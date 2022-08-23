Recksiedler, Ingram re-elected in judicial races; Musselman and Torpy advance to runoff

Jessica Recksiedler and Kelly Ingram have been re-elected to serve as judges in Brevard County, while Kimberly Musselman and Renee Torpy will advance to a November runoff in the County Court Judge Group 4 race.

In the 18th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Group 3 race, voters in Brevard and Seminole counties re-elected Recksiedler over challenger John Mannion. She is chief judge of the 18th Judicial Circuit.

"I just would like to thank all my supporters and everyone who volunteered and helped me with the campaign, because I couldn't have done it without them. It's a village. Nothing's done on your own," Recksiedler said.

"I thank everyone. And I'm really happy to serve — and to be able to continue to serve — as not only their circuit judge, but their chief judge," she said.

Recksiedler won 59.32% of the Brevard vote in the primary election (67,414 votes), while Mannion took 40.68% (46,240 votes), according to unofficial results with 171 of 171 precincts reporting.

In neighboring Seminole County, Recksiedler won 54.45% of the vote compared with 45.55% for Mannion, with 82 of 82 precincts reporting.

Recksiedler was elected circuit judge in 2010 and ran unopposed in 2016. The Seminole County judge has served as an administrative judge for the felony criminal division, civil division and appellate division.

Messages seeking comment were left for Mannion, who worked as an assistant state attorney from 2003 to 2016 before launching his Oviedo private practice, Mannion Law.

Incumbent Kelly Ingram handily won the County Judge Group 2 race by securing 63.92% of the vote (72,729 votes), defeating David Baker who claimed 36.08% (41,051 votes).

“I believe that the Brevard County voters made the right choice. And I am happy to serve again for another term for the next six years," Ingram said.

"And I thank everybody for their support," she said.

Messages seeking comment were left for Baker, a 15-year veteran of the Cocoa Police Department who has a private law practice in Rockledge.

Ingram was elected in 2016. She previously worked as an assistant state attorney before moving into private practice as a defense attorney.

The County Court Judge Group 4 race featured Rodney Edwards, Kimberly Musselman and Renee Torpy. No candidate received more than 50% of the vote, so the top two vote-getters advance to a runoff election on Nov. 8.

Torpy got 40.19% of the vote (45,965 votes), while Musselman took 36.42% (41,653 votes). Edwards was eliminated with 23.39% (26,753 votes).

Torpy began her legal career as an assistant public defender, then became an assistant state attorney.

"Today’s Primary Election results are in and I am truly humbled and honored by the results tonight. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me and volunteered countless hours for me, and I cannot thank each and everyone of you enough!!!" Torpy said via text message.

"We now move on to the general election and our work begins tomorrow!!" the text continued.

Musselman has served as an assistant state attorney since 2004, where she works in felony intake and reviews cases submitted by law enforcement for filing decisions.

"I am thrilled with the results. I feel like my campaign volunteers and myself did amazing work getting my name out there, and my experience and background," Musselman said.

"I feel like I came in a very close second," she said. "I feel very good about moving forward to November. Absolutely."

Edwards has served as assistant city attorney in Palm Bay since 2017, focusing on governmental law, tort litigation defense, real estate litigation and civil litigation. Messages seeking comment were left for him after the election results were announced.

Brevard's judicial races are nonpartisan. Circuit Court judges serve six-year terms and earn annual salaries of $146,080, while county judges serve six-year terms with annual salaries of $138,020.

Circuit Court has jurisdiction over felony crimes and civil matters involving more than $30,000. County Court has jurisdiction over misdemeanor crimes, traffic violations and civil matters involving less than $30,000.

