Read full article on original website
Related
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 5 Jesuit Tigers team preview
With the 2022 high school football season here we are previewing the Top 25 teams in our Florida Top 25 rankings that we have already debuted on Varsity Sports Network’s Florida Gridiron Report last week. Rankings for the Florida Top 25 will be updated each Wednesday night on the Florida Gridiron Report and on FloridaHSFootball.com along with all classification rankings.
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 8 Seminole Fighting Seminoles team preview
2021 Record: 11-2 Key Athletes: QB Luke Rucker, Sr; WR Goldie Lawrence, Sr; DB Antonio Simpson, Sr; LB Deon Campbell, Sr; DE Charles Green, Sr; OL Josiah Chenault, Sr; OL Stefon Mango, Sr; OL Max Buchanan, So; WR Michael Key, Jr; RB Rory Thomas, Sr; LB Ethan Pritchard, So; CB Juan Berchal, So; DL Preston Watson, Jr.
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 1 IMG Academy Ascenders team preview
2021 Record: 9-1 Key Athletes: OT Francis Mauigoa, Sr; DE Samuel M’Pemba, Sr; DE Jayden Wayne, Sr; WR Carnell Tate, Sr; TE Riley Williams, Sr; DE Gabriel Harris, Sr; LB Jordan Hall, Sr; DE Cameron Lenhardt, Sr; OL Knijeah Harris, Sr; WR Devin Hyatt, Sr; OL Antonio Tripp, Sr; LB Phil Picciotti, Sr; CB Jarvis Lee, Sr; OL Jordan Church, Sr; QB Parke Leise, Sr; QB Mason McHugh, Sr; OC Jahzare Jackson, Sr; CB Desmond Ricks, Jr; RB Jerrick Gibson, Jr; CB Ellis Robinson IV, Jr; DL David Stone, Jr; ATH Jonathan Echols, Jr; QB Jayden Bradford, Jr; S Jordan Johnson-Rubell, Jr; OT Jimothy Lewis, Jr; DE Ernest Willor, Jr; S Jordan Pride, Jr.
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 10 Lakeland Dreadnaughts team preview
2021 Record: 9-2 Key Athletes: QB Zach Pleuss, Sr; WR Tyler Williams, Sr; CB Cormani McClain; DT Guerlins Milfort, DE/LB Larry Jones, Sr; WR Daidren Zipperer, Sr; RB DonAres Johnson, Sr; LB RJ Kelly, Sr; LB Ro’lijah Hardy, Sr; DB Dontay Joyner, Sr, DB Shadarion Harrison, Sr; DB Brayshon Williams, Jr.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 6 Venice Indians team preview
2021 Record: 14-1 Key Athletes: DE Damon Wilson, Sr; S Elliot Washington, Sr; TE Fin Jones, Sr; QB Brooks Bentley, Sr; DL Trenton Kintigh, Sr; QB Michael Valentino, Jr;. Fri. 9/16 (Week 4) – Baltimore St. Frances Academy, Md., 8 (ESPN game) Fri. 9/23 (Week 5) – Sanford Seminole...
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 9 Miami Northwestern Bulls team preview
2021 Record: 10-4 Key Athletes: WR Andy Jean, Sr; TE Adam Moore, Sr; CB Rayquan Adams, Sr; RB Jamari Ford, Sr; CB Nazir Ward, Sr; WR Rashad Davis, Sr; QB Taron Dickens, Sr; DE Toddrick Brewton, Sr; TE P.J. Paulk, Sr; WR Ja’khai Rainey, Jr; LB Felix Ward, Jr; OL Nathaniel-Julien Blanc, Jr; OL Tramayne Carson, Jr.
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 7 Cardinal Gibbons Chiefs team preview
2021 Record: 11-2 Key Athletes: DE/LB Greg Otten, Sr; QB Dylan Rizk, Sr; RB Kamari Moulton, Sr; ATH Jesse Anderson, Sr; DB Tre Drisdom, Sr; TE/WR Colton Heinrich, Jr; LS Trey DuBuc, Sr; K Robert Hammond III, Sr; K/P Chris Silverstein, Sr; WR Komoni Benaby, Sr; FS Casey Etienne, Sr; DE/MLB Jayden Massey, Sr; DT Brock Weaver, Sr; OLB/SS Jeremiah Makins, Sr; OT Zack Boehly, Jr; DT Harold Brekien, Jr; OT/OG Daniel Mincey; CB Guy Edmond Jr, Jr; MLB Carlos Dales Jr, Jr.
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders team preview
2021 Record: 14-1 Key Athletes: OL Brody Sobolewski, Sr; DB King Mack, Sr; DL Jason Hammond, Sr; WR Isaiah Hardge, Sr; OL Ryan Mickow, Sr; S Conrad Hussey; LB Jayvant Brown, Sr; CB Kimari Robinson, Sr; RB Xavier Terrell, Sr; DE Zakiah Saez, Sr; RB Gemari Sands, Sr; TE TeKai Kirby, Sr; WR Jackson Grier, Sr; QB Hezekiah Harris, Sr; OL Harrison Green, Sr; WR Jaylen Bonelli, Sr; LB Justin Coles, Sr; LS Dominic Diaz, Sr; WR James Madison II, Jr; WR Earl Kulp, Jr; WR Chance Robinson, Jr; S Ryan Mack, Jr; S Semaj Jackson, Jr; OL William Roberts, Jr; LB Nicholas Rodriguez, Jr; ATH Jordan Lyle, Jr; K Michael Kern, Jr.
