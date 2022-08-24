ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

NE Portland thrift store closing due to rising crime

PORTLAND, Ore. — At Anniebug’s Attic thrift store on Northeast 110th and Sandy Boulevard, neighbors find a place stocked with affordable, secondhand goods. They also operate as a Pay it Forward store, meaning they give clothing free of charge to people struggling to make ends meet. But shop volunteer Caitlin Austin says lately, they’ve been dealing with their own struggles.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod damages businesses, shatters windows

PORTLAND, Ore. — First responders said an explosion at a downtown Portland food cart pod shattered numerous windows and damaged businesses early Sunday morning. People started calling 911 around 3:40 a.m. to report an explosion at the 5th Avenue Food Cart Pod off Southwest 5th Avenue and Harvey Milk Street. Officers arrived on scene to find that a food cart had exploded, shattering windows and leaving debris on sidewalks down the block.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

SE Portland music store makes big changes after break-ins

PORTLAND, Ore. — Burglars have broken into Artichoke Community Music four times since June. The nonprofit musical instrument store, on Southeast Powell Boulevard in Portland, is making some permanent changes to adapt. Burglars have been smashing the front door and windows to get into Artichoke. Each time they have...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Multiple people shot near illegal street-racing takeovers in Portland over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple people were shot near illegal street-racing "takeovers" as street racers blocked streets and intersections across the city Sunday night. It all happened on a weekend when Portland police were so busy responding to homicides and shootings, they were unable to do anything to crack down on the street-racing events. The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said some of the events impeded officers' ability to reach areas of the city where people had been shot.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Camas, WA
KGW

Plan to build new behavioral health facility in Clark County moves forward

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is planning to open a new behavioral health facility in Clark County. The site is located off Northeast 50th Avenue in the Mount Vista area near Washington State University's Vancouver campus and Vancouver iTech Preparatory, a public school that services grades 6-12.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGW

Crash closes all lanes of Highway 26, east of Gresham

BORING, Ore. — A crash involving a tanker truck and a pickup truck has closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 26, just east of Gresham, early Monday morning. The highway is closed eastbound at 267th Avenue and it's closed westbound at 282nd Avenue, according to Tripcheck.com. Clackamas Fire said cleanup is expected to last well into the morning.
GRESHAM, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Aug. 26-28

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's a big weekend in Portland for music and movement. Runners and walkers will be making the trek in teams from Mount Hood to the Oregon Coast, a big annual event. But if you're staying in the city, there's a lot of local music to check out — whether you're into hip hop, rock or whatever else.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Thousands of runners and walkers take part in Hood to Coast Relay

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, the largest running and walking relay race in the world, got underway early Friday morning — some started at 2:30 a.m. — at Timberline Lodge on Mount Hood. The teams of runners who started out at Timberline will make the 198-mile trek to Seaside, where the relay finishes Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Homeless
Place
Vancouver, CA
KGW

Hood to Coast Relay: Course route and traffic impacts

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 40th running of the Hood to Coast Relay, dubbed the Mother of All Relays, got underway early Friday morning at Timberline Lodge. Hundreds of teams are starting the trek Friday morning from Timberline. More will join in Portland for the Portland to Coast Relay, and running or walking, they'll all make their way out to Seaside, where the relay ends. That means there will be a lot of uniquely decorated vans rolling along Highway 26, through downtown, then out to Highway 30.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man on suspicion of murder after finding a woman dead in Southeast Portland's Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood Saturday morning. Officers responded to a disturbance call just after 7 a.m. in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue between Southeast Powell Boulevard and Division Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead from an apparent homicide.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy