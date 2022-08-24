Read full article on original website
Oregon Community Summer Grant Program awards $1.4 million to Douglas County groups
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On August 24th, the Oregon State Legislature provided $50 million to help fund statewide K-12 community-based summer learning opportunities through the Oregon Community Summer Grant Program. Eleven nonprofits and government entities received a total of about $1.4 million and distributed the funds throughout Douglas County...
Coos County Public Health marks 100 years of service
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County's Public Health Department prepares to celebrate a century of service. In September of 1922 the county became the first in Oregon to establish a Public Health Department with just four staff members. It was designed to help keep contagious diseases under control, promote...
Reedsport will soon select a police chief; meet-and-greet set with two candidates
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The city of Reedsport has narrowed its search for a new police chief. City officials say they'll now observe the candidates in the community to make a final selection. On Friday, the city of Reedsport will introduce residents to its candidates for police chief. It's in...
North Bend School District reaches tentative agreement with workers union
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Officials from the North Bend School District say they have reached a tentative agreement with the union for hourly workers. The two sides have been bargaining since March, after the previous contract expired. Classified workers wanted higher wages to keep up with inflation and improvements...
ESRF to host public listening session to engage public about future uses of the forest
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — On August 29th, the Elliot State Research Forest (ESRF) will host a public listening session to discuss planning for recreation and education in the Elliott State Research Forest. The session will take place at Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC), Umpqua Hall room 184, from 6:00...
'We want downtown to be vibrant': Parking updates coming to downtown Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Janitorial and security services will be hired for the Downtown Parking Garage following approval from the Roseburg City Council, the City said in a news release. At its meeting Monday, Aug. 24, the City Council OK’d using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for a...
Nurse from Bay Area Hospital is honored with DAISY award
COOS BAY, Ore. — A new DAISY Award winner earns her pin at Bay Area Hospital. Thursday morning, hospital staff awarded RN Shayla Campbell with the honor given to nurses across the country who demonstrate a high level of care to patients. Campbell was chosen from a group of...
Umpqua National Forest: Multi-forest area closure reduced as fires are being suppressed
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Forest Services say a multi-forest closure order previously in place to protect firefighters and for public safety during suppression efforts associated with the Windigo, Potter, and Big Swamp Fires has been reduced. The threat to firefighters and the public has diminished significantly allowing Forest managers to...
First Interstate Bank opens new branch in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — First Interstate Bank announced the opening of a new Roseburg branch at 1700 NW Mulholland Drive. This branch replaces First Interstate’s previous location on 780 NW Garden Valley Blvd, officials said in a news release. “We are constantly looking for new ways to meet our...
Mercy Foundation's Youth Diabetes program awarded grant to support local children with T1D
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Mercy Foundation’s Youth Diabetes program has been awarded a grant from the CommonSpirit Mission and Ministry Fund, CHI Mercy Health Medical Center announced. According to officials, the grant is for a total of $133,407 and the funds will support the Mercy Foundation’s youth Type 1...
Lightning fires contained on the Umpqua National Forest; Level 1 restrictions in effect
ROSEBURG, Ore. — U.S. Forest Service officials say firefighters have worked tirelessly to contain the recent lightning caused fires from last week’s storms. All fires, with the exception of Camel Hump which is being managed by Northwest Incident Management Team 10, have been contained. They say firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor for any smokes or heat. According to officials, ground patrols and aerial detection flights are ongoing to search for any holdover or new starts throughout the day.
Illegal marijuana operation in Myrtle Creek raided by authorities - again
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — An illegal marijuana operation in south Douglas County was raided by authorities Tuesday when detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) executed a search warrant at a residence in the 4000 block of Dole Road in Myrtle Creek. "This was another of the large...
Crews knock down human caused Red Barn Fire in Myrtle Creek
MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. — Wednesday night at about 9:35 p.m., Douglas Forest Protective Association, Riddle Fire Protection District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Canyonville- South Umpqua Fire District and Tri City Rural Fire Protection District #4 responded to a grass and brush fire located at the 500 block of South Main Street in Myrtle Creek.
Fire crews still battling Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek fire is now up 7,367 acres, according to fire officials. Increased fire activity is anticipated with higher temperatures, but fire officials believe the fire spread should be minimal with light winds. Helicopters continue providing water bucket drops for fire suppression and hand-crews continue...
Lane closure on Coos River Hwy on Thursday
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay has announced that on Thursday, August 25th, the City of Coos Bay’s Water Quality Collections crew will be cleaning sanitary sewer lines in the 1300 block of Coos River Highway. Officials say work will start at 9:00 a.m. and...
North Bend's Summer Youth Program will head out on Tenmile Lake for fishing excursion
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend's Summer Youth Program continues to roll out activities for local youth. On Wednesday, August 24, children will head out on Tenmile Lake with the Tenmile Lakes Watershed pros for their Fishing Excursion. The city has arranged two four-hour sessions for ages 9 and...
North Bend mayor Jessica Engelke kicks off re-election campaign
NORTH BEND, Ore. — North Bend Mayor Jessica Engelke is vying for a return to her position come fall. Engelke kicks off her 2022 mayoral campaign today with a private re-election fundraiser. "We've established the Main Street program downtown North Bend, so you're already seeing the effects of what's...
Job growth and consumer spending on the rise in Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Concern over a possible recession has heightened over the last several weeks due to rising costs, but economists say there's likely no need to fear. Guy Tauer, the regional economist for Coos County at the Oregon Employment Department, says hiring and spending is up. The...
Phase 2 of Coos Bay Utility Art Box Project complete; call for artists for phase 3
COOSBAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay Downtown Association (CBDA) is excited to announce that phase two of the Utility Art Box Project is complete. Local artists gathered in downtown Coos Bay to paint at five different locations on multiple utility boxes. The theme was “beaches” and “scenes from the...
Cedar Creek Fire continues to grow; now at 7,172 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials say heavy equipment work continues on primary and alternate fire-lines for access and control lines to the south, north and west of the Cedar Creek Fire. Along the roadways used for fire-lines, fire crews have been cutting away mid-story vegetation and thinning some of...
