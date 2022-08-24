ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Released Four Players On Tuesday

Ahead of Tuesday's 80-man roster cut deadline, the Dallas Cowboys needed to trim five players off the squad. The team cut kicker Lirim Hajrullahu, cornerback Quandre Mosely, wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson and linebacker Christian Sam. They also moved tight end Jeremy Sprinkle to the injured reserve. With the release of...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Message For Dallas Cowboys Fans

Stephen A. Smith and the "First Take" crew are ready to take their show on the road to The Star in Frisco, but there's no love lost between Smith and Dallas Cowboys fans. ... To all the Cowboys fans out there throughout America: I still firmly believe that you are the most nauseating, disgusting fanbase in American history. All Cowboy fans make me sick! I don't like y'all. I can't stand y'all- I say that with love and affection because I'm just having fun here. But y'all get on my last damn nerves.
DALLAS, TX
105.3 The Fan

5 targets to replace Cowboys LT Tyron Smith

The Cowboys have over two weeks to determine who will start at left tackle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 after Tyron Smith went down with a knee injury that could keep him out of the lineup until December “if all goes perfectly well.”
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Made Notable Decision With Michael Gallup Today

Michael Gallup is working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 17 last season. While the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver has already ruled out a Week 1 appearance, the team isn't ready to concede a lengthier absence. As noted by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News,...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Hints At Big Cowboys Roster Decision

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to place Michael Gallup on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, signaling hope that the wide receiver could return from his torn ACL in September. Jerry Jones added to that optimism Wednesday, telling reporters that they don't plan on moving Gallup to the PUP...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Message For Stephen A. Smith Going Viral

On Thursday, all-time Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith met face-to-face with longtime team owner Jerry Jones. During a live broadcast in front of The Star in Frisco, Texas, Jones joined Smith for a debate at the First Take desk. "Deep down you're a fraud, you're a real Cowboy fan!"...
FRISCO, TX
247Sports

Duncanville's Dakorien Moore named nation's No. 1 WR in initial 2025 ranking

Dakorien Moore came to Duncanville last season with a big reputation. The 2025 wide receiver made a name for himself as a middle schooler performing highlight reel plays during camps and 7-on-7 tournaments as an eighth grader. Moore debuted in the 2025 Top 100 for 247Sports today as the No. 8 player in the country and No. 1 wide receiver. His ranking also designates him as the top overall player in the state. After being ranked early, Moore said he's blessed but won't rest on his laurels.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals Prediction For Cowboys This Season

Stephen A. Smith is the ultimate Dallas Cowboys hater. During Thursday's episode of First Take on ESPN, the popular sports media personality furthered that reputation. Broadcasting live from The Star in Frisco, Texas, Smith gave his prediction for the Cowboys' 2022 season. He has the Dallas squad ranked as the seventh best team in the NFC.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Cowboys' Significant Injury News

During practice last week, Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a significant injury. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Thursday, the Pro-Bowl lineman suffered an avulsion fracture — meaning the hamstring tendon that sits at the back of the knee pulled off the bone.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Prescott's help in flux as Cowboys seek elusive playoff run

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott is without one of his top receivers and a starting tackle from last season as the star quarterback tries again to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a playoff breakthrough they’ve been seeking for more than 25 years. The questions on offense are bigger than those of the Micah Parsons-led defense, a rarity for a franchise with so much attention on Prescott and Tony Romo before him, not to mention two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott prefers to focus on the return of new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb and right tackle Terence Steele, rather than the offseason departures of Amari Cooper and La’el Collins. “You’re never going to catch me looking at anything in my life as a step back,” Prescott said. “You’ve got an opportunity to move forward. You’ve got an opportunity to grow. If you don’t do that, you’re in trouble and you’ve already lost to begin with.”
NFL
CW33

THURSDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN: Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer

Thursday night football is back! While that means a lot of things for Texas High School Football in general, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it also means that Thursday Night Showdowns are back on CW33! This fall, there will be 18 Thursday Night Showdowns featuring some of the best athletes in Texas! Week one features a matchup between two big-time programs that fans are not going to want to miss: Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer! VYPE DFW takes a deeper look into the games to lay out just what you should expect from these two power house programs.
DENTON, TX

