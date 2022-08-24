ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Champaign Park District showing Ghostbusters Friday

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Boopi_0hSiOVR900

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District is wrapping up a series of summer film screenings later this week at Hessel Park.

The Park District hosted five outdoor film screenings during the summer, two per month, at the park. Among the films they showed were The Lego Batman Movie, Sing 2 and Scoob! On Friday, Ghostbusters: Afterlife will wrap up the summer screenings.

Community members are invited to bring a blanket and enjoy food from an on-site food truck. The movie will begin at dusk, which occurs at 8 p.m. on Friday.

