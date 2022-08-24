Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
wearegreenbay.com
The reason why fish died off in Fox River and Bay of Green Bay:
(WFRV) – Two months after the DNR received reports of dead fish, officials provided the ‘likely’ cause of the die-off. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the fish that died off in the Fox River and lower Green Bay waters were diagnosed with server cases of columnaris. Columnairs is described as a common and widespread bacterial disease of freshwater fish.
wuwm.com
Best restaurants to visit while traveling around Wisconsin
When you think of a food city, what comes to mind? How about Sheboygan or Viroqua? If you’re doubting these suggestions, Ann Christenson of Milwaukee Magazine would encourage you to check them out yourself and plan out some statewide foodie road trips. Wisconsin has many hotspots for food that...
wearegreenbay.com
Cultivate Taste, a tea salon in Green Bay
(WFRV) – There’s no doubting the benefits of tea but where do you start?. Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at Cultivate Taste, a Tea Salon with what you can find from the expert in the store. Cultivate Taste is located at 520 North Broadway in...
wearegreenbay.com
Where to get a waffle on National Waffle Day in NE Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – August 24 is dubbed National Waffle Day this year but where in northeast Wisconsin can you grab a bite after work?. Below are a few places you can get a waffle to curb your appetite and celebrate the creation of this breakfast staple. Closing times are subject to change at any time.
wearegreenbay.com
The Red Cross of Wisconsin looks to collect blood and pay for gas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – People are lining up to donate blood in hopes of receiving a reward that will benefit them financially. A drop in blood donations across the country has the “Red Cross” providing a unique incentive for donations. “Absolutely I have quite a commute...
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
wearegreenbay.com
Purple Octopus: All-inclusive, ADA-accessible playground coming to Downtown Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – An all-abilities playground, labeled as the ‘first of its kind in the world,’ opens for exploration on Saturday at the Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan. A grand opening celebration for the Purple Octopus Playground will take place on August 27...
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Farewell to some summer theater fare
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Canceled or postponed performances due to COVID-19 have affected some recent performances. One current production was halted for a week. Companies remain on alert. Some facilities recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. TOTALS TO DATE. Since the performance cancellations...
whby.com
Developers unveil plans for redesign of City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton
APPLETON, Wis–Developers have unveiled plans for a complete redesign of the City Center Plaza in downtown Appleton. Dark Horse Development has created a website with initial designs for the building in the 100-block of West College Avenue–and will be renamed Fox Common. It currently houses the Building for...
wearegreenbay.com
Harp Gallery Antique Furniture opens doors at new location
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A staple antique store in Outagamie County opened new doors during its grand opening Thursday in the City of Kaukauna. Local 5 News was there to capture the special moment. Harp Gallery Antique Furniture, alongside the Fox Cities and Heart of the Valley Chambers of...
wearegreenbay.com
Native vegetation along Webster Ave. helping to manage storm water
GREEN BAY, (WFRV) – Every time it rains or the snow melts, that dirty and untreated water ends up in our waterways. But after a recent construction project on Webster Ave. in 2019, steps to treat that water in a green way have been put in place with something called a swale.
wearegreenbay.com
Sunrise on Main: Shop for yourself; Uplift someone else
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live celebrates Secondhand Wardrobe Day with a Green Bay Boutique that has a mission to support women launch in work and life. Joan with Sunrise on Main stopped by Local 5 Live with some seasonal transition pieces. Sunrise on Main is located at 1244 Main...
wearegreenbay.com
Man finds woman’s wedding ring in sand in Egg Harbor
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – When a woman lost her wedding ring while vacationing in Door County, she thought it was lost forever until one man used a metal detector to uncover it. Peggy Beisel-McIlwaine was packing up after spending the day with her family at Horseshoe Bay when...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano superintendent Randi Anderson resigns
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Shawano School District Superintendent Randi Anderson resigned from her position on Wednesday. A district official tells Local 5 News that Anderson has decided to step down based on her need to tend to personal matters impacting her and her family. The district official also explained...
WBAY Green Bay
Bay Fabrication to close Green Bay facility
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay facility has notified the state it will close in October, impacting all employees. Bay Fabrication, Inc., sent notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Aug. 17. The letter says the facility at 2929 Walker Dr. is set to close on Oct. 15, 2022.
wearegreenbay.com
Four productions on tap in UW-Green Bay season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre and Dance has scheduled four productions for its 2022-2023 season. Info here. According to a press release: The season’s three theatrical productions explore the human condition and relationships in new ways. Each features characters on their pathways of self-discovery, personal insights, love and loss.
Wisconsin Hiking Trail With Terrifying Name Leads To Breathtaking Views Of Lake Michigan
Door County is mostly known for its wine country, but Wisconsin's peninsula also has some incredible natural beauty that not many know about. If you travel to the farthest tip of Door County you'll come across Bluff Headlands County Park. It's in this park that you'll find the Deathdoor Bluff Trail that will take you to the Door of Death.
Gov. Evers announces $900,000 grant for the Port of Manitowoc
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: I-43 in Manitowoc County reopened after package spill
KELLNERSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Those expecting an Amazon package today might have a later than normal delivery time, as some packages are laying on I-43 in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about a vehicle crash that resulted in numerous Amazon packages spilling out. The incident happened on I-43 northbound at Greenstreet Road.
