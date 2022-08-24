ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Tatis admits failure: 'Dreams have turned into my worst nightmares'

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke Tuesday for the first time since being suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. "I am really sorry," the 23-year-old said in front of reporters at Petco Park, including ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I failed.
numberfire.com

San Diego's Jake Cronenworth operating second base on Tuesday night

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Cronenworth will man second base after Brandon Drury was named San Diego's designated hitter, Josh Bell was shifted to first base, and Wil Myers was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Civale, our...
Yardbarker

The Padres Had An Entire Homestand To Forget

The San Diego Padres have finished their most recent homestand, and let’s just say that this was one to forget. On Wednesday, they were completely shut down by Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians, falling 7-0 as Blake Snell had a rare clunker against a team he had previously had a 1.25 ERA against.
Yardbarker

Padres Manager Is Hoping The Worst Is Over

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the San Diego Padres since the trade deadline, even after they acquired stars such as Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Juan Soto. Yesterday, they were dealt a 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, who ultimately swept them in a brief two-game series. Blake...
