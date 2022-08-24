The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 24. Chico journalist wins access to records in Chico police shootings. An investigative journalist in Chico is celebrating what he calls a “win” for local government transparency. The journalist Dave Waddell announced in July he settled a lawsuit he filed against the city of Chico that claimed the city failed to comply with California public records laws. The city agreed to pay Waddell’s attorney’s fees and costs — more than $43,000 — and release hundreds of records in fatal police shootings.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO