Douglas County, OR

nbc16.com

Coos County Public Health marks 100 years of service

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County's Public Health Department prepares to celebrate a century of service. In September of 1922 the county became the first in Oregon to establish a Public Health Department with just four staff members. It was designed to help keep contagious diseases under control, promote...
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

North Bend School District reaches tentative agreement with workers union

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Officials from the North Bend School District say they have reached a tentative agreement with the union for hourly workers. The two sides have been bargaining since March, after the previous contract expired. Classified workers wanted higher wages to keep up with inflation and improvements...
NORTH BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Nurse from Bay Area Hospital is honored with DAISY award

COOS BAY, Ore. — A new DAISY Award winner earns her pin at Bay Area Hospital. Thursday morning, hospital staff awarded RN Shayla Campbell with the honor given to nurses across the country who demonstrate a high level of care to patients. Campbell was chosen from a group of...
COOS BAY, OR
#County Government#Linus Stds#Transitional Housing#Crime#Linus Hiv#Diseases#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Connecting Point Also#Servi
nbc16.com

First Interstate Bank opens new branch in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — First Interstate Bank announced the opening of a new Roseburg branch at 1700 NW Mulholland Drive. This branch replaces First Interstate’s previous location on 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, officials said in a news release. “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Lightning fires contained on the Umpqua National Forest; Level 1 restrictions in effect

ROSEBURG, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the recent lightning caused fires from last week’s storms. All fires, with the exception of Camel Hump which is being managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 10, have been contained. They say firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor for any smokes or heat. According to officials, ground patrols and aerial detection flights are ongoing to search for any holdover or new starts throughout the day.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Crews knock down human caused Red Barn Fire in Myrtle Creek

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Wednesday night at about 9:35 p.m., Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville- South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4 responded to a grass and brush fire located at the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
nbc16.com

Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane closure on Coos River Hwy on Thursday

COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has announced that on Thursday, August 25th, the City of Coos Bay’s Water Quality Collections crew will be cleaning sanitary sewer lines in the 1300 block of Coos River Highway. Officials say work will start at 9:00 a.m. and...
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

North Bend mayor Jessica Engelke kicks off re-election campaign

NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke is vying for a return to her position come fall. Engelke kicks off her 2022 mayoral campaign today with a private re-election fundraiser. "We've established the Main Street program downtown North Bend, so you're already seeing the effects of what's...
NORTH BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Job growth and consumer spending on the rise in Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Concern over a possible recession has heightened over the last several weeks due to rising costs, but economists say there's likely no need to fear. Guy Tauer, the regional economist for Coos County at the Oregon Employment Department, says hiring and spending is up. The...
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow; now at 7,172 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say heavy equipment work continues on primary and alternate fire-lines for access and control lines to the south, north and west of the Cedar Creek Fire. Along the roadways used for fire-lines, fire crews have been cutting away mid-story vegetation and thinning some of...
OAKRIDGE, OR

