nwahomepage.com
Jaden Hamm Still Excited About Pledge to Hogs
EUDORA, Kan. — Eudora (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star tight end Jaden Hamm is preparing for his senior season and then heading to Arkansas at midterm to begin his career as a Razorback. Hamm, 6-6, 232, committed to Arkansas on Aug. 14, 2021, and has remained solid since that...
nwahomepage.com
Jashaud Stewart Stepping Up at Defensive End
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart has waited patiently for his time for extended action and it appears the wait is nearly over. The talented Jonesboro standout is 6-foot-2, 251-pounds so not big by SEC defensive end standards. But Stewart is someone offensive tackles will have to deal with this fall. At Jonesboro rumors had it they had to hold Stewart back some in practice or he would wreck the offense pretty often with his relentless pressure.
nwahomepage.com
The Razorbacks prepare for Bearcats tomorrow | Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart presser
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks continue their training camp as they are about to get ready for week 1 of the 2022-2023 season. The D-Line and O-Line were getting to work out there today when media was available and one player from each side spoke after fall camp. Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart are ready to line up against someone else beside their own teammates and they will in their first matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 3rd.
nwahomepage.com
PTN Deep Dive: Defensive Line
Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas' position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they not only took a look at the offensive line, but also the defensive line too.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Matt Landers, Warren Thompson, and Myles Slusher talk progress at practice
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Matt Landers, Warren Thompson, and Myles Slusher sit down with the media to talk about progress at practice on both sides of the ball. The three Razorbacks get into the changes with the wide receiver corp. Landers also talks in length about his transition to Arkansas.
nwahomepage.com
PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers
Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas' position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers.
nwahomepage.com
PTN Deep Dive: Linebackers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the linebackers. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims talk...
nwahomepage.com
Sam Pittman addresses the media after first day of preparation for the Bearcats
The Arkansas Razorbacks have officially starting preparing for the first game of the 2022 season against the Cincinnati Bearcats. The Hogs have struggled with some lingering injuries on both sides of the ball. Coach Pittman is hopeful to have some of those players return on Monday and some have already gotten back healthy. Listen to the press conference to get the full rundown from the head hog on the hill.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Fayetteville Bike Drive, WAC subscription
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. Happening today, it’s time for the closing reception for an art exhibit. This is the last chance for you to meet Tyler Casey, the budding and highly successful artist whose show “Check One, Two” has been on display at the Gallery on 6th this month.
nwahomepage.com
New video shows lead up to viral Crawford County arrest
New footage from gas station security cameras show the encounter that led up to the viral arrest of a 27-year-old man. New video shows lead up to viral Crawford County …. Jury sentences Segerstrom to life in prison in 1986 …. ‘SOAR NWA’ Festival at Drake Field in Fayetteville.
nwahomepage.com
Summer Road Tour: Golf courses in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bella Vista has many beautiful locations to play a round of golf and as part of our final Summer Road Tour, we wanted to check some of them out!. Watch as KNWA Today reporter Kayla Davis sits down with Paul Gomez, complex supervisor at...
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Sippin’ at Sunset, Gold Star Ladies
CBMAA – ARCHITECTURE EXHIBIT. You have the opportunity to see Crystal Bridges’ first outdoor architecture exhibit!. ‘Architecture at Home’ explores the idea of home — by demonstrating that housing can be beautiful, attainable, and connected to something human. The exhibit is along the Orchard Trail and is open now through next year.
nwahomepage.com
Missouri school district brings back punishment by paddle
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KOLR) – An old-school discipline method is making its way back into some Missouri schools. The Cassville School District in Southern Missouri is bringing back corporal punishment under a new policy that allows students to be punished with a paddle. Administrators say it would be the last resort if other means of discipline do not work.
University of Arkansas announces renewable energy plan
The University of Arkansas announced it is implementing a solar services agreement that will reportedly save the school millions of dollars in electricity costs and cut greenhouse gas emissions by 8.8%.
nwahomepage.com
Arvest Bank recognized as repeat top employer in AR
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as a “Best-In-State Employer” for the second year in a row. Forbes, in partnership with Statista, identified the companies recognized in an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 70,000 workers at companies with more than 500 employees in the U.S. The employers were then grouped into 25 industry sectors and evaluated on a state-by-state basis.
nwahomepage.com
Happening in NWA: Art Court, Conjuring and Other Sins
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. You can now lace up your sneakers and hit the court in downtown Fayetteville this fall as the new Art Court has opened. The art-themed court project was created by the Tyson family in the old Dickson Theater, and...
nwahomepage.com
Springdale Animal Services looking for adoption applicants, volunteers during Clear the Shelters
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA is helping thousands of animals find homes during this year’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive. Clear the Shelters is hosted by NBC stations nationwide like KNWA. The goal is to shed light on the need for you to adopt from local shelters...
