A 911 phone service outage was resolved Wednesday morning after at least 3,300 homes in the River Road area were temporarily without service on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Eugene Police Department.

The outage was fixed and call service was restored a little before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an email from EPD spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin.

The Central Lane 911 Communications Center was notified on Tuesday about the possible outage from the phone company Lumen Technologies a little after 4:30 p.m., McLaughlin said. It is not clear what caused the outage.

Residents who couldn't reach 911 on their landline and don't have a cell phone were advised to call their nearest fire station for help, McLaughlin said in a news release.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 911 call service restored to 3,300 River Road homes after outage