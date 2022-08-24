Read full article on original website
Plans for psychiatrics facility for kids in South Carolina's Juvenile Justice System move forward
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Plans to open a psychiatrics facility for kids in South Carolina's Juvenile Justice System are moving forward after the state's Joint Bond Review Committee gave initial approval this week. "If we can put them in a better environment for them, we can create a better environment...
DHEC: South Carolina COVID-19 cases continue steep decline
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s number of new COVID-19 continues the steep decline seen over the last month, decreasing by 22.1% over the previous week, and 35.1% compared to the previous month, according to data released Wednesday by the state’s health agency. There were 10,052 new cases reported to the state, compared to 2,213 […]
South Carolina court rejects 25 appeals regarding James Brown’s estate
The South Carolina Court of Appeals has once again rejected appeals from the former trustee of legendary singer James Brown's estate.
South Carolina city getting toy company headquarters expansion
GRAY COURT, S.C. — A supplier, distributor, and manufacturer of children's toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it's making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said in a news release Wednesday.
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
SC schools have one month left to spend $54 million in federal pandemic relief funds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Schools received $3 billion in federal relief funding from the pandemic, and the clock is ticking to spend it. According to the State Department of Education, $194 million has been allocated to districts and there is $54 million left for them to spend. Derek...
South Carolina Gov. McMaster blasts Biden’s student loan forgiveness
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster blasted President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan in a statement Wednesday.
South Carolina first responders, military personnel undergo helicopter rescue training
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina first responders and military personnel are undergoing intense helicopter rescue training in the Upstate. The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team is holding its week-long, largest training this week across Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties. SC-HART is a partnership between the State Urban...
Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in near record numbers
According to new data from the U.S. Department of Labor, about 82,000 South Carolinians quit their jobs in June 2022.
He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’
Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
South Carolina Department of Corrections getting more job applications after pay raises for officers, other staffers
The South Carolina Department of Corrections is hiring.
South Carolina life expectancy dropped by two years in 2020
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolinians are not living as long as they used to, according to a new study. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report Tuesday detailing life expectancy rates across all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Average life expectancy in the U.S. dropped to 77 years […]
South Carolina ranked 10th most dangerous state for drivers, new research shows
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A recent study ranks South Carolina as the tenth most dangerous state in which to be a driver. The research was completed by Agruss Law Firm and studied over a decade of data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to determine which states had the highest percentage of driver […]
Assault charges dropped against South Carolina deputy in hair pulling case
"We did the right thing by charging and arresting him,” Lott said in a statement after the charge was dismissed. “This does not change that what he did was wrong and there should be no doubt that I will continue to hold my deputies to a much higher standard.”
South Carolina residents worried of possible new drug entering state
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following Fentanyl Awareness Day on Sunday, the Drug Enforcement Administration sent a warning for a new version of the drug fentanyl. The pill is rainbow-colored and resembles candy. This new version recently entered the drug market in the United States. “Rainbow colors, all different types of...
South Carolina police investigating TikTok challenge’s connection to missing teens
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — There have been more than a dozen missing teenager cases reported to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office this month. According to BCSO, 13 runaways have been reported so far in August. Of those 13, only four are still outstanding. Now, deputies searching for a reason behind the disappearances are warning […]
South Carolina gets $2.8M from USDA for 9 rural climate change projects
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced South Carolina will receive $2.8 million in federal funds for 9 rural projects as part of a national effort to combat climate change. A total of $121 million is being dedicated to critical infrastructure in 49 states, Guam and Puerto Rico by the USDA Rural Development division.
Five spooky places in South Carolina that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of South Carolina.
Vote Mama Endorses Two South Carolina House Candidates
“With so much on the line in November, many of our rights and freedoms now lay in the hands of state legislatures across the country,” said Liuba Grechen Shirley, Vote Mama Founder, and CEO. “At a time when the rights of women and children are under attack, it is crucial that we elect quality candidates who understand the needs of working families who will fight for us. It’s time to elect more Democratic moms. Vote Mama is proud to endorse Michelle Brandt and Ashlyn Preaux in their campaigns for South Carolina House of Representatives. Michelle and Ashlyn are not only amazing candidates, but they also have the lived experience of motherhood that we so desperately need in office. I am confident that Michelle Brandt and Ashlyn Preaux will fight for working families when elected, and we are so proud to support their campaigns!”
Did you get a voter registration card in the mail? Here's what to know.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands residents might be getting voter registration cards in the mail. According to Chris Whitmire with the South Carolina Election Commission, whether you get one depends where you live. "It’s a county by county decision. It’s not required by law and it would be a factor...
