Police: Fayetteville man suspected of stabbing wife to death, then killed in car wreck 30 minutes later

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suspected of stabbing his wife to death following a domestic dispute was killed in a car wreck about 30 minutes later, authorities said.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday that Tanisha Donnette Raeford, 47, was stabbed in a domestic incident and pronounced dead at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night. The stabbing took place in a Fayetteville neighborhood in the 1900 block of Shiloh Court, authorities say.

Police say her husband, who is suspected of stabbing her, was seen leaving the scene.

About half an hour later, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of AB Carter and John B Carter roads for a vehicle crash. Authorities say the driver was the suspect in the stabbing, identified as John Lee Douglas, 53.

Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene, Fayetteville police said.

According to an initial investigation, police said the two incidents followed a “domestic disturbance.”

The stabbing and crash are part of an ongoing investigation of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit. More information will be released as it becomes available.

