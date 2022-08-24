ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

911 call service restored to 3,300 River Road homes after outage

By Louis Krauss, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CSQw_0hSiMxsx00

A 911 phone service outage was resolved Wednesday morning after at least 3,300 homes in the River Road area were temporarily without service on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Eugene Police Department.

The outage was fixed and call service was restored a little before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an email from EPD spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin.

The Central Lane 911 Communications Center was notified on Tuesday about the possible outage from the phone company Lumen Technologies a little after 4:30 p.m., McLaughlin said. It is not clear what caused the outage.

Residents who couldn't reach 911 on their landline and don't have a cell phone were advised to call their nearest fire station for help, McLaughlin said in a news release.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 911 call service restored to 3,300 River Road homes after outage

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcfmradio.com

RV Couple Claims Harassment; Food Share Recipient of Grant Money; Report on Local Creeks and Rivers; COVID-19

A person who refers to himself as a citizen of Florence is saying he is unduly being targeted for parking his RV on the city streets of Florence. Jeff Iak has begun a Facebook campaign and sent letters to the City Council stating that he believes that what he has experienced has been tantamount to harassment by City Code officer Dan Frazier. Iak stated in his correspondence to the city council that on three occasions they have been asked to move. He also said on social media that they are currently unable to find or afford conventional housing. Florence City Manager Erin Reynolds confirmed the actions of the city code officer, but said that the city does not target individuals, but merely respond to complaints lodged by individuals.
FLORENCE, OR
kezi.com

Albany bicyclist declared deceased after truck crash

ALBANY, Ore. -- A bicyclist is dead after a pickup truck crash Monday morning, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 8:13 a.m. on August 23 they received a call about a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Riverside Drive outside of Albany. Officials say deputies and medics from the Albany Fire Department arrived to the scene to find that a bicyclist had been hit by a blue 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche pick-up truck. The bicyclist, identified as Kelli Lyn Kennedy, 52, of Albany, was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
ALBANY, OR
kpic

'Logs and Pallets!': Free wood being given away in Reedsport

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The City of Reedsport is offering free wood to residents. The Logs and Pallets! event is underway and runs through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, or until the wood is gone. More information on the event from City of Reedsport:. You cut,...
REEDSPORT, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
philomathnews.com

Motorist walks away from Highway 34 crash with no injuries

A motorist escaped injuries in an off-road crash late Friday night on Highway 34 about two miles southwest of Philomath, local fire department officials reported. Philomath Fire & Rescue’s Rich Saalsaa, public information officer, said personnel at the Main Street station responded to a report of the crash at 10:41 p.m. on Aug. 19. Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were first to arrive on scene and provided the location to the fire department.
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy