ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville, FL

Nelson retains Seat 5 on Titusville City Council; Seat 1 will see November runoff

By Tyler Vazquez and Finch Walker, Florida Today
Florida Today
Florida Today
 2 days ago

Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today.

Incumbent Titusville City Council member Jo Lynn Nelson will stay in her Seat 5 position after winning more than half the vote Tuesday.

Titusville will see a runoff election in November for Seat 1 on the City Council because none of the three candidates received more than 50% of the vote. In that race, Herman Cole will face Kathleen Perez in a Nov. 8 runoff election.

Seat 1 incumbent Robert Jordan Jr. did not seeking reelection after one term to focus on spending time with his family and traveling.

Joe Robinson was unopposed for the Seat 3 position, which he has held for the past two years after he filled the seat vacated by Dan Diesel, who ran and won the mayoral position, which he still holds.

Nelson was able to fend off two challengers — Stan Johnston and Nathan Slusher — both heavily involved citizens and regulars at City Council meetings who often voice their concerns over the issues affecting the city.

Who was running: Six candidates vie for two Titusville City Council seats; one incumbent unopposed

North Brevard House race: Republican primary for House District 30 pits Brevard's Hattaway, Volusia's Tramont

Nelson swept to victory in Seat 5 with 52.57% of the vote. Her opponents, Johnston and Slusher, took the other 47.43%, with Johnston taking 28.26% and Slusher taking 19.17%.

"I'm happy, because there are things we need to continue doing in our community,"  Nelson said Tuesday night. "I'm happy that the people expressed a level of trust in me and a level of confidence that I can get the job done. I'm very appreciative."

"I want to see our infrastructure fixed," Nelson said in discussing the issues. "I want to see the river cleaned up. I see it getting cleaner, but we're not there yet. Affordable workforce housing. People can't afford to live right now."

For Seat 1, political newcomer Kenneth May was eliminated, with only 18.51% of the vote. But because neither Herman Cole nor Kathleen Perez attained more than 50% of the vote, they will now have to race against one another in a runoff election to be held Nov. 8.

Cole, 76, retired U.S. Air Force colonel, led the results Tuesday, with 42.70% of the vote, compared with 38.78% of voters choosing Perez, a 61-year-old former systems analyst, stay-at-home mom and alpaca farmer.

"I feel good," Perez said. "He had a lot of money backing him, so I feel good that outworked him. I'm going to keep on keeping on, keep working like crazy and, hopefully, get out some of the younger vote."

"The river, the trees, the environment are all things that should concern the younger generation than mine," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ryqgs_0hSiMv7V00

Perez said she believes she can beat Cole come November — even with the large difference in campaign donations between her and Cole.

Cole could not be reach for comment Tuesday evening.

Titusville City Council seats are elected at large, meaning that members are voted in by all the residents in the city, not within a specific district. Terms of office are four years.

City Council elections are nonpartisan races, with political party affiliations not indicated on the ballot.

Pay for members of the City Council is $8,102.90 a year.

Titusville was the only one of Brevard County's 16 cities and towns with a municipal election on the Aug. 23 ballot.

Tyler Vazquez is the North Brevard Watchdog Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Vazquez at 321-917-7491 or tvazquez@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @tyler_vazquez

Support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Nelson retains Seat 5 on Titusville City Council; Seat 1 will see November runoff

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theapopkavoice.com

Breaking News: Becker wins Apopka Seat #3 special election

Kyle Becker, a former commissioner who just 167 days ago lost a mayoral election, bounced back today with a resounding victory over political newcomer Lynetta Johnson to return to the Apopka City Council. Becker received 4,682 votes (58.41%) to Johnson's 3,334 (41.59%). He will be sworn in and occupy Seat #3 in November.
APOPKA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jerry Demings secures re-election as Orange County Mayor

Popular Democrat wins second term in Democrat-dominated Orange County. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been re-elected, the first step in a two-election process that could redefine his legacy and the county’s growth for decades. In a four-way contest, Demings won with more than 60% of the vote in...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
sltablet.com

2022 Primary Election—Unofficial Results Poste

The Unofficial results of the Lake County 2022 Primary Election have been posted at LakeVotes.gov. The results include Vote-by-Mail, Early Voting and all Election Day precincts. The results do not include provisional ballots, or ballots with signature issues that may be resolved. Voters who need to resolve signature issues, must...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Four Florida State House Members Lose Seats

  Four state House members will not return to the Legislature after losing in Tuesday’s primary elections, while another representative is poised to head to the Senate. Democratic House members Travaris McCurdy and Daisy Morales of Orlando and James Bush of Miami were ousted. Meanwhile,
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Titusville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
fox35orlando.com

Artemis 1 launch: Brevard schools will be open on Monday with regular bus routes

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The significance of Monday's planned launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission is not lost on Space Coast school administrators. "This is an historic moment for our community, drawing attention from across the globe," said Brevard Public Schools (BPS) Superintendent Dr. Mark Mullins. "What an exciting, and busy, time to live on the Space Coast!"
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

EARLY VOTING: Brevard County Early Vote Turnout Numbers Released, Primary Election Day Set for Tuesday

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County early voting turnout was 15-percent for the 2022 primary elections. Primary Election Day is set for Tuesday, August 23. The numbers show Republicans hold a narrow lead over Democrats in the Early Voting results with 30,423 votes cast by registered Republicans, compared to 29,947 ballots cast by registered Democrats.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Housing#Infrastructure#Politics Local#Election Local#Titusville City Council#The City Council#North Brevard House#Republican#Brevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation

As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

California inmate who miscarried on way to hospital after deputies’ coffee stop awarded $480K

SANTA ANA, Calif. — An inmate who miscarried on the way to the hospital after sheriff’s deputies stopped for coffee on the way has been awarded $480.000. Sandra Quinones claimed in a federal lawsuit that Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies delayed her treatment after her water broke in jail because of their stop to get coffee at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, according to The Associated Press.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Mims U-pick sunflower field opens with 9/11 remembrance design

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A U-pick sunflower field in Mims has opened with a design paying tribute to the tragic events on Sept. 11, 2001. Sledd’s U-Pick Farms shared photos on its Facebook page showcasing this year’s design for its sunflower field. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of...
TITUSVILLE, FL
WESH

Death investigation underway in Brevard County

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Brevard County. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a body inside of a home. "Initial investigation led agents to believe that the circumstances surrounding the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

SoDo 4Rivers holds grand opening

SoDo 4Rivers at 3200 S. Orange Ave. celebrated their grand opening and brisket cutting on Aug. 3 with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, John Rivers, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. (COURTESY OF SODO DISTRICT)
ORLANDO, FL
Florida Today

Florida Today

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
517K+
Views
ABOUT

Space Coast's trusted breaking news: central Florida, Brevard County, Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, space, NASA, crime, sports, entertainment

 http://floridatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy