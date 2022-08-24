Read full article on original website
Related
Five Shot, Two Killed in D.C. Shooting; Manhunt Underway
"Preliminarily it appears that there are multiple victims who have been shot," a spokesperson for the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department told Newsweek.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
12-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped, tied to bed leads deputies to 2 decomposing bodies
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- A child found walking alone led investigators to two decomposing bodies, and a 37-year-old man was arrested in connection to their deaths. According to a press conference from Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett, deputies received a call Monday, Aug. 1, shortly before 8:30 p.m. about a 12-year-old girl walking down the roadway in the area of County Road 34.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of killing girlfriend is allegedly found dead in Oregon with gunshot wound to his head
HERBER CITY, Utah (TCD) -- A 35-year-old murder suspect accused of killing his girlfriend from Herber City, Utah, was allegedly found dead in Oregon. According to a news release from the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, Aug. 15, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to an abandoned vehicle parked near Hurrican Creek Road by a trailhead and found that it belonged to Michael Asman.
N.J. mom convicted of killing 17-month-old son by suffocating him with cleaning wipe
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was convicted last week of killing her young son but was then acquitted on a charge of murder-for-hire. In a July 28 statement, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office announced a jury found Heather Reynolds guilty of first-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine, and endangering the welfare of a child for the death of her 17-month-old son, Axel.
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Fla. mother sentenced after 5-month-old died from repeated blows and being dropped on floor
DELAND, Fla. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old mother was sentenced to 12 years in prison in connection to the death of her 5-month-old son, who suffered continuous abuse and neglect. According to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office for the 7th Judicial Circuit of Florida, Stephanie Holly’s son, Daemon, died of blunt head trauma. The infant also endured extensive injuries over time, including a sore on Daemon’s nose and mouth, as well as "thermal injuries consistent with a cigarette burn inside his ear."
IN THIS ARTICLE
After fight with boyfriend, woman called her ex. He fatally shot her, Florida police say
The woman called him after an argument with her boyfriend at a 7-Eleven, according to a police report.
Handyman sentenced to 3 life terms in prison after missing woman is found dead in septic tank
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old man was sentenced to three consecutive life terms in prison in connection to the death of a missing woman whose body was found in a septic tank in March. On March 5, Cynthia Cole’s body was found in her backyard after authorities dug...
Virginia mother who lost custody arrested after her 2-year-old child found dead
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old mother was arrested after her 2-year-old child was found dead in a hotel room. According to WAVY-TV, on Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the child was found dead at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue. Its mother was also reportedly found suffering from a medical emergency, and she was transported to the hospital.
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
Four Alaska children dead after teenager opens fire on siblings: Authorities
Alaska authorities are investigating the deaths of four children, one of whom is believed to have killed the others and himself, according to state troopers. Alaska State Troopers were alerted to a report of a shooting north of Fairbanks, Alaska, at 4:17 p.m. on Tuesday, where the troopers found four children dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a building, according to troopers. The troopers believe a 15-year-old boy among the victims used a gun to shoot three of his siblings, ages 5, 8, and 17, before turning the gun on himself, according to NBC News.
Wyoming shootouts leave man dead
A pair of shootouts on Wyoming highways over the weekend left one man dead near Sundance. On Friday, around 10:00 pm, a trooper with the Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man who was walking along Interstate 90 around milepost in Crook County. After determining that the man had an outstanding...
I've lived in Alaska for 7 years. Here are 9 reasons I want to move back to the Midwest.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
Minn. man convicted of raping, beating, and killing woman 36 years ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (TCD) -- A 54-year-old man was recently found guilty of raping and killing a woman more than 36 years ago. According to a news release from the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Nancy Daugherty was killed in the early hours of July 16, 1986. An investigation was launched with the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Chisholm Police Department, and the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
Alaska Man Sentenced to Nearly a Century’s Worth of Prison Time for His Role in 2016 Execution of 16-Year-Old Boy in the Woods
A 21-year-old from Palmer, Alaska, convicted alongside three others in the 2016 kidnapping and murder of 16-year-old David Grunwald was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 105 years in prison with 30 of those years suspended. Bradley Renfro, also 16 years old at the time of the killing, was found...
Mich. man arrested after 5-year-old nephew allegedly found his gun, accidentally shot himself
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was arrested after his 5-year-old nephew reportedly found his uncle's gun in the cushion of a recliner and accidentally shot himself. According to a news release from the Eastpointe Police and Fire Department, on Aug. 9 at approximately 4:49 p.m., officers responded to...
22-year-old Alaska man gets nearly 100 years for killing 16-year-old classmate in 2016
PALMER, Alaska (TCD) -- A 22-year-old man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for killing his 16-year-old classmate and burning his car in 2016. The Alaska Department of Law announced a judge handed Erick Almandinger a sentence of 79 years for first-degree murder, five years for first-degree assault, 10 years for kidnapping, five years for tampering with physical evidence, a $2,500 fine for arson, and a $2,500 fine for first-degree vehicle theft.
Florida Sergeant Charged With Assault And Battery On Female Officer Who Tried To Stop Him From Using Excessive Force On A Suspect
BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported a Florida police officer was caught on video assaulting a female officer who interrupted him from using excessive force on a Black suspect. The officer, Christopher Pullease, has now been charged with assaulting his colleague while arresting the suspect. According to CNN, the police officer, a...
Comments / 0