Miami Gardens, FL

Troubling signs indicate Mike Gesicki is on the way out of Miami

New supports suggest the Miami Dolphins are interested in trading tight end Mike Gesicki, but there may not be buyers with his franchise tag stipulations. The departure of defensive mind Brian Flores made way for Mike McDaniel, but it appears the arrival of one Mike could mean another Mike will be displaced.
Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
Raiders Officially Release RB Kenyan Drake

Drake, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder. Drake finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base...
Miami Dolphins “win” first joint practice with the Eagles

The Miami Dolphins have won the practice day according to those in attendance of their joint practice with the Eagles. In Miami, the Dolphins are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for joint practices two days ahead of their final preseason game of the season on Saturday. Today, the first practice was held and Miami did well enough to turn some heads.
Takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Jets

I was happy for a Falcons’ win last week at the Lions that I came back to reality this week knowing it is still preseason. Falcons traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets in preseason game two. The game started well for the Falcons but the end resulted in a 16-24 loss.
