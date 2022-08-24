Read full article on original website
Troubling signs indicate Mike Gesicki is on the way out of Miami
New supports suggest the Miami Dolphins are interested in trading tight end Mike Gesicki, but there may not be buyers with his franchise tag stipulations. The departure of defensive mind Brian Flores made way for Mike McDaniel, but it appears the arrival of one Mike could mean another Mike will be displaced.
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star
Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Raiders Officially Release RB Kenyan Drake
Drake, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder. Drake finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base...
Miami Commit Francis Mauigoa Labeled No. 2 'Freak Athlete' In 2023
Taking a look at 247 Sports' Top 50 Freak Athletes of the 2023 recruiting class.
QB Guru Jordan Palmer Crushes Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel for ‘Totally Pointless Statement’ About Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins new head coach Mike McDaniel says Tua Tagovailoa throws 'the most catchable ball' he's ever seen, but Jordan Palmer doesn't like that claim. The post QB Guru Jordan Palmer Crushes Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel for ‘Totally Pointless Statement’ About Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Could The Miami Heat Look To Sign This Former All-Star Forward?
Former No. 1 overall pick and six-time All-Star Blake Griffin remains an unrestricted free agent this NBA offseason and he could end up being a key addition for the Miami Heat.
Miami Dolphins “win” first joint practice with the Eagles
The Miami Dolphins have won the practice day according to those in attendance of their joint practice with the Eagles. In Miami, the Dolphins are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices two days ahead of their final preseason game of the season on Saturday. Today, the first practice was held and Miami did well enough to turn some heads.
Takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Jets
I was happy for a Falcons’ win last week at the Lions that I came back to reality this week knowing it is still preseason. Falcons traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets in preseason game two. The game started well for the Falcons but the end resulted in a 16-24 loss.
Steve Smith joins ball crew during Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs preseason finale
Preseason football is where players can make names for themselves. So how does former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith fit into the mix?. Smith, an analyst for the NFL Network, picked up a side gig as a member of the ball crew for Thursday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs.
Miami Commitment Evaluation: CB Rob Stafford
From Tuesday’s practice, a closer look at Miami cornerback commitment Rob Stafford.
Dolphins' stomach bug outbreak behind canceled joint practice with Eagles
The Miami Dolphins canceled their joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday after a stomach bug sidelined multiple players, coach Mike McDaniel said. "That was a unique curveball early this morning," McDaniel said. "We don’t really know totally where it was coming from and are just trying to be overly cautious."
Heat to eventually retire Haslem’s number. And Durant pursuit ends for Heat, rest of NBA
On the day that the Heat’s slim chances of landing Kevin Durant officially ended, the team indicated that Udonis Haslem - the longest-tenured player in franchise history - will have his jersey retired by the team at some point.
