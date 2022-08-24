Town by Town: Homework House funding, naloxbox expansion, Springfield community grants

Read full article on original website
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: August 25
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, the city came together to celebrate National Breastfeeding Month. This week is National Breastfeeding Week. In celebration, Springfield mayor Domenic Sarno joined Heart2HeartBeat Lactation and Wellness and the Breastfeeding Community Action Circle Thursday morning. Sarno’s goal was to specifically honor Black mother’s in the city.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens Tenants call for quicker action on expressed housing concerns
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after having their voices heard in housing court, tenants of the Springfield Gardens Complex came together Thursday morning, calling for quicker action in addressing their concerns over living conditions. Frustration and anger were expressed once again by Springfield Gardens tenants, fighting for improved conditions where they...
westernmassnews.com
Surprise Squad honors special Springfield charter school volunteer
Educators working to get students back on track after learning loses. Students across western Massachusetts are getting ready to head back to the classroom, but educators are expecting another year of academic challenges caused by learning loss from the COVD-19 pandemic.
westernmassnews.com
Top candidates for Mass. governor spot share goals ahead of early voting kickoff
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Super Tuesday is less than two weeks away in Massachusetts, and the governor’s seat is up for grabs this year, as Governor Charlie Baker steps down after two terms in office. Maura Healey and Geoff Diehl are expected to be the two frontrunners in their respective...
Proposal to turn former school buildings into affordable housing held up in Easthampton committee
Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle is expressing frustration with the City Council over a pitch for affordable housing, she said is facing roadblocks.
westernmassnews.com
Mudslide floods Greenfield family’s home
Mudslide floods Greenfield family's home
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
westernmassnews.com
South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening
South End businssess discuss impact of MGM Springfield four years after opening
Ware Town Hall could be sold as community weighs options
WARE — The town is accepting proposals for an $80,000 facilities study — a cost/benefit analysis on using the vacant Country Bank building on Main Street for municipal use and possibly selling off the Town Hall building. During a June 1 press conference outside the bank’s decommissioned former...
westernmassnews.com
Affordable after-school options for families
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With kids heading back to the classroom, many families will rely on after-school childcare. “This is a home away from home at times,” said Marquita Saez, a counselor at Springfield Boys and Girls Club. Saez and her daughter, Alani, are fixtures at the Springfield Boys...
Holyoke City Council gets recommendation to rezone church for museum, Indian motorcycle dealership
HOLYOKE – The City Council’s Ordinance Committee recommended rezoning a former church on Hampden and Pleasant streets, helping clear the way for a planned museum, restaurant and Indian motorcycle dealership. The Ordinance Committee and Planning Board closed a public hearing July 26. On Tuesday, the council committee approved...
Drought affecting Calabrese Farms in Southwick
Western Massachusetts is in severe drought and local farms are feeling the impact.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: backyard composters, Wilbraham paving, Easthampton construction
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Easthampton, Wilbraham, and Southampton. The town of Southampton has announced they will be offering Earth Machine backyard composters. Transfer station permit holders can now buy the Earth Machines for $25 on a first-come, first-serve basis. Residents can contact the highway department...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: condition of Memorial Avenue in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the start of The Big E now just weeks away, some people in western Massachusetts are speaking out about the condition of Memorial Avenue. Western Mass News is getting answers and addressing concerns after a viewer reached out to our newsroom and wrote:. “With...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Preparing nutritious meals for back to school
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts has extended universal free meals this school year, whether your student is eating breakfast, lunch, a snack at school or brown bagging it, getting nutritious meals will help them in the classroom and beyond. Western Mass News is getting answers from a dietician on how to...
westernmassnews.com
South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms
South Hadley continues cleanup from Tuesday afternoon storms
Sewage discharge warning for Connecticut River
All that rain triggered a combined sewer overflow in Holyoke and Chicopee, sending discharge from both sewage collection systems into the Connecticut River.
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Motorama, Fairs, Festivals, and More
Berkshire county is hosting a variety of events this warm sunny weekend including fairs, festivals, plays, and more. Hundreds of classic cars and hot rods will line the downtown on Sunday for the 11th Motorama. The event starts off on Saturday night with a concert and cruise-in at Joe Wolfe...
Cookout with a Cop event in Easthampton
The Easthampton Police Department held its annual Cookout with a Cop. Hot dogs and hamburgers were served as the community had a chance to mingle with law enforcement.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee Comp. grad helping run the kitchen at Costa at MGM Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While MGM Springfield is known for their casino and live performances, they are also a destination for food fanatics. Long before the sous chef at Costa was trying to teach me how to toss some dough, Michael Serrano developed a passion for culinary at a young age.
