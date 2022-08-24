Read full article on original website
theScore
Tatis admits failure: 'Dreams have turned into my worst nightmares'
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke Tuesday for the first time since being suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. "I am really sorry," the 23-year-old said in front of reporters at Petco Park, including ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I failed.
Adam Engel drops series-sealing catch against Orioles
A costly error allowed the Baltimore Orioles to take Thursday's game and the series away from the White Sox. After Liam Hendriks got Kyle Stowers at the plate with two outs in the ninth inning, he pitched him a fastball. Stowers cranked a high fly ball down the left field...
numberfire.com
San Diego's Jake Cronenworth operating second base on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is batting sixth in Tuesday's lineup against the Cleveland Guardians. Cronenworth will man second base after Brandon Drury was named San Diego's designated hitter, Josh Bell was shifted to first base, and Wil Myers was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Aaron Civale, our...
Yardbarker
The Padres Had An Entire Homestand To Forget
The San Diego Padres have finished their most recent homestand, and let’s just say that this was one to forget. On Wednesday, they were completely shut down by Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians, falling 7-0 as Blake Snell had a rare clunker against a team he had previously had a 1.25 ERA against.
Corey Seager, Marcus Semien in Rare Rangers Company
The second baseman's solo home run on Tuesday night put him and his fellow middle infielder in a special club.
Yardbarker
Padres Manager Is Hoping The Worst Is Over
It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the San Diego Padres since the trade deadline, even after they acquired stars such as Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Juan Soto. Yesterday, they were dealt a 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, who ultimately swept them in a brief two-game series. Blake...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Injury Updates: Tommy Kahnle, Blake Treinen, Victor González & Danny Duffy Potential Bullpen Options
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of baseball’s most effective bullpens, and it may soon be getting a boost as multiple relief pitchers are out on a rehab assignment. Blake Treinen is nearing the end of his and is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Sept. 2, one after rosters expand to 28 players.
