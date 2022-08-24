ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raymond, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

UNL kicks off yearlong celebration of two agriculture institutions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln began a yearlong celebration on Thursday of two of its East Campus institutions. Dozens of students and staff showed up for fun and food to kick off what UNL is calling the Celebration of Innovation. It marks the 150th birthday of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UNL student says she was almost run over by administrator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student wrote an article saying a campus administrator “almost ran me over.”. The story quickly became popular on the Daily Nebraskan website, but the author says there’s a deeper meaning to it. Megan Buffington, a senior at UNL, said...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Raymond, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
klkntv.com

Lint is ‘almost gasoline,’ so be sure to clean your dryer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Almost 5,000 house fires each year are caused by buildup in dryer lint traps. A Lincoln firefighter spoke with Channel 8 about the importance of cleaning out your lint trap — and provided a demonstration of how flammable lint is. “Today’s clothes are made...
klkntv.com

SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: National Dog Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Friday is National Dog Day. And to celebrate, we want to show off our best friends on social media. Submit photos of your furry friends to be featured on our Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Arthur
klkntv.com

Going for #51 Friday afternoon; Heat and humidity climb for the weekend

Mostly cloudy skies for Friday as a layer of clouds will remain in place above 20,000 feet in the air. An isolated shower will be possible throughout the day, although I think the vast majority of southeast Nebraska will remain dry. Even with filtered sunshine, temperatures will climb back to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

More clouds on Friday; scattered storms this weekend

While the first half of Thursday featured clouds and spotty, light rain showers for some, the sun dominated the second half of the day. Any morning showers were very light, and not drought-busters by any means. We’re forecasting partly cloudy skies overnight and into Friday morning, with a low near...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#The Kicks#Family Activities#Charity#James Arthur Vineyards
klkntv.com

Thursday morning showers; Warmer and humid for the weekend

Showers are moving through southeast Nebraska Thursday morning. An embedded rumble of thunder could also occur, although the best chance for a thunderstorm is near Omaha in to southwest Iowa. I am keeping a chance for a shower in the forecast through Noon. Afterwards, skies should begin to brighten as...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police arrest suspect in Casey’s shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting at the Casey’s at 27th and Superior Streets last weekend. Dominic Gomez, 18, of Lincoln was arrested on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., police say. Investigators arrested Gomez around 12th and A Streets.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Charities
klkntv.com

The clock is ticking for railroads and unions to avert a strike

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Railway companies and their unions have until Sept. 15 to come to an agreement before workers are legally allowed to go on strike. After the Presidential Emergency Board’s report on Aug. 16, the railways and unions were put in a 30-day cooling off period, at the end of which workers could begin strikes or work stoppages.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

‘They’re dialed in’: Huskers continue to prepare for season opener in Ireland

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Coach Scott Frost reassured the Husker faithful that the team is dialed in and ready to go for the season opener on Saturday. “I think it’s been a good experience for our players. But they’re dialed in and ready to play,” Frost said. “They’re doing a really good job of enjoying things when they need to enjoy it and then focusing when they need to focus, which is a sign of maturity.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Recall Alert: kids’ sweatshirts, motherboards, Hyundai and Kia

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Hard Rock is recalling over 1,500 of its children’s hooded sweatshirts with drawstrings. The sweatshirts have a drawstring in the hood that can become entangled or caught on objects. The company says this poses a strangulation hazard to children. If you have the recalled sweatshirt, return...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy