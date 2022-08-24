Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Extra Point: Who Will Be Alabama's Starting Wide Receivers?
After WR1 there are tons of questions regarding who steps up at wideout for the Crimson Tide.
Florida State vs. Duquesne: Three Players to Watch
These three 'Noles should be on your radar.
Former Alabama, Fayette County QB Lance Tucker returns to home state to face Hoover
One of Alabama’s native sons returns home tonight. Former Fayette County quarterback and head coach Lance Tucker brings his Bartlett, Tenn., team to the Birmingham area to play perennial power Hoover. Coaching in a new state, Tucker wants his team and fans to experience a Friday night in Alabama.
Big 12 last time at 10 teams; Oklahoma State seeks 2nd title
Mike Gundy is the only Big 12 head coach still around from the last time the conference was going through so much change. That a little more than a decade ago, about the time Oklahoma State won its only championship in the league. With new commissioner Brett Yormark already in place, the Big 12 is going into its 12th and final season with 10 teams before getting bigger. “I don’t think there’s any question as this moves forward that the Big 12 Conference is in a tremendous position,” said Gundy, the former Oklahoma State quarterback in his 18th season as head coach at his alma mater. Gundy feels the same way about his 12th-ranked Cowboys, with fourth-year starting quarterback Spencer Sanders among 10 returning offensive starters after they came up only inches short of beating Baylor in the Big 12 championship game last December — and maybe making the four-team College Football Playoff. Oklahoma State has had 17 consecutive winning seasons, all with bowl appearances.
Alabama Football: Latest Crimson Tide information from Tuscaloosa
Nick Saban gave an Alabama Football update late Wednesday afternoon. As planned, it will be Saban’s last media session, until Utah State game week. Crimson Tide fans will love some of the news and observations Nick Saban shared on Wednesday. There was no talk about a depth chart. Instead,...
Kait 8
JHS alum Jashaud Stewart competing for starting spot on Arkansas defensive line
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native is faring well at Razorback football practice. Jashaud Stewart is in the mix for a starting spot at defensive end. The JHS alum met the media after Wednesday’s workout. “I changed a lot by just getting a little bit bigger,” Stewart said,...
Ranking the best wide receivers in the country
The quarterbacks seem to get all the headlines and for good reason each year. Without a solid QB, you won’t be winning anything of significance, but they need someone to catch the ball and that is where we are heading for this list. There are plenty of options for...
Traits and Statistics: UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee
With the talent that John Rhys Plumlee possesses, look for a big statistical season from the UCF quarterback.
