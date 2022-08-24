Read full article on original website
Tatis admits failure: 'Dreams have turned into my worst nightmares'
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke Tuesday for the first time since being suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. "I am really sorry," the 23-year-old said in front of reporters at Petco Park, including ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I failed.
Adam Engel drops series-sealing catch against Orioles
A costly error allowed the Baltimore Orioles to take Thursday's game and the series away from the White Sox. After Liam Hendriks got Kyle Stowers at the plate with two outs in the ninth inning, he pitched him a fastball. Stowers cranked a high fly ball down the left field...
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. out indefinitely as he undergoes shoulder surgery
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will finally undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder and will be out indefinitely. Fernando Tatis Sr. believes that “all of baseball” loses as a result of his son’s — Fernando Tatis Jr. — 80-game PED suspension, but there has been a new development that creates promise for his return. At last, Tatis Jr. will undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder, which has been chronically injured.
Corey Seager, Marcus Semien in Rare Rangers Company
The second baseman's solo home run on Tuesday night put him and his fellow middle infielder in a special club.
Padres Manager Is Hoping The Worst Is Over
It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the San Diego Padres since the trade deadline, even after they acquired stars such as Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Juan Soto. Yesterday, they were dealt a 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, who ultimately swept them in a brief two-game series. Blake...
MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/24/2022
The Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres will wrap up their brief two-game series on Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Guardians-Padres prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Cleveland Guardians...
Dodgers Injury Updates: Tommy Kahnle, Blake Treinen, Victor González & Danny Duffy Potential Bullpen Options
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of baseball’s most effective bullpens, and it may soon be getting a boost as multiple relief pitchers are out on a rehab assignment. Blake Treinen is nearing the end of his and is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list on Sept. 2, one after rosters expand to 28 players.
Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6
DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
