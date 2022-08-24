ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

wearegreenbay.com

The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:

(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
GREEN BAY, WI
wuwm.com

Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin

When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Cultivate Taste, a tea salon in Green Bay

(WFRV) – There’s no doubting the benefits of tea but where do you start?. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at Cultivate Taste, a Tea Salon with what you can find from the expert in the store. Cultivate Taste is located at 520 North Broadway in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Where to get a waffle on National Waffle Day in NE Wisconsin

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – August 24 is dubbed National Waffle Day this year but where in northeast Wisconsin can you grab a bite after work?. Below are a few places you can get a waffle to curb your appetite and celebrate the creation of this breakfast staple. Closing times are subject to change at any time.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

The Red Cross of Wisconsin looks to collect blood and pay for gas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People are lining up to donate blood in hopes of receiving a reward that will benefit them financially. A drop in blood donations across the country has the “Red Cross” providing a unique incentive for donations. “Absolutely I have quite a commute...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Farewell to some summer theater fare

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 have affected some recent performances. One current production was halted for a week. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Native vegetation along Webster Ave. helping to manage storm water

GREEN BAY, (WFRV) – Every time it rains or the snow melts, that dirty and untreated water ends up in our waterways. But after a recent construction project on Webster Ave. in 2019, steps to treat that water in a green way have been put in place with something called a swale.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sunrise on Main: Shop for yourself; Uplift someone else

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live celebrates Secondhand Wardrobe Day with a Green Bay Boutique that has a mission to support women launch in work and life. Joan with Sunrise on Main stopped by Local 5 Live with some seasonal transition pieces. Sunrise on Main is located at 1244 Main...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man finds woman’s wedding ring in sand in Egg Harbor

EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – When a woman lost her wedding ring while vacationing in Door County, she thought it was lost forever until one man used a metal detector to uncover it. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine was packing up after spending the day with her family at Horseshoe Bay when...
EGG HARBOR, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson resigns

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School District Superintendent Randi Anderson resigned from her position on Wednesday. A district official tells Local 5 News that Anderson has decided to step down based on her need to tend to personal matters impacting her and her family. The district official also explained...
SHAWANO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bay Fabrication to close Green Bay facility

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay facility has notified the state it will close in October, impacting all employees. Bay Fabrication, Inc., sent notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Aug. 17. The letter says the facility at 2929 Walker Dr. is set to close on Oct. 15, 2022.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Four productions on tap in UW-Green Bay season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance has scheduled four productions for its 2022-2023 season. Info here. According to a press release: The season’s three theatrical productions explore the human condition and relationships in new ways. Each features characters on their pathways of self-discovery, personal insights, love and loss.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: I-43 in Manitowoc County reopened after package spill

KELLNERSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Those expecting an Amazon package today might have a later than normal delivery time, as some packages are laying on I-43 in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about a vehicle crash that resulted in numerous Amazon packages spilling out. The incident happened on I-43 northbound at Greenstreet Road.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI

