Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Walmart In Portland Fined $4.4 Million After Racial TargetingBryan DijkhuizenPortland, OR
NE Portland thrift store closing due to rising crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — At Anniebug’s Attic thrift store on Northeast 110th and Sandy Boulevard, neighbors find a place stocked with affordable, secondhand goods. They also operate as a Pay it Forward store, meaning they give clothing free of charge to people struggling to make ends meet. But shop volunteer Caitlin Austin says lately, they’ve been dealing with their own struggles.
Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod damages businesses, shatters windows
PORTLAND, Ore. — First responders said an explosion at a downtown Portland food cart pod shattered numerous windows and damaged businesses early Sunday morning. People started calling 911 around 3:40 a.m. to report an explosion at the 5th Avenue Food Cart Pod off Southwest 5th Avenue and Harvey Milk Street. Officers arrived on scene to find that a food cart had exploded, shattering windows and leaving debris on sidewalks down the block.
SE Portland music store makes big changes after break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — Burglars have broken into Artichoke Community Music four times since June. The nonprofit musical instrument store, on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, is making some permanent changes to adapt. Burglars have been smashing the front door and windows to get into Artichoke. Each time they have...
KGW
Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland over the weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
Violent weekend in Portland: Officers respond to 3 homicides, 7 other shootings
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a violent weekend in Portland, with officers responding to three homicides and seven other shootings, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported Monday morning. PPB said officers were stretched so thin over the weekend, they were unable to respond to multiple illegal street racing "takeovers"...
Plan to build new behavioral health facility in Clark County moves forward
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is planning to open a new behavioral health facility in Clark County. The site is located off Northeast 50th Avenue in the Mount Vista area near Washington State University's Vancouver campus and Vancouver iTech Preparatory, a public school that services grades 6-12.
Rite Aid pharmacy in NE Portland temporarily closed without warning last week, patient says
PORTLAND, Oregon — Renae Corbett has been going to the Rite Aid pharmacy at Northeast 60th Avenue and Prescott Street to pick up her medication for the past decade. “I'm on heart medication, diabetes medication and an anti-viral that stops the progression of my disease,” said Corbett. She...
Portland starts to clear some camps along school routes after mayor's new ban
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents and trash covered the sidewalks around the Metropolitan Learning Center in Northwest Portland Tuesday morning. A woman experiencing homelessness sat screaming on the sidewalk while children played behind her in Couch Park. “It's out of hand,” said Marti Reynolds who has two children in Portland...
Crash closes all lanes of Highway 26, east of Gresham
BORING, Ore. — A crash involving a tanker truck and a pickup truck has closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 26, just east of Gresham, early Monday morning. The highway is closed eastbound at 267th Avenue and it's closed westbound at 282nd Avenue, according to Tripcheck.com. Clackamas Fire said cleanup is expected to last well into the morning.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 26-28
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a big weekend in Portland for music and movement. Runners and walkers will be making the trek in teams from Mount Hood to the Oregon Coast, a big annual event. But if you're staying in the city, there's a lot of local music to check out — whether you're into hip hop, rock or whatever else.
Clackamas County group assisting families in rebuilding their homes destroyed by wildfires
MOLALLA, Ore. — After wildfires in 2020 destroyed their home, a Molalla family is getting a new one thanks to Clackamas County volunteers helping the community recover. Shilah James who's home was damaged by wildfire, remembers the evacuations vividly. "We only could take our goats and our horses to...
Thousands of runners and walkers take part in Hood to Coast Relay
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, the largest running and walking relay race in the world, got underway early Friday morning — some started at 2:30 a.m. — at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. The teams of runners who started out at Timberline will make the 198-mile trek to Seaside, where the relay finishes Saturday.
Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, dubbed the Mother of All Relays, got underway early Friday morning at Timberline Lodge. Hundreds of teams are starting the trek Friday morning from Timberline. More will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay, and running or walking, they'll all make their way out to Seaside, where the relay ends. That means there will be a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
Free universal preschool launches soon in Multnomah County
PORTLAND, Ore. — School is about to start and so is Multnomah County’s free universal preschool program. The universal preschool idea started out on the ballot in 2020. It passed and after a lot of work, the first set of kids to participate are about to start in September.
Here's how many homeless people died in Oregon in the first 6 months of 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness are dying in Oregon every year. It's a big part of why the state is looking into solutions like Safe Rest Villages to ease the ongoing homeless crisis. A new law took effect at the beginning of the year that requires...
Dan Ryan says he's a 'No' on the plan to reform Portland's government
PORTLAND, Ore. — When Portland's charter commission approved a proposed overhaul of the city's government earlier this year, the group did so by a large enough margin to send the package straight to the November ballot, meaning the Portland City Council didn't get a chance to vote on the proposal.
KGW
Man shot and killed in SE Portland's Centennial neighborhood
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim has not been identified and no arrests have been made.
Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man on suspicion of murder after finding a woman dead in Southeast Portland's Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Saturday morning. Officers responded to a disturbance call just after 7 a.m. in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Division Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead from an apparent homicide.
KGW
State behavioral health facility opening in Clark County
The facility is set to open at a site off Northeast 50th Avenue. in Clark County. Tim Gordon spoke to some neighbors who are opposed to the plan.
Portland enacts fossil fuel terminal restrictions for the third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the third time in six years, the City of Portland has passed a zoning ordinance that bans most new fossil fuel terminals and caps the size of existing sites. Two previous versions of the ordinance were appealed by business groups and struck down, but the...
KGW
