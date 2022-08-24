ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 1

Related
WBTW News13

DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
News19 WLTX

South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion

GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
GRAY COURT, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Mental Health#Medical Services#Diseases#General Health#Columbia#State#Scdmh#Senate
yourislandnews.com

He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’

Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina life expectancy dropped by two years in 2020

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolinians are not living as long as they used to, according to a new study. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Tuesday detailing life expectancy rates across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped to 77 years […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCNC

South Carolina residents worried of possible new drug entering state

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following Fentanyl Awareness Day on Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration sent a warning for a new version of the drug fentanyl. The pill is rainbow-colored and resembles candy. This new version recently entered the drug market in the United States. “Rainbow colors, all different types of...
HEALTH
News19 WLTX

South Carolina gets $2.8M from USDA for 9 rural climate change projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced South Carolina will receive $2.8 million in federal funds for 9 rural projects as part of a national effort to combat climate change. A total of $121 million is being dedicated to critical infrastructure in 49 states, Guam and Puerto Rico by the USDA Rural Development division.
GREENWOOD, SC
holycitysinner.com

Vote Mama Endorses Two South Carolina House Candidates

“With so much on the line in November, many of our rights and freedoms now lay in the hands of state legislatures across the country,” said Liuba Grechen Shirley, Vote Mama Founder, and CEO. “At a time when the rights of women and children are under attack, it is crucial that we elect quality candidates who understand the needs of working families who will fight for us. It’s time to elect more Democratic moms. Vote Mama is proud to endorse Michelle Brandt and Ashlyn Preaux in their campaigns for South Carolina House of Representatives. Michelle and Ashlyn are not only amazing candidates, but they also have the lived experience of motherhood that we so desperately need in office. I am confident that Michelle Brandt and Ashlyn Preaux will fight for working families when elected, and we are so proud to support their campaigns!”
ELECTIONS
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy