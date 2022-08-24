Read full article on original website
UNL kicks off yearlong celebration of two agriculture institutions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln began a yearlong celebration on Thursday of two of its East Campus institutions. Dozens of students and staff showed up for fun and food to kick off what UNL is calling the Celebration of Innovation. It marks the 150th birthday of...
Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
UNL expert reassures Lincoln community is safe amid growing social media threats nationwide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Earlier this week, Channel 8 reported on the growing number of violent social media threats being made right now against federal agents and their families. The director of UNO’s counter terrorism team said she was alarmed with these videos and explained how they’re being assessed.
UNL student says she was almost run over by administrator
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student wrote an article saying a campus administrator “almost ran me over.”. The story quickly became popular on the Daily Nebraskan website, but the author says there’s a deeper meaning to it. Megan Buffington, a senior at UNL, said...
Lint is ‘almost gasoline,’ so be sure to clean your dryer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Almost 5,000 house fires each year are caused by buildup in dryer lint traps. A Lincoln firefighter spoke with Channel 8 about the importance of cleaning out your lint trap — and provided a demonstration of how flammable lint is. “Today’s clothes are made...
SUBMIT YOUR PHOTOS: National Dog Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Friday is National Dog Day. And to celebrate, we want to show off our best friends on social media. Submit photos of your furry friends to be featured on our Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.
Ukrainian refugees in Lincoln earn manufacturing certificates in training course
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Ukrainian refugees in Lincoln have been taking special classes to learn about the local manufacturing industry. On Tuesday, 12 Ukrainian refugees received certificates from the Lincoln Manufacturing Council. They took part in a three-week course that was taught in their native language by two Ukrainian...
More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
Going for #51 Friday afternoon; Heat and humidity climb for the weekend
Mostly cloudy skies for Friday as a layer of clouds will remain in place above 20,000 feet in the air. An isolated shower will be possible throughout the day, although I think the vast majority of southeast Nebraska will remain dry. Even with filtered sunshine, temperatures will climb back to...
Fremont man accused of driving boat drunk in accident that killed Omaha woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An arrest has been made nearly three months after the body of an Omaha woman was found in the Missouri River. On Tuesday, 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden of Fremont, was charged by the Harrison County Attorney’s Office in Iowa with involuntary manslaughter. He was also...
WATCH: Woman trashes Lincoln McDonald’s
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police are asking for help solving two cases, including an assault at a McDonald’s. Police are looking for two women who they say assaulted an employee and a customer at the McDonald’s at 11th Street and Saunders Avenue. On May 8, the...
More clouds on Friday; scattered storms this weekend
While the first half of Thursday featured clouds and spotty, light rain showers for some, the sun dominated the second half of the day. Any morning showers were very light, and not drought-busters by any means. We’re forecasting partly cloudy skies overnight and into Friday morning, with a low near...
Lincoln rent now averages more than $1,150 as record prices bust bank accounts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Americans are getting hit with record high rent prices as many also struggle to afford even the bare essentials. The national median rent has now hit a record 17 months in a row, soaring to $1,879 last month. That’s up more than 12% from a...
Lincoln experts give advice on what to do if you find bats in your home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bats are one of the most commonly reported rabid animals and are the leading cause of rabies deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC. Experts say that the best way to protect yourself from bats and rabies is to stay away from them if possible.
Thursday morning showers; Warmer and humid for the weekend
Showers are moving through southeast Nebraska Thursday morning. An embedded rumble of thunder could also occur, although the best chance for a thunderstorm is near Omaha in to southwest Iowa. I am keeping a chance for a shower in the forecast through Noon. Afterwards, skies should begin to brighten as...
Lincoln Police arrest suspect in Casey’s shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man in connection to a shooting at the Casey’s at 27th and Superior Streets last weekend. Dominic Gomez, 18, of Lincoln was arrested on Thursday around 12:30 p.m., police say. Investigators arrested Gomez around 12th and A Streets.
The clock is ticking for railroads and unions to avert a strike
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Railway companies and their unions have until Sept. 15 to come to an agreement before workers are legally allowed to go on strike. After the Presidential Emergency Board’s report on Aug. 16, the railways and unions were put in a 30-day cooling off period, at the end of which workers could begin strikes or work stoppages.
UNL professor says Nebraska could see slow economic growth for rest of the year
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor predicts that Nebraska could see slow economic growth through the end of the year. Eric Thompson, an economics professor who leads UNL’s Bureau of Business Research, made this prediction based on six economic indicators. The indicators, which Thompson says...
‘They’re dialed in’: Huskers continue to prepare for season opener in Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Coach Scott Frost reassured the Husker faithful that the team is dialed in and ready to go for the season opener on Saturday. “I think it’s been a good experience for our players. But they’re dialed in and ready to play,” Frost said. “They’re doing a really good job of enjoying things when they need to enjoy it and then focusing when they need to focus, which is a sign of maturity.
Recall Alert: kids’ sweatshirts, motherboards, Hyundai and Kia
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Hard Rock is recalling over 1,500 of its children’s hooded sweatshirts with drawstrings. The sweatshirts have a drawstring in the hood that can become entangled or caught on objects. The company says this poses a strangulation hazard to children. If you have the recalled sweatshirt, return...
