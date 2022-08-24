Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Hale County prepares for massive one-of-a-kind tornado exercise
HALE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - Emergency Management Agency Officials in Hale County are putting the final touches on an exercise to simulate a major tornado and disaster in Hale County. People who live in Hale County know what the real thing is like, after a deadly storm passed through earlier...
wbrc.com
EMA directors watching flooding risk in West Alabama
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Rain across west and central Alabama has EMA directors paying close attention to potential flooding threats. In Hale County, for example, a county that’s seen its share of bad weather in 2022, EMA Director Russ Weeden said they’ve gotten five inches of rain already this week and by the end of week Hale County alone could see a total of up to eight inches, according to Weeden. He has this advice to vulnerable homeowners; don’t wait to be rescued.
wbrc.com
First Alert for the chance to see widely scattered showers and storms Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday everyone! The good news about the upcoming weekend is that our chances of rain appear to be lower than what we’ve seen all week long. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry with more cloud cover to our south. I do think we’ll see some much-needed sunshine today. We see some showers along the Gulf Coast and into parts of Louisiana and Georgia. The main energy responsible for our wet weather is starting to weaken and dissipate, so we are not expecting any organized clusters of rain or storms over the next three days. Temperatures this morning are near average with most of us in the lower 70s. We can’t rule out patchy fog in some spots this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Sumter, Greene, and Hale counties. If you plan on driving towards Montgomery this morning, you’ll likely encounter dense fog. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Just use caution if you plan on being on the roadways before 9 AM. We are forecasting a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon. With some extra sunshine, temperatures will trend warmer with highs in the mid 80s. A few spots could briefly warm into the upper 80s. Winds will likely come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will remain muggy today, so we can’t rule out a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms. The best chance to see rain today will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. Several spots will likely remain dry today. If you are planning to be out this evening to attend high school football games or to see some baseball at Regions Field, I think our weather will be mostly dry. We’ll hold on to a 20% chance for a stray shower or storm before 10 PM.
wvtm13.com
Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
Flooding Concerns Prompt Flood Watch for Several Alabama Counties
Rainy weather continues for most of the Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area through Friday. Alabamians can expect “multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain at times,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING. WHAT. Flash flooding caused...
Tuscaloosa developer wants to build a 34 condominium community
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa land developer announced plans to build a condominium community along Lake Tuscaloosa Wednesday. The proposed project is called Hill House and would be located in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood. Developer Andy Turner is hoping the Tuscaloosa City Council will approve it. “The property is 15 acres. It has […]
wbrc.com
West Alabama ambulance service’s unusual strategy to recruit future EMTs is working
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - In early August, NorthStar Ambulance in Tuscaloosa started doing something ‘untraditional’ to recruit future EMTs. The strategy seems to be paying off so far. It was back in early August when Northport officials said they need at least 15 prospective EMTs. It appears they’re...
alabamanews.net
Hunters Bag Big Gator on Cahaba River in Dallas Co.
Alligator hunting season wrapped up at sunrise Sunday in the West Central Zone — which includes Dallas and Wilcox counties — and a portion of Monroe County. Austin Rouse — along with his son — his father — and his father-in-law — have been gator hunting on the Cahaba River in Dallas County over the past two weekends.
ABC 33/40 News
Two arrested after body of missing Tuscaloosa woman found in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were arrested Tuesday morning after a woman's body was found in a vehicle in the town of Oakman, Alabama earlier this month. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the body of 30-year-old Cayla Michelle Garner, of Tuscaloosa, was found off of Dixie Springs Road on Thursday, August 4.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD implements 4-day workweek for some
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More companies are looking at a four-day workweek to recruit employees in what is becoming a very competitive workforce. The Tuscaloosa Police Department started testing the concept of a four-day work week one month ago with its patrol division. With a staff of more than 300, the department is experimenting with new four-day work schedule with one division. So far, so good.
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
alabamanews.net
Wanted Dallas Co. Suspects Captured in Montgomery
An anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers — leads to the arrest of two Dallas County brothers — wanted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant Chief Deputy Johnathan Cole says the men are suspects in a multi-county crime spree — that includes Dallas, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
alabamanews.net
Rivalries Highlight Friday Night Football in Dallas Co.
It’s going to be a big night of high school football in Dallas County on Friday. All four high schools in the county will be in action — in two intra-county match-ups. The Keith High School Bears — will host the Hornets of Dallas County High School — in Orrville. And J.V. Caldwell Stadium is sure to be rocking.
wbrc.com
West Ala. Human Trafficking Task Force works with group from Africa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Human trafficking is a worldwide problem. That’s why a group of dignitaries from Africa came to West Alabama to Tuscaloosa to find answers on how to identify the problem and save victims in their countries. Tuscaloosa is also home to the West Alabama Human Trafficking...
alabamanews.net
Fatal Shooting in Marengo Co. Leads to Police Standoff
A shooting in Marengo County that left one person dead — and another person hurt — lead to stand-off between law enforcement — and the suspected shooter. The suspect is now in custody — charged with discharging a firearm in an occupied building. “We got a...
Central High School Principal Speaks Out Amid Monkey Pox Rumors
Although COVID-19 is still a concern in Alabama, there is a new outbreak that residents are worried about. Across the country, Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of not only adults but our children. Alabamians are especially on high alert since students are returning to classrooms across the state. Recently,...
selmasun.com
Perry County Commission orders storm shelters for Marion, Heiberger
The Perry County Commission has ordered two storms shelters to be installed in in Marion and Heiberger, said an announcement from Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. The shelters will be constructed by Survive-A-Storm from Georgia. District Two in Marion is represented by Anthony Long and Heiberger is represented by Thomas Harrison.
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
selmasun.com
Selma Saints to square off with Southside Panthers at Queen City Classic
The Selma Saints football team will square off with the Southside Panthers at the Queen City Classic on Friday, Aug. 26 beginning at 7 p.m. The game will take place at the Panther Stadium at Southside High School on 7975 Us Highway 80 E in Selma.
Card game leads to Alabama man’s death and his opponent charged with murder
An argument over a card game led to an Alabama man being shot and killed and his card opponent charged with his murder. The crime occurred on Sunday evening, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported. Upon responding to a call of gunshots being fired at a residence near Montevallo,...
