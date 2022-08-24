ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair

I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
The NYS Fair returns to its pre-pandemic glory

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Opening Day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair brought 49,112 people onto the fairgrounds for a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, including the hours. The fairgrounds are back to being open 9am-11pm Monday through Thursday and 9am-midnight Friday-Sunday with the return of a 13-day fair,...
Your Stories Q&A: Where to find accessible parking at the NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer, State Fair edition!. The Your Stories Team received a few questions about accessible parking. Those with authorized tags or plates have a few options for accessible parking. Fair organizers recommend the Pink Lot as the first option. It runs along State Fair Boulevard. There is a designated paved parking area in that lot near gates 2 and 3.
New York State Fair opening day attendance rebounds from Covid slowdown

Geddes, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is off to a busier start this year than last year, with almost 50,000 people entering the fairgrounds on opening day Wednesday. The official opening day attendance was 49,112, just 11,748 more people than last year’s extended fair’s Day 1. But this year’s attendance is still well short from the record-setting 74,000 attendees on opening day in 2019.
See it: New York State Fair butter sculpture unveiled

NEW YORK -- The official butter sculpture of the 2022 New York State Fair has been unveiled. It was made using 800 pounds of butter. This year's theme is "Refuel for Greatness," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. There are four female athletes, including a little girl on skis, a runner, a gymnast and a lacrosse player. You can see it in person at the state fair, which kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse. 
Governor Hochul announces Fair improvements

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the beginning of the fourth phase of improvements at the New York State Fair. The $34.7 million project improves agricultural facilities at the Fairgrounds and includes:. New greenhouse near the Exposition Center. 1.5-acre building featuring solar panels,...
First time at the New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Growing up just an hour away from Syracuse in Ithaca, N.Y., you would think the New York State Fair would be a part of my yearly summer activities, however, that wasn’t the case until now. I wanted to get the most authentic fair...
6 funky fried foods you must try at the 2022 NY State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — While deep fried Oreos, funnel cake, and fried dough never go out of style, we can always count on the New York State Fair to bring us over the top, deep-fried dishes of our dreams. Fuel your day wandering around the fair with one of these...
8 of the best bang-for-your-buck foods and drinks at the 2022 NY State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — We’re all painfully aware that it’s costing us more to eat these days. Even chowing down at the State Fair will cost you more than it did last year. If you look hard enough, though, you can still be pennywise while being pound inflative when it comes to food and drinks at the fairgrounds. We set out to find some tasty deals on Opening Day at the Fair. Along with the forever favorites, we found hotdogs for a buck, huge bags of kettle corn that’ll last a week, and even relatively cheap shots of vodka that can become the life of the party.
AAA ready to help at the Fair in case of unexpected issues

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the New York State Fair kicking off today, many motorists will be taking to the Fairgrounds. The AAA Emergency Road Service Crew will be on-site to assist anyone who may develop any vehicular issues during their time at the Fair with complimentary service. Roadside...
NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair

The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
Favorite State Forests in the Finger Lakes

If you’ve ever visited one of the Finger Lakes region’s iconic state parks in the summer, you’ve surely witnessed their mass appeal. Where waterfalls, lake views, and plenty of amenities abound, so do the crowds! State forests, on the other hand, offer thousands of acres of undeveloped public land for outdoor activities such as hiking, paddling, mountain biking, camping, wildlife observation, and much more. Minus modern conveniences, state forest lands often feature established trail systems, popular among organized recreation groups. If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with plenty of open space, check out one of these Finger Lakes state forests, chosen by the staff at the Finger Lakes Land Trust.