RELATED PEOPLE
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 18 Apopka Blue Darters team preview
2021 Record: 13-2 Key Athletes: DE Kaven Call, Sr; TE Antonio Ferguson, Sr; OT Tai Ray, Sr; DL Malik Nicholson, Sr; CB Jordan Wright, Sr; TE Bryce Harrison, Sr; RB Keyondray Jones, Sr; S Antwone Robinson, Jr. 2022 Schedule. Kickoff 7:00 PM ET unless noted. Fri. 8/26 (Week 1) –...
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 20 Miami Palmetto Panthers team preview
2021 Record: 9-3 Key Athletes: ATH Robby Washington, Sr; LB Bobby Washington, Sr; CB Dwight Bootie II; WR Derrick Bohler; OL Darryl Doctor, Sr; LB Gabriel Hardman, Sr; TE Blake Brookins, Sr; LS Justin Wood, Sr; P Patrick Keough, Sr; QB Lucas Suarez, Sr; CB Jaden Outar, Sr; DE Willis McGahee IV, Jr; ATH Jacory Barney Jr., Jr.
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 13 American Heritage Patriots team preview
2021 Record: 6-4 Key Athletes: WR Brandon Innis, Sr; RB Mark Fletcher, Sr; QB Blake Murphy, Sr; DB Damari Brown, Sr; DB Dameon Fagan, Sr; CB Shamar McNeil, Sr; OL Joey Colosi, Sr; OL Jadon Brown, Sr; S CJ Goldsby Jr, Sr; LB Jamarcus Smith, Sr; RB Reggie Foster, Sr; LS Aiden Arias, Sr; LB David Vadala, Sr.
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 15 Dillard Panthers team preview
2021 Record: 10-2 Key Athletes: RB Christopher Johnson, Sr; OT Rico Jackson, Sr; QB Armani Norcius, Sr; DE Joshua Lloyd, Jr; CB Antione Jackson, Sr; WR Arthur Jenkins, Sr; WR Tastean Reddicks, Sr; CB Trevaughn Martinez, Sr; LB Joshua Bowen, Sr; LB Anu Steward, Sr; S Jerry Johnson, Sr; OT Daniel Michel, Sr; CB Zyon Pressley, Sr; CB Hyajah Miller, Jr; WR Marcus Striggles, Jr; LB Keith Thompson, Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 19 Western Wildcats team preview
2021 Record: 9-3 Key Athletes: QB Collin Hurst, Sr; OT Roger Reyes, Sr; WR Santana Fleming, Sr; SS Josh Joseph, Sr; CB Jojo Jean, Sr; OL Justin Bodford, Jr; LB Kaleb Stewart, Jr; K Kristian Hobbs, Jr. 2022 Schedule. Kickoff 7:00 PM ET unless noted. * – Denotes District Game...
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 25 Treasure Coast Titans team preview
2021 Record: 10-2 Key Athletes: OL Alexander Woods, Sr; DL Corey McIntyre Jr., Sr; ILB David Palmero, Sr; DB Kymani Edwin, Sr; DE Christian Ware-Terry, Sr; DL Jahari Grant, Jr; OL Knajee Saffold, Jr; RB/ATH Emonte Brown, Sr. 2022 Schedule. Kickoff 7 PM ET unless noted. * – Denotes District...
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 24 Lakewood Spartans team preview
2021 Record: 10-3 Key Athletes: QB Anthony Colandrea, Sr; ATH Montravius Lloyd, Sr; LB/RB Somarion Long, Sr; Taveon Wheeler, Sr; FS Kyrie Butler, Sr; DE Isaiah Nixon, Sr; CB Antonio Morgan, Jr. 2022 Schedule. Kickoff 7:30 PM ET unless noted. Fri. 8/26 (Week 1) – St. Petersburg Northeast. Fri....
floridahsfootball.com
Florida HS Football Classification, SSAC and Independent rankings – 2022 Week 1
As we will do each week during the regular season and postseason, we will update our rankings weekly with the Flordia Top 25 rankings, Top 10 rankings for all nine classifications, plus Top 10 rankings for SSAC 11-Man and SSAC 8-Man football while providing a Top 5 ranking for independents. We will release updated rankings each week on Wednesday during the season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
floridahsfootball.com
FLORIDA TOP 25 PREVIEW: No. 12 Tampa Bay Tech Titans team preview
2021 Record: 14-1 Key Athletes: DE Antonio Camon, Sr; MLB Edward Gwinn, Sr; S Norris Davis, Sr; OT Fred Neal, Sr; RB Rod Gainey, Jr; RB Corey Lucious Jr, Jr; DL Donteye Drew, Sr; DT Jaheim Borden, Sr; WR Javion McKay, Jr; QB Xavione’ Washington, Sr; WR Santonyo Isaac, So; WR Mekhi Penix, Sr; CB Marque Vereen, Sr; FS Johnnie Tyson, So; OL DJ Porcher, Sr; OL Kai Gadson, Sr; OL Jshon Scott, Sr.
floridahsfootball.com
Florida HS Football’s 2022 Weekly Game Forecast – Week 1
While we never claim to be Joe Pinkos and we truly miss Joe and his weekly picks, we are going to try to fill the void this season with a weekly picks column of every single game scheduled to take place around the Sunshine State. Without further ado, here are...
Comments / 0