nine U.S. House seats, Attorney General, and state Senate and House leadership positions. Nine races for seats in the U.S....
