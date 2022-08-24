Read full article on original website
FYI: You Need To Know This About Wine Slushies at The New York State Fair
I know that I'm definitely not the only one who feels this way and I'm 100% okay to admit it. One of my favorite reasons for going to the New York State Fair in Syracuse is because of the wine slushies. I wouldn't say I'm the kind of person to over indulge, but, it's logical to say that it's nice because there's so many different options to choose from in one place.
localsyr.com
The NYS Fair returns to its pre-pandemic glory
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Opening Day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair brought 49,112 people onto the fairgrounds for a return to pre-pandemic normalcy, including the hours. The fairgrounds are back to being open 9am-11pm Monday through Thursday and 9am-midnight Friday-Sunday with the return of a 13-day fair,...
Ready for the 2022 NY State Fair? Here are 7 notable changes you’ll see when you visit
The wine slushies are back where they used to be. So are Tully’s tenders. You can actually pet some horses. And there’s a new ride that will turn you upside down. And take note of those new smoking and security policies. These are among the things that pop...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Do senior citizens need a ticket to get into the NYS Fair?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer: State Fair edition!. The Your Stories Team has received a few questions about seniors, 65 and older getting into the Fairgrounds. A viewer named Linda emailed the YS Team asking if seniors need a ticket to get into the Fair. A...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Where to find accessible parking at the NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer, State Fair edition!. The Your Stories Team received a few questions about accessible parking. Those with authorized tags or plates have a few options for accessible parking. Fair organizers recommend the Pink Lot as the first option. It runs along State Fair Boulevard. There is a designated paved parking area in that lot near gates 2 and 3.
localsyr.com
Experts talk about the process of milk being delivered to the Milk Bar at the NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From the Dairy Cattle Barn to the Milk Bar! Kids had the chance to learn about the agricultural industry for “Agriculture Career Day” at The Great New York State Fair. NewsChannel 9 stopped by the Milk Bar on Thursday morning to see how...
New York State Fair opening day attendance rebounds from Covid slowdown
Geddes, N.Y. — The New York State Fair is off to a busier start this year than last year, with almost 50,000 people entering the fairgrounds on opening day Wednesday. The official opening day attendance was 49,112, just 11,748 more people than last year’s extended fair’s Day 1. But this year’s attendance is still well short from the record-setting 74,000 attendees on opening day in 2019.
One of the best bands you’ve never heard of just crushed Chevy Court at the NY State Fair (photos)
Geddes, N.Y. — The Prodigals, an Irish punk band from New York City, gave the New York State Fair a pleasant surprise Thursday afternoon. Come showtime at 1 p.m., the aluminum benches in Chevy Court had become home to maybe 31 fans. It actually might have been a dozen true fans and a few folks just looking for a place to take a breather.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
See it: New York State Fair butter sculpture unveiled
NEW YORK -- The official butter sculpture of the 2022 New York State Fair has been unveiled. It was made using 800 pounds of butter. This year's theme is "Refuel for Greatness," celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title Nine. There are four female athletes, including a little girl on skis, a runner, a gymnast and a lacrosse player. You can see it in person at the state fair, which kicks off Wednesday in Syracuse.
localsyr.com
Governor Hochul announces Fair improvements
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday the beginning of the fourth phase of improvements at the New York State Fair. The $34.7 million project improves agricultural facilities at the Fairgrounds and includes:. New greenhouse near the Exposition Center. 1.5-acre building featuring solar panels,...
localsyr.com
First time at the New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV ) — Growing up just an hour away from Syracuse in Ithaca, N.Y., you would think the New York State Fair would be a part of my yearly summer activities, however, that wasn’t the case until now. I wanted to get the most authentic fair...
newyorkupstate.com
6 funky fried foods you must try at the 2022 NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — While deep fried Oreos, funnel cake, and fried dough never go out of style, we can always count on the New York State Fair to bring us over the top, deep-fried dishes of our dreams. Fuel your day wandering around the fair with one of these...
8 of the best bang-for-your-buck foods and drinks at the 2022 NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — We’re all painfully aware that it’s costing us more to eat these days. Even chowing down at the State Fair will cost you more than it did last year. If you look hard enough, though, you can still be pennywise while being pound inflative when it comes to food and drinks at the fairgrounds. We set out to find some tasty deals on Opening Day at the Fair. Along with the forever favorites, we found hotdogs for a buck, huge bags of kettle corn that’ll last a week, and even relatively cheap shots of vodka that can become the life of the party.
11 cheap, free or otherwise cool finds in the Center of Progress building at the 2022 NY State Fair
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We toured the Center of Progress building to help you navigate the massive conglomeration of sights and sounds. There is A LOT of stuff in there. When we were kids, my mom would drag us through here and honestly, it was basically a torture chamber of cleaning products and weird, unidentifiable gizmos.
localsyr.com
Dairy Cow Birthing Center ready to welcome 36 calves into the world
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind experience at the Great New York State Fair, you can watch a calf being born at the Dairy Cow Birthing Center on the west end of the fairgrounds, not too far from the Expo Center. “One of the...
localsyr.com
AAA ready to help at the Fair in case of unexpected issues
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With the New York State Fair kicking off today, many motorists will be taking to the Fairgrounds. The AAA Emergency Road Service Crew will be on-site to assist anyone who may develop any vehicular issues during their time at the Fair with complimentary service. Roadside...
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Five crazy foods to try at the New York State Fair
The New York State Fair opened Wednesday with plenty of new and old foods to try. If you plan to attend the fair, go with an empty stomach because most of these are calorie-busting foods. 1. S’moreo from Fried Specialties. Fried Specialties has been coming to the fair for...
