Albuquerque, NM

Sports Desk: Steinkamp bros bring the power

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charles Steinkamp has followed in his brother George’s footsteps and walked on to the UNM football team as a specialist. The two have never played sports together before, and it’s something that wouldn’t be possible without the pandemic.

“I never thought I’d find myself on a sports team with George, but it’s a very unique and awesome opportunity,” Charles said. “One of the shining points to come from COVID, not that it’s a good thing, but just kind of a good opportunity that was brought to us. He’s been a really good mentor me, showing me the ropes of college football, how to conduct yourself and how to be a better man.”

Meanwhile, NMSU is still waiting to name the first starting quarterback of the Jerry Kill era. He is not yet confident to name a starter, and admits he will be questionable until the results of the first game come in.

“There’s concerns on some certain situations and certain people that we’re playing, are they ready to play,” he said. “You know, we’re not going to know any of those answers until we throw them out there and see what they can do. You have no idea when you work against each other. Sooner or later you got to get out there and play.”

In other news, a bare knuckle fight card is coming to Albuquerque this weekend. Will Santiago is stepping in the ring after a three year absence as he was tending to his mental health. Jackson Wink teammate Louis Palomino helped him get to a good place and inspired him to step in the bare knuckle ring.

“I call him big bro so I just go on and follow his steps. With his hard work and dedication he took me out of a pretty dark hole that I was in. Gave me a motivation. Just with his consistency of hard work, getting up, going out there, getting it.”

