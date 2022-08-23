ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Tracie Davis wins Democratic nomination for Florida Senate in Jacksonville District 5 election

By Steve Patterson, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XwVq4_0hSiN1Fd00

State Rep. Tracie Davis outperformed Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Gaffney to become the Democratic nominee for the District 5 seat in the Florida Senate.

Davis will face Republican Binod Kumar in the November general election. Both Davis and Gaffney gave up their existing posts by running for the Senate seat being vacated by mayoral candidate Audrey Gibson.

Election results: Keep up with Duval County results | Statewide results

More on the race:What to know about Democratic primary for Jacksonville's Senate District 5

The primary continued a political career Davis launched six years ago as a last-minute replacement candidate when then-state Rep. Reggie Fullwood pleaded guilty to fraud and tax charges weeks before the general election.

A former special-education teacher and elections official, Davis was elected to the House District 13 seat without her name being printed on the 2016 ballot.

She had built a network of supporters in the years that followed, however, drawing endorsements this year from groups as varied as the JAX Chamber’s political arm, JAXBIZ, and Equality Florida, a statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization.

Gaffney, part of a family with deep roots in Jacksonville’s political and sports lives, had drawn support from community figures including a series of pastors and touted endorsements by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson and former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown.

Competing in a party primary, Gaffney was dogged by a political committee’s mailers that contrasted Davis as “a true Democrat” and the councilman as “basically a Republican, not for us.”

It was an attack that had been raised when he first ran for council in 2015 in an overwhelmingly Democratic Council District 7.

Gaffney had said then that he first registered as a Democrat in the 1970s but became a Republican from 2004 until 2013. He returned to the Democrats, he said at the time, because their policies reflected more compassion for people who were suffering.

Suffering and distress have been part of Gaffney’s career, having spent three decades operating the nonprofit Community Rehabilitation Center on North Pearl Street delivering services to people with mental health and substance abuse problems. CRC was one of several nonprofits that Brown, a former 12-term member of Congress, acknowledged falsifying donations to as part of a tax charge she pleaded guilty to in May, but neither Gaffney nor CRC were charged with taking part in that.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CNN

Ron DeSantis, unconstrained by constitutional checks, is flexing his power in Florida ahead of 2024 decision

When Gov. Ron DeSantis abruptly suspended Tampa's elected prosecutor last week, it was not accomplished in a late-night sacking or buried in a 5 p.m. Friday press release. Rather, DeSantis summoned reporters and cameras for a midday media event, as he does several times a week, stood before officers in uniform and elected allies and matter-of-factly walked through his decision to kneecap a twice-elected Democratic official.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, FL
Elections
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Elections
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Fullwood
Person
Corrine Brown
Person
Audrey Gibson
Person
Al Lawson
Person
Tracie Davis
Miami Herald

Shev Jones trounces opponents to win Senate District 34

State Sen. Shevrin Jones trounced two challengers on Tuesday, handing Tallahassee’s Democratic establishment a victory in state Senate District 34. The three-way race featured fellow Democrat Erhabor Ighodaro, a former Miami Gardens councilman and vice mayor who was viewed as the more conservative Democrat, and Pitchie Escarment, a newcomer on the Florida political scene.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Local#Senate Seat#Election Fraud#Democratic#State#Jacksonville City Council#The Florida Senate#Republican#House#The Jax Chamber
The Associated Press

Biden calls abortion restrictions ‘beyond the pale’

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Republican-led states continue to ban nearly all abortions, President Joe Biden said Friday that such restrictions were “beyond the pale.”. Biden and Democrats are trying to harness outrage over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide, in this year’s midterm elections.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
605K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy