Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Demings leads Rubio in heated Senate race, DeSantis remains voters' top choice for governor in new poll
Democratic candidate Rep. Val Demings is leading GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in Florida's tight U.S. Senate race, while Nikki Fried tops opponents as most likely candidate to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November midterms, according to a new poll. The University of North Florida released the results of a...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
DeSantis' Chances of Beating Trump in Florida for 2024 GOP Nomination: Poll
The Florida governor is giving the former president a run for his money in hypothetical 2024 matchups in their home state.
Trump made 30 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won.
The former president backed a slew of Republicans running unopposed in their primaries Tuesday.
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
The GOP-Held Senate Seats Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Recent polling and forecasts show Democrats are favored to maintain control of the Senate, and possibly expand their majority, in the November 8 election.
Democrats' Chances of Flipping North Carolina's GOP-Held Senate Seat: Polls
New polling data by a conservative group shows a tied race to replace retiring Republican Senator Richard Burr.
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Ousted Florida data scientist Rebekah Jones wins House primary, will face Rep. Matt Gaetz
A Florida data scientist who said she was fired for refusing to manipulate COVID-19 data will now challenge Rep. Matt Gaetz for a House seat.
Essence
Val Demings Wins Democratic Nomination, Could Become Florida's First Black Senator
The former Orlando police chief beat out three rivals with 84 percent of the vote. Rep.Val Demings won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate on Tuesday during the Florida primary and will face off against Senator Marco Rubio in November. “We did it, Florida! We won the primary, now it’s...
Vox
3 winners and 1 loser from the Minnesota, Wisconsin, Vermont, and Connecticut primaries
Primary elections continued on Tuesday. In Vermont, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, progressives had a solid night, either clearing the field before primary day or beating back challengers. Meanwhile, Republicans in Wisconsin and Connecticut split between supporting establishment-backed candidates and Trump-boosted challengers to take on Democratic incumbents in the governor’s office (Wisconsin)...
Ron DeSantis Mimics Top Gun's Maverick In 'Top Gov' Ad, But Resembles A Former Democratic Governor
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seeking reelection in November, put out a new campaign video taking on “corporate media.”. The advertisement comes as DeSantis builds support as a leading Republican candidate for the 2024 Presidential Election. What Happened: The ad sees DeSantis imitate Maverick, the fictional Navy pilot...
Jared Moskowitz wins Democratic primary to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch
Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz has won the Democratic nomination to succeed the retiring Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) in the state’s 23rd Congressional District.
Trump-endorsed Anna Luna prevails in heated GOP primary for Florida's 13th Congressional District
Anna Luna defeated a crowded field of congressional hopefuls for the Republican nomination for Florida's 13th Congressional District.
Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election for House seat in New York amid high-profile primaries
It was an important night for Democrats in New York and Florida during the final set of primaries before November's midterm elections. In New York, Democrat Pat Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election for the state's 19th Congressional District, and in Florida, Congressman Charlie Crist won the Democratic nomination for governor. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more on the impact Tuesday's elections could have on Democrats' plans ahead of November.
Mark Levin Compares Liz Cheney To Jefferson Davis And Another American Traitor
The Fox News host made the senseless comment as he piled on the Wyoming lawmaker after her blowout loss to Harriet Hageman.
GOP Rep. Webster narrowly beats Laura Loomer in Florida
NEW YORK — (AP) — Florida Republican Rep. Dan Webster on Tuesday narrowly defeated Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur in Florida who’s been banned on some social media networks because of anti-Muslim and other remarks. Webster had been in an unexpectedly tight race against Loomer, a nationally...
Trump raid sparked by recovery of top secret info
The stunning FBI raid on Donald Trump's Florida home was triggered by a review of 15 boxes of records previously surrendered by the former US president that contained top secret information -- including about human intelligence sources. Among the documents was intelligence information from "clandestine human sources," which are among the most tightly-held government secrets.
