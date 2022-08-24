BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! The good news about the upcoming weekend is that our chances of rain appear to be lower than what we’ve seen all week long. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with more cloud cover to our south. I do think we’ll see some much-needed sunshine today. We see some showers along the Gulf Coast and into parts of Louisiana and Georgia. The main energy responsible for our wet weather is starting to weaken and dissipate, so we are not expecting any organized clusters of rain or storms over the next three days. Temperatures this morning are near average with most of us in the lower 70s. We can’t rule out patchy fog in some spots this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties. If you plan on driving towards Montgomery this morning, you’ll likely encounter dense fog. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Just use caution if you plan on being on the roadways before 9 AM. We are forecasting a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. With some extra sunshine, temperatures will trend warmer with highs in the mid 80s. A few spots could briefly warm into the upper 80s. Winds will likely come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will remain muggy today, so we can’t rule out a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. The best chance to see rain today will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Several spots will likely remain dry today. If you are planning to be out this evening to attend high school football games or to see some baseball at Regions Field, I think our weather will be mostly dry. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for a stray shower or storm before 10 PM.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO