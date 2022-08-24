Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Chico hopes public will help pay for homeless services at city-owned shelters and sites
CHICO, Calif. — Chico homeless enforcement is at a standstill, all the while the city opens a charitable homeless fund for the public to help cover the costs to provide services they incur. The city announced that the North Valley Community Foundation Homeless Services Fund opened Wednesday, “a charitable...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters stop forward progress of vegetation fire west of Chico
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of a vegetation fire in Mud Creek, west of Chico, was stopped, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. The vegetation fire was off Meridian Road between Kennedy Avenue and Highway 32. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said it's ¼ of an acre and burned...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 6:38 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on the Rest Fire off Interstate-5, south of Auction Yard Road, said CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE estimates crews will be on the scene for one to two hours. 5:45 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the...
Man working as water truck driver accused of starting a wildland fire in Northern California
SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday that a wildland fire in the county was started by an Auburn man. Dillion Schneider was arrested on Monday after a search of his vehicle by deputies uncovered evidence that pointed toward Schneider starting the Berry Fire earlier that day, according to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Northern California counties to receive drought funding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The California Department of Water Resources announced 15 communities will receive drought funding. Of the 15 projects, some are in Northern California, including Butte County, Tehama County and Trinity County. The Burnt Ranch Estates Mutual Water Company in Trinity County will receive $2.5 million to replace two...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement
The plaintiffs will meet with the judge on Aug. 31. Until then, the city can't clear homeless camps. Chico awaiting judge's decision to continue homeless enforcement. The plaintiffs will meet with the judge on Aug. 31. Until then, the city can't clear homeless camps.
krcrtv.com
State funded drought relief to aid Northstate counties
NORTHSTATE, CALIF. — Water projects throughout the Northstate will be seeing some state funding through the Department of Water Resources' Drought Relief Grant Program. The program, meant to assist smaller communities affected by drought throughout California, will be supplying a total nearly $8.5 million in funds to Butte, Trinity and Tehama counties.
krcrtv.com
Nearly $300 million awarded in disaster recovery funding for Camp Fire recovery
PARADISE, Calif. — The 2018 Camp Fire continues to wear away Butte County's infrastructure, with experts predicting billions of dollars being needed to repair everything that was damaged. Now, they’re getting millions of dollars to do some of that work in the meantime. Butte County, the Town of...
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds of millions of fire recovery funding awarded to Paradise, Chico and Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A major boost for Camp Fire rebuilding and recovery is here in Butte County. State and local leaders announced hundreds of millions in new funding through the California Department of Housing and Community Development. Paradise was awarded nearly $200 Million, Butte County was awarded more than...
actionnewsnow.com
West Nile Virus case reported in Tehama County
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A case of West Nile Virus has been diagnosed within Tehama County, according to officials with the Tehama County Health Services Agency. On Thursday officials announced the first confirmed occurrence of West Nile Virus in Tehama County this year. The agency is requesting their citizens to take measures to reduce their risk of contracting West Nile Virus.
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped on I-5 fire near Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 24, 5:46 PM:. Officials with the CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit say their firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the vegetation fire burning 12 to 15 acres off of I-5, south of Auction Yard Road, near Red Bluff. According to CHP officials, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sierra Sun
Nevada County supervisors buy building for homeless resource center
Supervisors need just $25 to make a homeless resource center become a reality. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the purchase of 1101-1105 Sutton Way, about an acre of property adjacent to the new Brunswick Commons apartments. The Sutton Way property will serve as a one-stop shop for homeless people who need a range of services from getting a shower to speaking to a public defender.
TheHorse.com
Stallion Positive for WNV in California
On Aug. 24, the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed a 5-year-old Spanish Mustang stallion in Tehama County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). He presented with acute neurologic signs, partial front-limb paralysis, and recumbency (down) beginning on Aug. 13. His vaccination status is unknown, and he is currently alive. The facility where he resides is not under quarantine.
krcrtv.com
New details on the fire that destroyed three homes in Red Bluff over the weekend
RED BLUFF, Calif. — At around 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, the Red Bluff Fire Department, along with CAL FIRE's Tehama-Glenn Unit, responded to a fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. The fire destroyed three houses and damaged three others. Red Bluff Fire Chief Michael Bachmeyer said, although...
mynspr.org
Chico journalist wins police records | North Complex recovery | PG&E power outage
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 24. Chico journalist wins access to records in Chico police shootings. An investigative journalist in Chico is celebrating what he calls a “win” for local government transparency. The journalist Dave Waddell announced in July he settled a lawsuit he filed against the city of Chico that claimed the city failed to comply with California public records laws. The city agreed to pay Waddell’s attorney’s fees and costs — more than $43,000 — and release hundreds of records in fatal police shootings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Lower wages contribute to lack of staffing at Tehama County Jail
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) announced a difficult decision this week. They have closed three housing units in the jail due to staffing issues. The jail is now 60% understaffed with correctional deputies. Captain Dave Kain said one of the main reasons behind this...
mynspr.org
Q&A: Home & Heart helps unhoused older adults find a place to live
People ages 65 and older are the fastest growing homeless population in the United States, according to a study cited by the American Society on Aging. By 2030, the study reports that those numbers are expected to triple. In Chico, the housing aid nonprofit Home and Heart is working to...
mynews4.com
New California law could spell the end for firefighting goats
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRCR) — Those four-legged weed-eaters, the goats we've come to know and love during fire season, could be going away. Goats covering the hillsides in the Northstate—about 300 of them—can devour dry grass and brush to the ground at a rate of about an acre a day.
krcrtv.com
PG&E using helicopters to remove power poles and lines in Feather River Canyon
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — PG&E began work this week in the Feather River Canyon area of Plumas County between PG&E's Cresta Dam and Bucks Creek Powerhouse removing power poles and lines. PG&E says helicopters are the best method to remove the poles and wires due to the remote and...
Comments / 3