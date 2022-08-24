ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire west of Chico

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in Mud Creek, west of Chico, was stopped, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The vegetation fire was off Meridian Road between Kennedy Avenue and Highway 32. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it's ¼ of an acre and burned...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:38 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on the Rest Fire off Interstate-5, south of Auction Yard Road, said CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE estimates crews will be on the scene for one to two hours. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the...
actionnewsnow.com

Northern California counties to receive drought funding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement

The plaintiffs will meet with the judge on Aug. 31. Until then, the city can't clear homeless camps. Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement. The plaintiffs will meet with the judge on Aug. 31. Until then, the city can't clear homeless camps.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties

NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on I-5 fire near Red Bluff

RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 24, 5:46 PM:. Officials with the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit say their firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire burning 12 to 15 acres off of I-5, south of Auction Yard Road, near Red Bluff. According to CHP officials, the...
RED BLUFF, CA
Sierra Sun

Nevada County supervisors buy building for homeless resource center

Supervisors need just $25 to make a homeless resource center become a reality. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of 1101-1105 Sutton Way, about an acre of property adjacent to the new Brunswick Commons apartments. The Sutton Way property will serve as a one-stop shop for homeless people who need a range of services from getting a shower to speaking to a public defender.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
TheHorse.com

Stallion Positive for WNV in California

​On Aug. 24, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 5-year-old Spanish Mustang stallion in Tehama County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with acute neurologic signs, partial front-limb paralysis, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 13. His vaccination status is unknown, and he is currently alive. The facility where he resides is not under quarantine.
mynspr.org

Chico journalist wins police records | North Complex recovery | PG&E power outage

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 24. Chico journalist wins access to records in Chico police shootings. An investigative journalist in Chico is celebrating what he calls a “win” for local government transparency. The journalist Dave Waddell announced in July he settled a lawsuit he filed against the city of Chico that claimed the city failed to comply with California public records laws. The city agreed to pay Waddell’s attorney’s fees and costs — more than $43,000 — and release hundreds of records in fatal police shootings.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Lower wages contribute to lack of staffing at Tehama County Jail

RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced a difficult decision this week. They have closed three housing units in the jail due to staffing issues. The jail is now 60% understaffed with correctional deputies. Captain Dave Kain said one of the main reasons behind this...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
mynspr.org

Q&A: Home & Heart helps unhoused older adults find a place to live

People ages 65 and older are the fastest growing homeless population in the United States, according to a study cited by the American Society on Aging. By 2030, the study reports that those numbers are expected to triple. In Chico, the housing aid nonprofit Home and Heart is working to...
CHICO, CA
mynews4.com

New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
CALIFORNIA STATE

