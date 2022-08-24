ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatis admits failure: 'Dreams have turned into my worst nightmares'

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. spoke Tuesday for the first time since being suspended 80 games for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. "I am really sorry," the 23-year-old said in front of reporters at Petco Park, including ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "I have let so many people down. I have lost so much love from people. I failed.
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. out indefinitely as he undergoes shoulder surgery

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will finally undergo surgery on his injured left shoulder and will be out indefinitely. Fernando Tatis Sr. believes that “all of baseball” loses as a result of his son’s — Fernando Tatis Jr. — 80-game PED suspension, but there has been a new development that creates promise for his return. At last, Tatis Jr. will undergo surgery to repair his left shoulder, which has been chronically injured.
Padres Manager Is Hoping The Worst Is Over

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the San Diego Padres since the trade deadline, even after they acquired stars such as Josh Bell, Josh Hader, and Juan Soto. Yesterday, they were dealt a 7-0 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, who ultimately swept them in a brief two-game series. Blake...
Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

DENVER -- — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron’s two-out homer came after a fielding error...
