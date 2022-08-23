ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Rep Scott Franklin easily wins GOP primary for 18th Congressional District

By Sara-Megan Walsh, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago

U. S. Rep. Scott Franklin has decisively won the Republican primary for the U.S. House Florida District 18.

Franklin won Tuesday's primary with more than 73% of the votes, according to th e Florida Department of Election's website . He beat four political newcomers: Jennifer Raybon (10.7%), Wendy Schmelling (6.7%), Kenneth "Kenny" Hartpence (6.5%), and Eduardo "Eddie" Tarazona (3%).

Franklin will move into the November general election as the only major party candidate as there was no Democrat who qualified to run. He will face challengers Keith Hayden Jr., who has no party affiliation, and a write-in candidate, Leonard Serratore to represent District 18.

The newly drawn District 18 stretches from northern Polk to the Lake Okeechobee region. t's northern border runs along Marcum Road and Old Polk City Road in Lakeland. Farther east, the district extends north of I-4 in a small segment near Polk City. The majority of Polk County now falls in District 18, with small pockets in Congressional Districts 9, 11 and 15.

Franklin currently represents District 15, which until this year included northern Polk County. He was elected in 2020, taking office in 2021. Franklin previously served as a Lakeland city commissioner.

District 15, Republicans: Laurel Lee beats Kelli Stargel, 3 others to become Republican nominee for Florida's new CD 15

District 15, Democrats: Alan Cohn wins Democratic primary for Florida House District 15

More results: Live results from other Polk County races

If elected, Franklin said he wanted to focus on tackling inflation. He said he believes the answer lies in reining in the government's spending.

Franklin placed an emphasis on re-establishing energy independence and has expressed concerns about national security, particularly the nation's southern border. He previously told The Ledger that Congress cannot pursue meaningful immigration reform until the nation's borders are secure.

As of Aug. 3, Franklin has raised more than $823,000 in his re-election bid, according to his latest Federal Election Commission filings . Of this, more than half was received from political action committees and other party members' campaigns. He reported having approximately $356,000 left in cash on hand going into the November election.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on Twitter @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: U.S. Rep Scott Franklin easily wins GOP primary for 18th Congressional District

