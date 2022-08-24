ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Data: RI life expectancy shrinks by 1.3 years

By Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjYNo_0hSiOixi00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The average Rhode Islander’s overall life expectancy dropped by 1.3 years between 2019 and 2020, according to data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The latest National Vital Statistics Report reveals that the life expectancy of a Rhode Island resident at birth now averages 78.2 years.

Read the full National Vital Statistics Report

The average life expectancy among men and women in Rhode Island varied significantly, with men living 75.5 years and women living 80.9 years, according to the report.

Rhode Island ranks 13th in the nation and 5th in New England when it comes to highest life expectancy.

Massachusetts ranked 5th in 2020 with an average life expectancy of 79 years, which the report said is 1.4 years less than the year prior.

The only New England state that ranks behind Rhode Island is Maine. Ranking 14th, the report said Maine’s average life expectancy is 77.8.

The longest life expectancy in the United States is in Hawaii, according to the report, where residents live 80.7 years on average. Mississippi has the shortest life expectancy at 71.9 years.

The average life expectancy nationwide dropped by 1.8 years , the report said. The CDC attributed the decline to “the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in unintentional injuries (mainly drug overdose deaths).”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

Related
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Turnto10.com

Teacher shortage hits Rhode Island schools

(WJAR) — Students in several local communities head back to school on Monday, but many of their school districts are still looking for teachers. With school starting Monday, Rhode Island’s largest school district, Providence Public Schools, was still short at least 101 teachers as of Thursday. Former Classical...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
Fast Casual

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches launching prototype to fuel growth

For over 50 years, D'Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has served the New England area but is now ready to expand beyond its 85 locations in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Connecticut. Fueled by a smaller prototype designed to accentuate the increasing demand for walk-in and carry out service, New...
MAINE STATE
GoLocalProv

This May Be the Reason RI’s Housing Market Remains Strong

Despite higher interest rates, crushing inflation, and the threat of a recession, Rhode Island’s housing prices have continued to remain at a record level and continue to show dramatic year-over-year growth. The secret may be the diversity of the property in the state. Rhode Island has little tract housing...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Expectancy#Cdc#Medical Services#General Health#Rhode Islander#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
foxbangor.com

Maine getting millions in grants

WASHINGTON D.C.- 5.8 million dollars is head to Maine. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced today the Economic Development and Infrastructure Grants will be going to 11 towns and organizations in Maine. The money comes from the Northern Border Regional Commission. The grants will be used to replace aging...
MAINE STATE
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
CRANSTON, RI
thecentersquare.com

Online portal to help Rhode Islanders with Child Tax Rebate

(The Center Square) – A new one-stop website has been created to help Rhode Islanders navigate the 2022 Child Tax Rebate. The Rhode Island Division of Taxation has set up an online portal to give guidance to families in the state to take advantage of the rebate of $250 for up to three children, Gov. Dan McKee said.
INCOME TAX
WCVB

Nearly 7 inches of rain falls in Mass. town from afternoon thunderstorms

REHOBOTH, Mass. — Flash flooding was reported across several communities across Massachusetts and Rhode Island after a line of slow-moving thunderstorms brought torrential rain for several hours. The National Weather Service said one of its employees measured 7.01 inches of rain in Rehoboth, Massachusetts, as of 5 p.m. Tuesday....
REHOBOTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy